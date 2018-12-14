NBC Sports Group to televise Monster Energy Supercross and Monster Jam starting in 2019

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things will be revving up even more this upcoming racing season, as NBC Sports Group and Feld Motor Sports announced Friday a multi-year agreement to televise the Monster Energy Supercross and Monster Jam series.

The agreement will feature nearly 100 hours of Supercross and Monster Jam coverage in 2019 across several platforms including NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App and NBC Sports Gold.

“We’re proud to welcome Feld Motor Sports properties, Monster Energy Supercross and Monster Jam, to the NBC Sports family,” said Jon Miller, President, Programming, NBC Sports and NBCSN. “Fans know that NBC Sports is The Home of Motorsports in the U.S., and the addition of Supercross and Monster Jam to our portfolio further enhances our robust offering on NBC, NBCSN and NBC Sports’ digital platforms, including our direct-to-consumer product, NBC Sports Gold.”

NBC Sports Group will present comprehensive coverage of all Supercross Heats, Last Chance Qualifiers and Main Events across NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports Gold.

All 26 Monster Jam events will air on NBCSN, as well as will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

NBC Sports Gold’s subscription package, “Supercross Pass,” will air all Supercross qualifiers and races live and without commercial interruption, as well as full on-demand replays. “Supercross Pass” is available now for $74.99. Click here to purchase.

The first installment of “Supercross Pass” on NBC Sports Gold kicks off today.

Then at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 22, NBC Sports will air Supercross and Monster Jam season previews. Those season preview programs will encore on Saturday, Dec. 29 on NBCSN at 7 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET.

“With the rise in attendance and viewership of our Supercross and Monster Jam properties, moving to The Home of Motorsports with NBC Sports Group for our media coverage is a natural fit,” said Vicki Silver, Chief Marketing Officer for Feld Entertainment. “More than 70 percent of our fan base is from the millennial age group, and with NBC Sports Gold and our new partnership, we will offer viewing flexibility and exclusive content to Supercross fans. Monster Jam programming and content will also be enhanced with by NBC Sports’ digital portfolio.”

NBC Sports’ 2019 Supercross programming begins Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, on NBCSN with live coverage from Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, Calif., kicking off the first of 15 consecutive weeks of Supercross on NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports Gold.

The 2019 schedule includes a pair of events airing on NBC: Sunday, Jan. 13 from University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., and Sunday, May 5 from Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas.

The 2019 coverage will culminate with the Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 19 on NBCSN.

Here’s the full 2019 Monster Energy Supercross schedule on NBC and NBCSN.

Date Event Coverage Time (ET) Sat., January 5 Anaheim NBCSN 10 p.m. Sat., January 12 Glendale NBCSN 9 p.m. Sun., January 13 Glendale NBC* 4:30 p.m. Sat., January 19 Anaheim NBCSN* 11 p.m. Sun., January 27 Oakland NBCSN* 3 p.m. Sat., February 2 San Diego NBCSN 10 p.m. Sat., February 9 Minneapolis NBCSN 8 p.m. Sat., February 16 Arlington NBCSN 8:30 p.m. Sat., February 23 Detroit NBCSN* 8 p.m. Sat., March 2 Atlanta NBCSN 7 p.m. Sat., March 9 Daytona NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Sat., March 16 Indianapolis NBCSN* 11 p.m. Sat., March 23 Seattle NBCSN 10 p.m. Sat., March 30 Houston NBCSN 8 p.m. Sat., April 6 Nashville NBCSN* 11 p.m. Sat., April 13 Denver NBCSN 8:30 p.m. Sat., April 27 East Rutherford NBCSN* 5 p.m. Sat., May 4 Las Vegas NBCSN 10 p.m. Sun., May 5 Las Vegas NBC* 12:30 p.m. Sat., Oct. 19 Las Vegas NBCSN* 10 p.m.

*delayed coverage

#All televised coverage streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Following is the full qualifying and main race schedule for the 2019 Supercross schedule on NBC Sports Gold: