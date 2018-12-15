IMSA’s 50th Anniversary Celebration: Why Sebring is very special to Bobby Rahal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Several IndyCar teams will take part in a full day test at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on February 8, track officials announced.

It will mark the first time Indy cars have been on the 11-turn, 2.238-mile permanent road course in 15 years.

It also will be the first of at least two tests planned at the iconic racing venue. The other test will be Sept. 19, just prior to the season-ending Grand Prix of Monterrey race weekend, Sept. 20-22.

The teams taking part in February’s test include Andretti Autosport, Ed Carpenter Racing, Team Penske, Chip Ganassi Racing and Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan.

“Laguna Seca is such a cool place and I’m really excited that the IndyCar Series is heading there in 2019,” said Team Penske driver Simon Pagenaud, a two-time ALMS winner at Laguna Seca. “With the test in February, we have a lot of work to do to get our car in the right place since it is a totally new place for our team, but it’s an exciting challenge we are ready for.

“I feel like I have a bit of an advantage over the competition having competed and won there in the American Le Mans Series. It’s such a fun California track and I know there’s a lot of buzz around that race as it will serve as the finale next season.”

Laguna Seca has replaced Sonoma Raceway as the host track for the final race of the IndyCar season.

The five teams taking part in the Laguna Seca test will have very little rest afterward, as they will then be headed to Austin, Texas, and Circuit of the Americas for the first time for yet another test Feb. 12-13.

The Feb. 8 test will be open to the public, but there will be a $20 admission fee, which also includes paddock access.

If you’ve already purchased tickets for September’s race, it will only cost $10 to get into the test, while Laguna Seca season ticket holders will be admitted for free.

