Alianza-Gilbert Motorsports

IMSA: New Alianza-Gilbert Prototype partnership adds Jason Bell to driver lineup for 2019

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 19, 2018, 12:08 PM EST
Leave a comment

The newly formed Alianza-Gilbert Motorsports partnership announced Wednesday that it has signed drivers Anthony Simone and Jason Bell to pilot it’s Norma M30 entry in the IMSA Prototype Challenge in 2019.

Simone and Bell’s first run together will be in the Jan. 4-6 Roar Before The Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway, a prelude event to the Rolex 24 Hours on January 26-27.

The team had originally announced last week that Simone and Rodrigo Pflucker would be its drivers, but Bell has apparently changed that dynamic.

Here’s the Alianza-Gilbert Motorsports entry that will compete in next month’s Roar Before the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

“Last week we announced Anthony and another competitor (Pflucker) as drivers in our program, but as is the case in motorsports at times, some things change,” Alianza Motorsports’ official Lorne Kelly said in a media release. “We are very happy to welcome Jason Bell to the team and feel he will be a great fit.”

Added Alianza-Gilbert Motorsports’ partner Henry Gilbert, “We would like to welcome Jason to the team with open arms. I am confident that we have the car, the crew, the team and now the drivers to challenge for a strong finish in Daytona.”

Although Bell is a veteran sports car racer, the Roar Before the Rolex 24 will be his first career LMP3 race. He is also currently competing in an Audi R8 GT4 LMS.

“I have driven in several different events and vehicles over the past two years, and I have always had my eye on the LMP3 cars,” Bell said. “I followed the Alianza – Gilbert Motorsports team during the tire test last week and they showed great pace.

“I have taken part in several endurance events throughout the 2018 season and understand the dynamics of a long race. My job is to keep the car out of trouble and help Anthony and I garner the best result possible. I know Anthony is competing for the overall series championship, but as drivers, we want to win and be on the podium, so that is the ultimate goal.”

While the new Alianza-Gilbert partnership will debut at The Roar Before the Rolex 24 as just a single-car team, plans are in the works to add another team in time for the 12 Hours of Sebring on March 16.

“We have several developments and programs in the works and hope to have announcements in the very near future,” Kelly said. “2019 is going to be very big for Alianza – Gilbert Motorsports and January can’t come quick enough.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

NHRA: NAPA extends sponsorship of 2016 Funny Car champ Ron Capps

NHRA
By Jerry BonkowskiDec 19, 2018, 8:48 PM EST
Leave a comment

Fans of NHRA Funny Car driver Ron Capps won’t have to look hard to recognize his car or firesuit in 2019 — they’ll look very similar to what he drove and wore in 2018.

Don Schumacher Racing announced Wednesday that NAPA Auto Parts has extended its contract to sponsor Capps’ Funny Car in a new multi-year agreement.

NAPA first appeared on the side of Capps’ car in 2007 as an associate sponsor, and became primary sponsor the following season. During the 11-year tenure between NAPA, DSR and Capps, the latter has won 36 races, 15 poles, and the 2016 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Funny Car championship.

“The longevity of our relationship speaks volumes, and we look forward to many more wins, championships and years representing NAPA Auto Parts,” team owner Don Schumacher said in a media release.

Added Capps, “It’s been an honor to represent the thousands of NAPA Auto Parts stores and NAPA AutoCare Center owners, employees and customers for the last decade, both on and off the race track. Our race fans are as passionate as they come and I’m elated about our future with NAPA Auto Parts and our continued goal to be number one.”

Capps, who has earned 60 wins in his Funny Car career – second-most in NHRA Funny Car annals behind John Force (16 championships, 149 wins) will be celebrating his 25th season as a professional NHRA competitor in 2019.

The upcoming season, which begins at the NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, California, February 8-10, will also mark Capps’ 15th season with DSR.

Capps is coming off a strong 2018 season, winning three races and claiming one No. 1 qualifier position in his NAPA Auto Parts Dodge Charger SRT HellCat en route to a fourth-place finish in the Funny Car ranks.

With NAPA now locked up for the next few years, DSR is still seeking a replacement sponsor for the U.S. Army, which did not extend its contract following the just completed 2018 NHRA season.

The Army was primary sponsor for nearly 20 years of eight-time Top Fuel champion Tony Schumacher, as well as associate sponsor on the Top Fuel dragsters of Antron Brown and Leah Pritchett.

Follow @JerryBonkowski