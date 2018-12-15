Getty Images

Da Costa holds off defending champ Vergne to win Formula E season opener

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 15, 2018, 5:01 PM EST
Polesitter Antonio Felix da Costa held off defending series champion Jean-Eric Vergne to kick off the 2018-19 Formula E Championship season with a win Saturday in the Ad Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia.

Vergne had a chance for the win, but his chances were significantly hurt by a drive-through penalty mid-way through the race for technical infringement.

Jerome D’Ambrosio finished third to round out the podium.

The race marked the debut of Formula E’s new Gen-2 car.

Da Costa, who drives for BMW/Andretti Motorsport, led most of the way through the first 18 laps of the 33-lap event before Vergne took the lead and began to pull away.

Shortly afterward, however, Vergne was penalized for exceeding the maximum amount of power permitted during his first attack mode activation.

Vergne dropped back in the pack, while Da Costa regained the lead on Lap 24, as a result, and held on the rest of the way.

Da Costa won by 0.4 seconds and earned his first Formula E win since the 2014/2015 season.

D’Ambrosio finished third, followed by Mitch Evans in fourth and Andre Lotterer in fifth.

Other notable finishers included Nelson Piquet Jr. (10th) and former Formula One driver Felipe Massa finished 14th in his first-ever Formula E race.

Felix Rosenqvist, who will drive in IndyCar this coming season for Chip Ganassi Racing, was last in the 20-driver field, failing to finish after having mechanical problems early in the race.

Here are the results from today’s race:

More Pos Driver Team Started Best Time Points
1

#28
António Félix
DA COSTA

Driver Nationality Flag
Team CarBMW I ANDRETTI MOTORSPORT

1

P

1:13:265

0:46:29:377
28
2

#25
Jean-Éric
VERGNE

Driver Nationality Flag
Team CarDS TECHEETAH FORMULA E TEAM

5

1:12:750

+ 462
18
3

#64
Jérôme
D’AMBROSIO

Driver Nationality Flag
Team CarMAHINDRA RACING

6

1:13:830

+ 4:033
15
4

#20
Mitch
EVANS

Driver Nationality Flag
Team CarPANASONIC JAGUAR RACING

8

1:13:427

+ 5:383
12
5

#36
André
LOTTERER

Driver Nationality Flag
Team CarDS TECHEETAH FORMULA E TEAM

7

1:12:591

FL

+ 5:579
11
6

#23
Sébastien
BUEMI

Driver Nationality Flag
Team CarNISSAN E.DAMS

3

1:13:397

+ 6:625
8
7

#22
Oliver
ROWLAND

Driver Nationality Flag
Team CarNISSAN E.DAMS

14

1:14:026

+ 9:105
6
8

#66
Daniel
ABT

Driver Nationality Flag
Team CarAUDI SPORT ABT SCHAEFFLER

11

1:14:301

+ 9:819
4
9

#11
Lucas
DI GRASSI

Driver Nationality Flag
Team CarAUDI SPORT ABT SCHAEFFLER

18

1:13:914

+ 10:936
2
10

#3
Nelson
PIQUET JR.

Driver Nationality Flag
Team CarPANASONIC JAGUAR RACING

15

1:14:803

+ 11:564
1
11

#2
Sam
BIRD

Driver Nationality Flag
Team CarENVISION VIRGIN RACING

19

1:14:307

+ 11:747
0
12

#4
Robin
FRIJNS

Driver Nationality Flag
Team CarENVISION VIRGIN RACING

20

1:13:735

+ 12:189
0
13

#16
Oliver
TURVEY

Driver Nationality Flag
Team CarNIO FORMULA E TEAM

21

1:14:343

+ 13:104
0
14

#19
Felipe
MASSA

Driver Nationality Flag
Team CarVENTURI FORMULA E TEAM

12

1:13:950

+ 13:610
0
15

#8
Tom
DILLMANN

Driver Nationality Flag
Team CarNIO FORMULA E TEAM

22

1:13:205

+ 14:273
0
16

#6
Maximilian
GÜNTHER

Driver Nationality Flag
Team CarGEOX DRAGON

16

1:14:018

+ 16:161
0
17

#5
Stoffel
VANDOORNE

Driver Nationality Flag
Team CarHWA RACELAB

4

1:14:850

+ 20:013
0
18

#27
Alexander
SIMS

Driver Nationality Flag
Team CarBMW I ANDRETTI MOTORSPORT

10

1:13:604

+ 47:712
0
19

#48
Edoardo
MORTARA

Driver Nationality Flag
Team CarVENTURI FORMULA E TEAM

13

1:14:547

1 lap
0
0

#7
José María
LÓPEZ

Driver Nationality Flag
Team CarGEOX DRAGON

2

1:14:306

DNF
0
0

#17
Gary
PAFFETT

Driver Nationality Flag
Team CarHWA RACELAB

9

1:16:654

DNF
0
0

#94
Felix
ROSENQVIST

Driver Nationality Flag
Team CarMAHINDRA RACING

17

1:16:113

DNF
0

Simon Evans wins first-ever Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY race in Saudi Arabia

Photo provided
By Jerry BonkowskiDec 15, 2018, 11:46 AM EST
History was made on two very significant fronts Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

First, New Zealand driver Simon Evans won the inaugural Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY race in Ad Diriyah.

Secondly, Alice Powell, Katherine Legge and Celia Martin became the first women not only to ever race in Saudi Arabia, it also marked the first time women and men have competed together in the country.

Evans started from the pole after qualifying was cancelled due to heavy rain. The starting grid was based on the outcome of Friday’s practice session.

Evans dominated the race, leading 23 of the 25 scheduled minutes, plus one final lap for the checkered flag.

“It feels amazing to win the race from pole to flag, it’s very special,” Evans said. “It wasn’t an easy race, and it just shows from the practice times and the race itself, the pack is incredibly close.

“The very first win is the one everyone wants and hopefully we can continue the momentum to the next race in Mexico.”

Brazilian driver Sergio Jimenez finished second, followed by American Bryan Sellers.

Powell not only won the PRO-AM category, she also finished fifth overall, the highest-finishing of the three women in the race.

“The pace was there for me in the first half of the race which is fantastic,” Powell said. “In some ways I didn’t expect it, given our times in practice.

“I knew I had to make my way up in the first four laps, so in the first couple I made my moves and from then on, the car was fantastic. It’s been great to race in Saudi Arabia and hopefully it will inspire some more women to get racing – a big thank you to Jaguar for the opportunity.”

Also of note, Legge, who finished sixth, set the fastest lap of the race at 1:32.36. Teammates Sellers and Legge gave Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing two finishers in the top-six, the most of any team entered in the race.

The final results are:

Position Driver Nationality Team Classification
1 Simon Evans NZL Team Asia New Zealand PRO
2 Sergio Jimenez BRA Jaguar Brazil Racing PRO
3 Bryan Sellers USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing PRO
4 Cacá Bueno BRA Jaguar Brazil Racing PRO
5 Alice Powell GBR Jaguar VIP Car PRO AM
6 Katherine Legge GBR Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing PRO
7 Bandar Alesayi SAU Saudi Racing PRO AM
8 Ahmed Bin-Khanen SAU Saudi Racing PRO AM
9 Tao Wang CHN Team China PRO AM
10 Yaqi Zhang CHN Team China PRO AM
11 Célia Martin FRA Viessman Jaguar eTROPHY Team Germany PRO AM
12 Stefan Rzadzinski CAN TWR TECHEETAH PRO

The next round of the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY takes place in Mexico City on 16 February 2019.

