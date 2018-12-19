IMSA

IMSA may be forced to restrict car field sizes at some tracks

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 19, 2018, 6:22 PM EST
When it comes to numbers, IMSA is hot, red hot.

So much so that as it prepares for its 50th anniversary season, the sanctioning body may be forced to restrict the number of cars entered for some events in the upcoming 2019 IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship campaign.

IMSA issued a media release Wednesday noting that due to “a significant increase in the number of full-time teams confirmed to compete (in 2019) … the sanctioning body may need to restrict the number of cars at some events.

There are currently 37 full-time “premium” teams entered for a full season in 2019. While most race tracks have room on pit road for significantly more cars, pit lanes at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca are able to accommodate just over 40 cars in an event.

As a result, there is a real possibility that “restriction protocols may be deployed for the first time since the inaugural WeatherTech Championship season in 2014,” according to the media release.

IMSA said factors it may use to determine priority include: teams with season-long premium entries, commitments to participate in all seven WeatherTech Sprint Cup events and/or the four-race IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup.

Other determining factors include time stamp on teams filing standard, single-event entries; potentially limiting cars per class; as well as taking into account a team’s history of competing in IMSA-sanctioned events.

“While we are not yet in a situation where restrictions are needed, we believe it is important that our constituents be made aware of this situation and understand the criteria we will use if it becomes necessary,” IMSA vice resident of competition Simon Hodgson said in the media release. “This is a good problem to have – and the fact that there is a need for us to discuss these contingency plans is a testament to the attractiveness of our WeatherTech Championship platform.

“Our 50th anniversary season is now confirmed to have one of the largest and highest quality fields of full-season competitors in IMSA’s history.”

IMSA cars take to the track at the preseason Roar Before the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway on January 4-6, followed by the Rolex 24 Hours season opener Jan. 26-27.

NHRA: NAPA extends sponsorship of 2016 Funny Car champ Ron Capps

NHRA
By Jerry BonkowskiDec 19, 2018, 8:48 PM EST
Fans of NHRA Funny Car driver Ron Capps won’t have to look hard to recognize his car or firesuit in 2019 — they’ll look very similar to what he drove and wore in 2018.

Don Schumacher Racing announced Wednesday that NAPA Auto Parts has extended its contract to sponsor Capps’ Funny Car in a new multi-year agreement.

NAPA first appeared on the side of Capps’ car in 2007 as an associate sponsor, and became primary sponsor the following season. During the 11-year tenure between NAPA, DSR and Capps, the latter has won 36 races, 15 poles, and the 2016 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Funny Car championship.

“The longevity of our relationship speaks volumes, and we look forward to many more wins, championships and years representing NAPA Auto Parts,” team owner Don Schumacher said in a media release.

Added Capps, “It’s been an honor to represent the thousands of NAPA Auto Parts stores and NAPA AutoCare Center owners, employees and customers for the last decade, both on and off the race track. Our race fans are as passionate as they come and I’m elated about our future with NAPA Auto Parts and our continued goal to be number one.”

Capps, who has earned 60 wins in his Funny Car career – second-most in NHRA Funny Car annals behind John Force (16 championships, 149 wins) will be celebrating his 25th season as a professional NHRA competitor in 2019.

The upcoming season, which begins at the NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, California, February 8-10, will also mark Capps’ 15th season with DSR.

Capps is coming off a strong 2018 season, winning three races and claiming one No. 1 qualifier position in his NAPA Auto Parts Dodge Charger SRT HellCat en route to a fourth-place finish in the Funny Car ranks.

With NAPA now locked up for the next few years, DSR is still seeking a replacement sponsor for the U.S. Army, which did not extend its contract following the just completed 2018 NHRA season.

The Army was primary sponsor for nearly 20 years of eight-time Top Fuel champion Tony Schumacher, as well as associate sponsor on the Top Fuel dragsters of Antron Brown and Leah Pritchett.

