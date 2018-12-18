It’ll be a Celebration at Indy 500 Carb Day with Kool & The Gang, Foreigner

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Carb Day for the 103rd Indianapolis 500 will have an added dimension of sound over and above the sound of race cars on Friday, May 26.

Rock band Foreigner will highlight the Miller Lite Carb Day concert at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

And on Tuesday, the opening act for the concert was announced, with legendary funk, R&B and pop stalwarts Kool & The Gang set to take the stage inside Turn 4 of the IMS oval at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday, May 24.

“Kool & the Gang is a great addition to our Miller Lite Carb Day lineup,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Like Foreigner, Kool & the Gang puts on a great show filled with songs everyone knows and loves.

“With a fun combination of funk and rock legends on the same bill along with plenty of thrilling wheel-to-wheel action on track, this will be one of the most enjoyable days of the year for so many fans at IMS.”

Kool & The Gang will be celebrating its 50th year together in 2019, having released its first album in 1969.

However, the band’s original founders, brothers Ronald and Robert “Kool” Bell, actually formed the groundwork for Kool & The Gang five years earlier and performed under a variety of names including the Jazziacs, The New Dimensions, The Soul Town Band and Kool & the Flames before settling on what would become their legendary moniker.

Among hits Kool & The Gang have is their biggest hit, “Celebration,” along with “Cherish,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Summer Madness,” “Ladies Night,” “Too Hot” and “Open Sesame.” They’ve earned two Grammy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 25 Top Ten R&B hits, nine Top Ten Pop hits and 31 gold and platinum albums.

General Admission prices for the concert start at $30. Special Concert Pit access also is available for an additional $20, and a limited number of VIP Deck tickets are available for $250.

Follow @JerryBonkowski