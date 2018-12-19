BorgWarner extends turbocharger partnership with IndyCar through 2020

BorgWarner on Wednesday announced that it has extended its current agreement to be the Official Turbocharger Partner of the IndyCar Series through the 2020 season.
BorgWarner’s Engineered For Racing (EFR) Turbocharger has been a staple in the series since the company and IndyCar formed their first partnership in 2012.
Since then, according to a company media release, its turbochargers “have completed more than 1.25 million trouble-free miles” on high-speed ovals, road courses, street courses and short ovals.
“BorgWarner is honored to continue its partnership with IndyCar and the IndyCar Series, America’s premier open-wheel racing series,” BorgWarner vice president Scott Gallett said in a media release.
“Our EFR turbochargers are the perfect match for IndyCar, with their advanced engineering, low weight and proven durability, they truly are engineered for racing,” Gallett added.
The new extension is the latest chapter of a long-running relationship between BorgWarner and Indianapolis Motor Speedway that dates back to 1936, highlighted by the annual awarding of the $3.5 million BorgWarner Trophy to each year’s winner of the Indianapolis 500.