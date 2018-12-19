NHRA

NHRA: NAPA extends sponsorship of 2016 Funny Car champ Ron Capps

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 19, 2018, 8:48 PM EST
Leave a comment

Fans of NHRA Funny Car driver Ron Capps won’t have to look hard to recognize his car or firesuit in 2019 — they’ll look very similar to what he drove and wore in 2018.

Don Schumacher Racing announced Wednesday that NAPA Auto Parts has extended its contract to sponsor Capps’ Funny Car in a new multi-year agreement.

NAPA first appeared on the side of Capps’ car in 2007 as an associate sponsor, and became primary sponsor the following season. During the 11-year tenure between NAPA, DSR and Capps, the latter has won 36 races, 15 poles, and the 2016 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Funny Car championship.

“The longevity of our relationship speaks volumes, and we look forward to many more wins, championships and years representing NAPA Auto Parts,” team owner Don Schumacher said in a media release.

Added Capps, “It’s been an honor to represent the thousands of NAPA Auto Parts stores and NAPA AutoCare Center owners, employees and customers for the last decade, both on and off the race track. Our race fans are as passionate as they come and I’m elated about our future with NAPA Auto Parts and our continued goal to be number one.”

Capps, who has earned 60 wins in his Funny Car career – second-most in NHRA Funny Car annals behind John Force (16 championships, 149 wins) will be celebrating his 25th season as a professional NHRA competitor in 2019.

The upcoming season, which begins at the NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, California, February 8-10, will also mark Capps’ 15th season with DSR.

Capps is coming off a strong 2018 season, winning three races and claiming one No. 1 qualifier position in his NAPA Auto Parts Dodge Charger SRT HellCat en route to a fourth-place finish in the Funny Car ranks.

With NAPA now locked up for the next few years, DSR is still seeking a replacement sponsor for the U.S. Army, which did not extend its contract following the just completed 2018 NHRA season.

The Army was primary sponsor for nearly 20 years of eight-time Top Fuel champion Tony Schumacher, as well as associate sponsor on the Top Fuel dragsters of Antron Brown and Leah Pritchett.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Report: James Hinchcliffe thanks blood donors who helped him survive horrific crash

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiDec 19, 2018, 8:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

During an interview on NBC’s Today Show last June 14, IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe revealed that 22 different individuals had donated blood that helped him survive a horrific crash at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 18, 2015.

On that show, which coincided with World Blood Donor Day, Hinchcliffe also said that he likely would never meet the donors, most who were anonymous, but that if he ever had a chance, he’d thank them profusely for helping save his life.

Wednesday, the “Mayor of Hinchtown” finally did get that chance, personally thanking two of those individuals who donated blood, as he was also inducted into the American Red Cross Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Indianapolis.

“Those that know me know I’m not often speechless, but that was one of the most incredible things ever,” Hinchcliffe said of the donors’ selflessness, according to The Indianapolis Star.

Hinchcliffe met and thanked 21-year-olds Madelynn Guerra and Madison Mowry, who while high school students, both donated blood just 11 days before Hinchcliffe’s fateful crash while practicing for the 99th Indianapolis 500.

“We say in our spiels about blood donation, we refer to the ‘anonymous donors,’ you know, and it’s crazy to think that, for me, at least, a couple of them are no longer anonymous,” Hinchcliffe said, according to The Star. “To know that, literally, part of them is part of me now is — it’s humbling, it’s crazy.”

Hinchcliffe also received video messages from two other donors, Brodey Casebolt of California and Elmer Dake of Michigan, according to The Star.

Hinchcliffe was critically injured when his car slammed nearly head-on into IMS’s Turn 3 wall at an estimated 200 mph after a part in the front suspension failed.

Another part of the suspension went through both of Hinchcliffe’s legs, leading to massive blood loss. Fortunately, Hinchcliffe was only four miles away from a Level 1 Trauma Unit at IU Health Methodist Hospital, and almost immediately began receiving blood transfusions to replace that which he had lost.

While the average human body holds between nine and 12 units of blood, Hinchcliffe received 22 points of blood in transfusions.

Since recovering and returning behind the wheel of his Indy car with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, Hinchcliffe has become a tireless advocate of blood donation, having hosted several blood drives – particularly at IndyCar races – in the last few years since his near-fatal accident, leading to his induction Wednesday.

Hinchcliffe recalled much of what happened in the incident in a 2016 interview with NBC Sports:

Click here for the full Indianapolis Star story about Wednesday’s ceremony.

Follow @JerryBonkowski