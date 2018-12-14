Five IndyCar teams to test at Laguna Seca in February

Several IndyCar teams will take part in a full day test at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on February 8, track officials announced.
It will mark the first time Indy cars have been on the 11-turn, 2.238-mile permanent road course in 15 years.
It also will be the first of at least two tests planned at the iconic racing venue. The other test will be Sept. 19, just prior to the season-ending Grand Prix of Monterrey race weekend, Sept. 20-22.
The teams taking part in February’s test include Andretti Autosport, Ed Carpenter Racing, Team Penske, Chip Ganassi Racing and Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan.
“Laguna Seca is such a cool place and I’m really excited that the IndyCar Series is heading there in 2019,” said Team Penske driver Simon Pagenaud, a two-time ALMS winner at Laguna Seca. “With the test in February, we have a lot of work to do to get our car in the right place since it is a totally new place for our team, but it’s an exciting challenge we are ready for.
“I feel like I have a bit of an advantage over the competition having competed and won there in the American Le Mans Series. It’s such a fun California track and I know there’s a lot of buzz around that race as it will serve as the finale next season.”
Laguna Seca has replaced Sonoma Raceway as the host track for the final race of the IndyCar season.
The five teams taking part in the Laguna Seca test will have very little rest afterward, as they will then be headed to Austin, Texas, and Circuit of the Americas for the first time for yet another test Feb. 12-13.
The Feb. 8 test will be open to the public, but there will be a $20 admission fee, which also includes paddock access.
If you’ve already purchased tickets for September’s race, it will only cost $10 to get into the test, while Laguna Seca season ticket holders will be admitted for free.
Things will be revving up even more this upcoming racing season, as NBC Sports Group and Feld Motor Sports announced Friday a multi-year agreement to televise the Monster Energy Supercross and Monster Jam series.
The agreement will feature nearly 100 hours of Supercross and Monster Jam coverage in 2019 across several platforms including NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App and NBC Sports Gold.
“We’re proud to welcome Feld Motor Sports properties, Monster Energy Supercross and Monster Jam, to the NBC Sports family,” said Jon Miller, President, Programming, NBC Sports and NBCSN. “Fans know that NBC Sports is The Home of Motorsports in the U.S., and the addition of Supercross and Monster Jam to our portfolio further enhances our robust offering on NBC, NBCSN and NBC Sports’ digital platforms, including our direct-to-consumer product, NBC Sports Gold.”
NBC Sports Group will present comprehensive coverage of all Supercross Heats, Last Chance Qualifiers and Main Events across NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports Gold.
All 26 Monster Jam events will air on NBCSN, as well as will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
NBC Sports Gold’s subscription package, “Supercross Pass,” will air all Supercross qualifiers and races live and without commercial interruption, as well as full on-demand replays. “Supercross Pass” is available now for $74.99. Click here to purchase.
The first installment of “Supercross Pass” on NBC Sports Gold kicks off today.
Then at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 22, NBC Sports will air Supercross and Monster Jam season previews. Those season preview programs will encore on Saturday, Dec. 29 on NBCSN at 7 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET.
“With the rise in attendance and viewership of our Supercross and Monster Jam properties, moving to The Home of Motorsports with NBC Sports Group for our media coverage is a natural fit,” said Vicki Silver, Chief Marketing Officer for Feld Entertainment. “More than 70 percent of our fan base is from the millennial age group, and with NBC Sports Gold and our new partnership, we will offer viewing flexibility and exclusive content to Supercross fans. Monster Jam programming and content will also be enhanced with by NBC Sports’ digital portfolio.”
NBC Sports’ 2019 Supercross programming begins Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, on NBCSN with live coverage from Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, Calif., kicking off the first of 15 consecutive weeks of Supercross on NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports Gold.
The 2019 schedule includes a pair of events airing on NBC: Sunday, Jan. 13 from University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., and Sunday, May 5 from Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas.
The 2019 coverage will culminate with the Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 19 on NBCSN.
Here’s the full 2019 Monster Energy Supercross schedule on NBC and NBCSN.
Date
Event
Coverage
Time (ET)
Sat., January 5
Anaheim
NBCSN
10 p.m.
Sat., January 12
Glendale
NBCSN
9 p.m.
Sun., January 13
Glendale
NBC*
4:30 p.m.
Sat., January 19
Anaheim
NBCSN*
11 p.m.
Sun., January 27
Oakland
NBCSN*
3 p.m.
Sat., February 2
San Diego
NBCSN
10 p.m.
Sat., February 9
Minneapolis
NBCSN
8 p.m.
Sat., February 16
Arlington
NBCSN
8:30 p.m.
Sat., February 23
Detroit
NBCSN*
8 p.m.
Sat., March 2
Atlanta
NBCSN
7 p.m.
Sat., March 9
Daytona
NBCSN
7:30 p.m.
Sat., March 16
Indianapolis
NBCSN*
11 p.m.
Sat., March 23
Seattle
NBCSN
10 p.m.
Sat., March 30
Houston
NBCSN
8 p.m.
Sat., April 6
Nashville
NBCSN*
11 p.m.
Sat., April 13
Denver
NBCSN
8:30 p.m.
Sat., April 27
East Rutherford
NBCSN*
5 p.m.
Sat., May 4
Las Vegas
NBCSN
10 p.m.
Sun., May 5
Las Vegas
NBC*
12:30 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 19
Las Vegas
NBCSN*
10 p.m.
*delayed coverage
#All televised coverage streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app
Following is the full qualifying and main race schedule for the 2019 Supercross schedule on NBC Sports Gold: