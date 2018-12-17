IndyCar

IndyCar, Indianapolis Motor Speedway announce several promotions

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 17, 2018, 3:23 PM EST
With the recent passing of Hulman & Company matriarch Mary Hulman George, and the pending departure of IndyCar Chief Marketing Officer C.J. O’Donnell, the company announced several strategic organizational changes on Monday.

Jay Frye, who has served as head of IndyCar’s Competition and Operations departments since November 2015, has been promoted to President of IndyCar, effective January 1, 2019.

New IndyCar president Jay Frye.

In his new role, Frye will continue to oversee Competition and Operations, and also add Marketing and Communications responsibilities to his duties.

Mark Miles will remain President and CEO of Hulman & Company.

After nearly 20 years as a NASCAR team executive, Frye joined Hulman & Company in 2013 as Chief Revenue Officer for both IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

O’Donnell has served as Chief of Marketing for IndyCar and IMS since 2013. He is leaving the company December 31.

IndyCar Vice President of Communications Curt Cavin and a still-to-be-named replacement for O’Donnell will report directly to Frye.

Other promotions announced include:

* IndyCar Chief of Staff for Competition and Operations, Mark Sibla, will see his role expanded to become Chief of Staff for all IndyCar departments.

* Executive Director of Events at IMS Jarrod Krisiloff has been named Vice President, Facilities and Events, at IMS.

* Dan Skiver has been promoted to Director of Operations for IMS.

* Pat Garlock has been promoted to Assistant Manager, Facilities and Events, at IMS.

* Lastly, Alex Damron has been promoted to Senior Director of Communications for IMS and Hulman & Company. He will also oversee corporate communications.

One day after first females raced in Saudi Arabia, nine took part in Formula E test

FIA Women in Motorsport
By Jerry BonkowskiDec 17, 2018, 4:07 PM EST
One day after Saudi Arabia saw the first three females to ever compete in a motor race vs. male counterparts, nine females in total took part in a Formula E Championship test on the same track in Ad Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

All 11 Formula E teams took part in the test, with considerable attention on the nine female racers – many potentially looking at possible future opportunities in the series – who also took part in the test.

FIA Women in Motorsport Commission President Michele Mouton lauded the opportunity the female drivers were given by Formula E and its teams.

“It is great to see so many strong female drivers testing the new Formula E car,” Mouton said in a media release. “I strongly believe that in order to see the potential of the best women drivers in the world, they need to get a chance to drive with the best teams, which is exactly what is happening here.

“Through our FIA Women in Motorsport monitoring and assessment programs, we know that some of the best are here today. I hope that this initiative with Formula E can continue in the future and I can’t wait to get all the feedback from the drivers and teams.”

Female drivers that took part in the test included: IndyCar veteran Pippa Mann, Tatiana Calderon, Amna Al Qubaisi, Carrie Schreiner, Carmen Jorda Nissan e.Dams, Beitske Visser, Jamie Chadwick, Simona de Silvestro and Katherine Legge.

Calderon, who is also a test driver for the Alfa Romeo Sauber Formula One team, was the fastest female competitor and fifth-fastest overall in the full-day test.

“It’s fun being on the streets but you need to be very precise – you go a bit offline and you hit the wall quite easily,” Calderon said. “To be testing here in Saudi Arabia is incredible. I think the step they’ve taken to allow women to drive and to encourage more women to get into motorsport with such great teams is a really great initiative.

“I’m really happy to be a part of it and I hope that it leads to more opportunities and leads to more women in motorsport.”

Former Formula E driver de Silvestro was 10th fastest overall. De Silvestro previously drove for Andretti Autosport in the inaugural Formula E season in 2014/2015.

Mann also took part in the test. She had hoped to get more on-track time, but was still grateful for the opportunity given.

