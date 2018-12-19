BorgWarner

BorgWarner extends turbocharger partnership with IndyCar through 2020

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 19, 2018, 6:55 PM EST
BorgWarner on Wednesday announced that it has extended its current agreement to be the Official Turbocharger Partner of the IndyCar Series through the 2020 season.

BorgWarner’s Engineered For Racing (EFR) Turbocharger has been a staple in the series since the company and IndyCar formed their first partnership in 2012.

Since then, according to a company media release, its turbochargers “have completed more than 1.25 million trouble-free miles” on high-speed ovals, road courses, street courses and short ovals.

“BorgWarner is honored to continue its partnership with IndyCar and the IndyCar Series, America’s premier open-wheel racing series,” BorgWarner vice president Scott Gallett said in a media release.

“Our EFR turbochargers are the perfect match for IndyCar, with their advanced engineering, low weight and proven durability, they truly are engineered for racing,” Gallett added.

The new extension is the latest chapter of a long-running relationship between BorgWarner and Indianapolis Motor Speedway that dates back to 1936, highlighted by the annual awarding of the $3.5 million BorgWarner Trophy to each year’s winner of the Indianapolis 500.

NHRA: NAPA extends sponsorship of 2016 Funny Car champ Ron Capps

NHRA
By Jerry BonkowskiDec 19, 2018, 8:48 PM EST
Fans of NHRA Funny Car driver Ron Capps won’t have to look hard to recognize his car or firesuit in 2019 — they’ll look very similar to what he drove and wore in 2018.

Don Schumacher Racing announced Wednesday that NAPA Auto Parts has extended its contract to sponsor Capps’ Funny Car in a new multi-year agreement.

NAPA first appeared on the side of Capps’ car in 2007 as an associate sponsor, and became primary sponsor the following season. During the 11-year tenure between NAPA, DSR and Capps, the latter has won 36 races, 15 poles, and the 2016 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Funny Car championship.

“The longevity of our relationship speaks volumes, and we look forward to many more wins, championships and years representing NAPA Auto Parts,” team owner Don Schumacher said in a media release.

Added Capps, “It’s been an honor to represent the thousands of NAPA Auto Parts stores and NAPA AutoCare Center owners, employees and customers for the last decade, both on and off the race track. Our race fans are as passionate as they come and I’m elated about our future with NAPA Auto Parts and our continued goal to be number one.”

Capps, who has earned 60 wins in his Funny Car career – second-most in NHRA Funny Car annals behind John Force (16 championships, 149 wins) will be celebrating his 25th season as a professional NHRA competitor in 2019.

The upcoming season, which begins at the NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, California, February 8-10, will also mark Capps’ 15th season with DSR.

Capps is coming off a strong 2018 season, winning three races and claiming one No. 1 qualifier position in his NAPA Auto Parts Dodge Charger SRT HellCat en route to a fourth-place finish in the Funny Car ranks.

With NAPA now locked up for the next few years, DSR is still seeking a replacement sponsor for the U.S. Army, which did not extend its contract following the just completed 2018 NHRA season.

The Army was primary sponsor for nearly 20 years of eight-time Top Fuel champion Tony Schumacher, as well as associate sponsor on the Top Fuel dragsters of Antron Brown and Leah Pritchett.

