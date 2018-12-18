Getty Images

It’ll be a Celebration at Indy 500 Carb Day with Kool & The Gang, Foreigner

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 18, 2018, 1:32 PM EST
Carb Day for the 103rd Indianapolis 500 will have an added dimension of sound over and above the sound of race cars on Friday, May 26.

Rock band Foreigner will highlight the Miller Lite Carb Day concert at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

And on Tuesday, the opening act for the concert was announced, with legendary funk, R&B and pop stalwarts Kool & The Gang set to take the stage inside Turn 4 of the IMS oval at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday, May 24.

“Kool & the Gang is a great addition to our Miller Lite Carb Day lineup,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Like Foreigner, Kool & the Gang puts on a great show filled with songs everyone knows and loves.

“With a fun combination of funk and rock legends on the same bill along with plenty of thrilling wheel-to-wheel action on track, this will be one of the most enjoyable days of the year for so many fans at IMS.”

Kool & The Gang will be celebrating its 50th year together in 2019, having released its first album in 1969.

However, the band’s original founders, brothers Ronald and Robert “Kool” Bell, actually formed the groundwork for Kool & The Gang five years earlier and performed under a variety of names including the Jazziacs, The New Dimensions, The Soul Town Band and Kool & the Flames before settling on what would become their legendary moniker.

Among hits Kool & The Gang have is their biggest hit, “Celebration,” along with “Cherish,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Summer Madness,” “Ladies Night,” “Too Hot” and “Open Sesame.” They’ve earned two Grammy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 25 Top Ten R&B hits, nine Top Ten Pop hits and 31 gold and platinum albums.

General Admission prices for the concert start at $30. Special Concert Pit access also is available for an additional $20, and a limited number of VIP Deck tickets are available for $250.

F1: Lewis Hamilton calls hometown “the slums,” tries to retract; social media blasts him

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 18, 2018, 3:51 PM EST
Be it ever so humble, there’s no place like home – except maybe for five-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton has suffered a major backlash from his native Great Britain, particularly from residents past and present of his hometown of Stevenage, about 30 miles north of London.

During Sunday’s annual BBC Sports Personality of the Year show, Hamilton, who earned his fifth F1 title this year, referred to his hometown in a less than flattering way.

“It’s been a really long journey, a dream for us all, as a family, to do something different, to get out of the slums,” Hamilton said.

Almost immediately realizing he misspoke, Hamilton quickly tried to correct himself, adding, “Well, we would say it’s not the slums, but just come out from somewhere and do something.”

The 33-year-old Hamilton’s “slums” comment set the social media world on fire.

According to the United Kingdom’s Daily Star newspaper, here are some of those comments:

* Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor said residents felt “very offended” at Hamilton’s comments and also called them “disappointing.” Taylor added, “He clearly realized what he had said and tried to correct it but sadly the people of our town, many of whom admire and support him, felt very offended.”

* Hamilton’s former babysitter said he was “shocked” at Hamilton’s words, calling Stevenage “charming and peaceful.”

* One Twitter user wrote: “Lewis Hamilton describing Stevenage as a slum [laughing emoji]. What an absolute toolbag.”

* Another Twitter user said: “Lewis Hamilton has just insulted EVERYONE in his home town of Stevenage!! It is NOT a ‘SLUM’ you t***!!”

* Added another Twitter user: “@LewisHamilton Are you for real?! Get your head out of your own a***! Slums?! I’ve lost a lot respect for you. Everyone knows that’s not true. #Stevenage #Hometown #SPOTY.”

* And one more tweet: “When your first friends and family are from the ‘slums’, don’t alienate your roots.. There’s worse places to live #stevenage #lewishamilton.”

Hamilton has not responded to the criticism nor publicly apologized for his comments. He finished second in the annual awards ceremony, as Tour de France Geraint Thomas captured top honors.

Given that Hamilton now lives in Monaco due to U.K. tax laws, and throw in the current drama, perhaps Hamilton will heed the author Thomas Wolfe’s words: “You can’t go home again.”

