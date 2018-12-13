He’s back: Robby Gordon to return to Dakar Rally next month after two-year hiatus

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Robby Gordon is giving himself one heck of a 50th birthday present: he’s returning to compete in the 2019 Dakar Rally after a two-year hiatus.

And he’s doing so in a big way.

Gordon, who turns 50 on January 2, just four days before the Rally kicks off its 10-stage/11-day run in Peru from Jan. 6-17, will field three race trucks in one of the most grueling races in the world.

“The Dakar Rally is excited to welcome back Robby Gordon, the most famous American competitor in its history,” said Rally director Xavier Gavory. “An absolute legend of the Dakar for his aggressive driving style and showmanship, Gordon and Team Speed will be one of the teams to keep an eye on in the 2019 edition.”

This year’s Rally will be significantly different than past editions. It’s been shortened from three-plus weeks and nearly 20 stages to just under two weeks and 10 stages.

And for the first time in Rally history, the entire course will be held in one country.

“100 percent Peru, 100 percent Dakar,” Gavory said.

Since competing in his first Dakar Rally in 2005, Gordon has achieved 17 stage wins and five top-15 overall finishes, including a third-place finish in 2009. His last start was in the 2016 Rally.

He is the first American in Rally history to not only earn a stage win, but also the first to earn an overall podium finish.

Gordon will be reunited with navigator Kellon Walch, who has called the route for Gordon in four previous Rally’s.

“I fully intend to come to Peru to compete for the overall, and there is no better person to have in the right seat than Kellon,” Gordon said in a media release. “The in-car communication and mechanical skills between the both of us over the years allows me to have the trust to concentrate on driving.”

Gordon and Team Speed will compete in Textron XX entries that will be sponsored by Toyo Tires, King Off-Road Racing Shocks and Gordon’s own SPEED Energy Drink. Gordon will compete in his 13th Dakar Rally, joined by first-time Rally competitors Blade Hildebrand and Cole Potts.

Hildebrand, who is coming off his first season in Gordon’s Stadium SUPER Trucks series, will have former six-time Rally motorcycle competitor Jonah Street as his navigator.

“This is a race I’ve followed all my life, and to represent Team SPEED and the USA at the international level, competing against the world’s best off-road racers in the most grueling race known to man – what an honor,” Hildebrand said.

Potts, who also drives in Gordon’s Stadium SUPER Trucks series, will have veteran motorcycle racer Max Eddy as his navigator.

“The opportunity to compete in the Dakar in Peru is an exciting opportunity,” Pitts said. “We are going to be able to tackle some of the world’s toughest sand dunes and witness some beautiful terrain.”

This year’s Dakar Rally, the 41st edition in its storied history, begins January 6 in Lima, Peru, and returns to Lima for its conclusion on January 17. The total distance of the 10-stage event (plus one rest day) will be 2,954 kilometers (1,836 miles).

NBCSN will air daily updates, highlights and interviews starting January 7 at 7 p.m. ET, with a special show about Gordon and his Team SPEED teammates.

Updates on Gordon’s and Team SPEED’s progress during the Rally can be found on Instagram and Facebook, as well as the following websites:

