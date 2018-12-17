IndyCar, Indianapolis Motor Speedway announce several promotions

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the recent passing of Hulman & Company matriarch Mary Hulman George, and the pending departure of IndyCar Chief Marketing Officer C.J. O’Donnell, the company announced several strategic organizational changes on Monday.

Jay Frye, who has served as head of IndyCar’s Competition and Operations departments since November 2015, has been promoted to President of IndyCar, effective January 1, 2019.

In his new role, Frye will continue to oversee Competition and Operations, and also add Marketing and Communications responsibilities to his duties.

Mark Miles will remain President and CEO of Hulman & Company.

After nearly 20 years as a NASCAR team executive, Frye joined Hulman & Company in 2013 as Chief Revenue Officer for both IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

O’Donnell has served as Chief of Marketing for IndyCar and IMS since 2013. He is leaving the company December 31.

IndyCar Vice President of Communications Curt Cavin and a still-to-be-named replacement for O’Donnell will report directly to Frye.

Other promotions announced include:

* IndyCar Chief of Staff for Competition and Operations, Mark Sibla, will see his role expanded to become Chief of Staff for all IndyCar departments.

* Executive Director of Events at IMS Jarrod Krisiloff has been named Vice President, Facilities and Events, at IMS.

* Dan Skiver has been promoted to Director of Operations for IMS.

* Pat Garlock has been promoted to Assistant Manager, Facilities and Events, at IMS.

* Lastly, Alex Damron has been promoted to Senior Director of Communications for IMS and Hulman & Company. He will also oversee corporate communications.

