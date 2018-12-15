Da Costa holds off defending champ Vergne to win Formula E season opener

Polesitter Antonio Felix da Costa held off defending series champion Jean-Eric Vergne to kick off the 2018-19 Formula E Championship season with a win Saturday in the Ad Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia.
Vergne had a chance for the win, but his chances were significantly hurt by a drive-through penalty mid-way through the race for technical infringement.
Jerome D’Ambrosio finished third to round out the podium.
The race marked the debut of Formula E’s new Gen-2 car.
Da Costa, who drives for BMW/Andretti Motorsport, led most of the way through the first 18 laps of the 33-lap event before Vergne took the lead and began to pull away.
Shortly afterward, however, Vergne was penalized for exceeding the maximum amount of power permitted during his first attack mode activation.
Vergne dropped back in the pack, while Da Costa regained the lead on Lap 24, as a result, and held on the rest of the way.
Da Costa won by 0.4 seconds and earned his first Formula E win since the 2014/2015 season.
D’Ambrosio finished third, followed by Mitch Evans in fourth and Andre Lotterer in fifth.
Other notable finishers included Nelson Piquet Jr. (10th) and former Formula One driver Felipe Massa finished 14th in his first-ever Formula E race.
Felix Rosenqvist, who will drive in IndyCar this coming season for Chip Ganassi Racing, was last in the 20-driver field, failing to finish after having mechanical problems early in the race.
Here are the results from today’s race:
|More
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Started
|Best
|Time
|Points
|
1
|
#28
António Félix
DA COSTA
|
BMW I ANDRETTI MOTORSPORT
|
1
P
|
1:13:265
|
0:46:29:377
|
28
|
2
|
#25
Jean-Éric
VERGNE
|
DS TECHEETAH FORMULA E TEAM
|
5
|
1:12:750
|
+ 462
|
18
|
3
|
#64
Jérôme
D’AMBROSIO
|
MAHINDRA RACING
|
6
|
1:13:830
|
+ 4:033
|
15
|
4
|
#20
Mitch
EVANS
|
PANASONIC JAGUAR RACING
|
8
|
1:13:427
|
+ 5:383
|
12
|
5
|
#36
André
LOTTERER
|
DS TECHEETAH FORMULA E TEAM
|
7
|
1:12:591
FL
|
+ 5:579
|
11
|
6
|
#23
Sébastien
BUEMI
|
NISSAN E.DAMS
|
3
|
1:13:397
|
+ 6:625
|
8
|
7
|
#22
Oliver
ROWLAND
|
NISSAN E.DAMS
|
14
|
1:14:026
|
+ 9:105
|
6
|
8
|
#66
Daniel
ABT
|
AUDI SPORT ABT SCHAEFFLER
|
11
|
1:14:301
|
+ 9:819
|
4
|
9
|
#11
Lucas
DI GRASSI
|
AUDI SPORT ABT SCHAEFFLER
|
18
|
1:13:914
|
+ 10:936
|
2
|
10
|
#3
Nelson
PIQUET JR.
|
PANASONIC JAGUAR RACING
|
15
|
1:14:803
|
+ 11:564
|
1
|
11
|
#2
Sam
BIRD
|
ENVISION VIRGIN RACING
|
19
|
1:14:307
|
+ 11:747
|
0
|
12
|
#4
Robin
FRIJNS
|
ENVISION VIRGIN RACING
|
20
|
1:13:735
|
+ 12:189
|
0
|
13
|
#16
Oliver
TURVEY
|
NIO FORMULA E TEAM
|
21
|
1:14:343
|
+ 13:104
|
0
|
14
|
#19
Felipe
MASSA
|
VENTURI FORMULA E TEAM
|
12
|
1:13:950
|
+ 13:610
|
0
|
15
|
#8
Tom
DILLMANN
|
NIO FORMULA E TEAM
|
22
|
1:13:205
|
+ 14:273
|
0
|
16
|
#6
Maximilian
GÜNTHER
|
GEOX DRAGON
|
16
|
1:14:018
|
+ 16:161
|
0
|
17
|
#5
Stoffel
VANDOORNE
|
HWA RACELAB
|
4
|
1:14:850
|
+ 20:013
|
0
|
18
|
#27
Alexander
SIMS
|
BMW I ANDRETTI MOTORSPORT
|
10
|
1:13:604
|
+ 47:712
|
0
|
19
|
#48
Edoardo
MORTARA
|
VENTURI FORMULA E TEAM
|
13
|
1:14:547
|
1 lap
|
0
|
0
|
#7
José María
LÓPEZ
|
GEOX DRAGON
|
2
|
1:14:306
|
–
DNF
|
0
|
0
|
#17
Gary
PAFFETT
|
HWA RACELAB
|
9
|
1:16:654
|
–
DNF
|
0
|
0
|
#94
Felix
ROSENQVIST
|
MAHINDRA RACING
|
17
|
1:16:113
|
–
DNF
|
0
