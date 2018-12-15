Da Costa holds off defending champ Vergne to win Formula E season opener

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Polesitter Antonio Felix da Costa held off defending series champion Jean-Eric Vergne to kick off the 2018-19 Formula E Championship season with a win Saturday in the Ad Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia.

Vergne had a chance for the win, but his chances were significantly hurt by a drive-through penalty mid-way through the race for technical infringement.

Jerome D’Ambrosio finished third to round out the podium.

The race marked the debut of Formula E’s new Gen-2 car.

Da Costa, who drives for BMW/Andretti Motorsport, led most of the way through the first 18 laps of the 33-lap event before Vergne took the lead and began to pull away.

Shortly afterward, however, Vergne was penalized for exceeding the maximum amount of power permitted during his first attack mode activation.

Vergne dropped back in the pack, while Da Costa regained the lead on Lap 24, as a result, and held on the rest of the way.

Da Costa won by 0.4 seconds and earned his first Formula E win since the 2014/2015 season.

D’Ambrosio finished third, followed by Mitch Evans in fourth and Andre Lotterer in fifth.

Other notable finishers included Nelson Piquet Jr. (10th) and former Formula One driver Felipe Massa finished 14th in his first-ever Formula E race.

Felix Rosenqvist, who will drive in IndyCar this coming season for Chip Ganassi Racing, was last in the 20-driver field, failing to finish after having mechanical problems early in the race.

Here are the results from today’s race:

More Pos Driver Team Started Best Time Points 1 #28 António Félix DA COSTA BMW I ANDRETTI MOTORSPORT 1 P 1:13:265 0:46:29:377 28 2 #25 Jean-Éric VERGNE DS TECHEETAH FORMULA E TEAM 5 1:12:750 + 462 18 3 #64 Jérôme D’AMBROSIO MAHINDRA RACING 6 1:13:830 + 4:033 15 4 #20 Mitch EVANS PANASONIC JAGUAR RACING 8 1:13:427 + 5:383 12 5 #36 André LOTTERER DS TECHEETAH FORMULA E TEAM 7 1:12:591 FL + 5:579 11 6 #23 Sébastien BUEMI NISSAN E.DAMS 3 1:13:397 + 6:625 8 7 #22 Oliver ROWLAND NISSAN E.DAMS 14 1:14:026 + 9:105 6 8 #66 Daniel ABT AUDI SPORT ABT SCHAEFFLER 11 1:14:301 + 9:819 4 9 #11 Lucas DI GRASSI AUDI SPORT ABT SCHAEFFLER 18 1:13:914 + 10:936 2 10 #3 Nelson PIQUET JR. PANASONIC JAGUAR RACING 15 1:14:803 + 11:564 1 11 #2 Sam BIRD ENVISION VIRGIN RACING 19 1:14:307 + 11:747 0 12 #4 Robin FRIJNS ENVISION VIRGIN RACING 20 1:13:735 + 12:189 0 13 #16 Oliver TURVEY NIO FORMULA E TEAM 21 1:14:343 + 13:104 0 14 #19 Felipe MASSA VENTURI FORMULA E TEAM 12 1:13:950 + 13:610 0 15 #8 Tom DILLMANN NIO FORMULA E TEAM 22 1:13:205 + 14:273 0 16 #6 Maximilian GÜNTHER GEOX DRAGON 16 1:14:018 + 16:161 0 17 #5 Stoffel VANDOORNE HWA RACELAB 4 1:14:850 + 20:013 0 18 #27 Alexander SIMS BMW I ANDRETTI MOTORSPORT 10 1:13:604 + 47:712 0 19 #48 Edoardo MORTARA VENTURI FORMULA E TEAM 13 1:14:547 1 lap 0 0 #7 José María LÓPEZ GEOX DRAGON 2 1:14:306 – DNF 0 0 #17 Gary PAFFETT HWA RACELAB 9 1:16:654 – DNF 0 0 #94 Felix ROSENQVIST MAHINDRA RACING 17 1:16:113 – DNF 0

Follow @JerryBonkowski