IMSA: Mike Conway joins Mustang Sampling Racing for Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 19, 2018, 4:12 PM EST
With the 2019 Rolex 24 Hours endurance race just over a month away, defending race winner Mustang Sampling Racing has solidified its driver lineup for the Jan. 26-27 event, the start of the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

Returning to the fold are Joao Barbosa and Filipe Albuquerque, along with Christian Fittipaldi, who will be making the final Rolex 24 appearance of his racing career.

Rounding out Mustang Sampling’s four-driver lineup for the 57th running of the Rolex 24 Hours will be veteran British sports car and IndyCar racer Mike Conway.

Mike Conway

Conway has previously raced for Action Express Racing, which is entering its fifth year of a partnership with Mustang Sampling Racing. However, this is the first time Conway will race fully under the Mustang Sampling banner.

Conway finished third for Action Express in last year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona, along with a third-place finish in the 2018 12 Hours of Sebring. He also finished second in the 2017 Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta.

Having won six-hour races at Fuji and Shanghai already in 2018, Conway is currently ranked second in the LMP1 standings of the 2018-19 FIA World Endurance Championship standings with three races remaining.

“I am looking forward to joining Mustang Sampling Racing and driving with Joao, Christian, and Filipe,” Conway said in a media release. “It is great to have already worked with them in the past, and as the results have shown, the team is very capable so I am eager to get to Daytona and help them hopefully bring another trophy home.”

Added Action Express team manager Gary Nelson, “We have been working hard to prepare to win at Daytona once again and we are happy to have Mike return to the team again this year.

“He is a strong team player and has made great contributions to our results in the past so he will fit in well with our line up in the Mustang Sampling Cadillac for Daytona. We are all looking forward to getting back to Daytona for the Roar to continue those preparations for the 24 at the end of the month.”

Like many of its counterparts, Mustang Sampling Racing will prepare for the Rolex 24 with the upcoming Roar Before the 24, Jan. 4-6 at Daytona International Speedway.

NHRA: NAPA extends sponsorship of 2016 Funny Car champ Ron Capps

NHRA
By Jerry BonkowskiDec 19, 2018, 8:48 PM EST
Fans of NHRA Funny Car driver Ron Capps won’t have to look hard to recognize his car or firesuit in 2019 — they’ll look very similar to what he drove and wore in 2018.

Don Schumacher Racing announced Wednesday that NAPA Auto Parts has extended its contract to sponsor Capps’ Funny Car in a new multi-year agreement.

NAPA first appeared on the side of Capps’ car in 2007 as an associate sponsor, and became primary sponsor the following season. During the 11-year tenure between NAPA, DSR and Capps, the latter has won 36 races, 15 poles, and the 2016 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Funny Car championship.

“The longevity of our relationship speaks volumes, and we look forward to many more wins, championships and years representing NAPA Auto Parts,” team owner Don Schumacher said in a media release.

Added Capps, “It’s been an honor to represent the thousands of NAPA Auto Parts stores and NAPA AutoCare Center owners, employees and customers for the last decade, both on and off the race track. Our race fans are as passionate as they come and I’m elated about our future with NAPA Auto Parts and our continued goal to be number one.”

Capps, who has earned 60 wins in his Funny Car career – second-most in NHRA Funny Car annals behind John Force (16 championships, 149 wins) will be celebrating his 25th season as a professional NHRA competitor in 2019.

The upcoming season, which begins at the NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, California, February 8-10, will also mark Capps’ 15th season with DSR.

Capps is coming off a strong 2018 season, winning three races and claiming one No. 1 qualifier position in his NAPA Auto Parts Dodge Charger SRT HellCat en route to a fourth-place finish in the Funny Car ranks.

With NAPA now locked up for the next few years, DSR is still seeking a replacement sponsor for the U.S. Army, which did not extend its contract following the just completed 2018 NHRA season.

The Army was primary sponsor for nearly 20 years of eight-time Top Fuel champion Tony Schumacher, as well as associate sponsor on the Top Fuel dragsters of Antron Brown and Leah Pritchett.

