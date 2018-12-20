Alex Zanardi laps Daytona in preparation for the 24 Hour race

A near fatal crash in the 2001 American Memorial at Euro Speedway Lausitz in Germany would have ended the career of a mere mortal.
Alex Zanardi is no mere mortal.
After clawing his way from 22nd to lead on Lap 124 of the 154-lap race, Zanardi spun exiting the pits on Lap 142. He was collected by Alex Tagliani. As a result of the accident, he lost both legs. In just three years, Zanardi was back behind the wheel of a race car full-time, piloting specially fitted touring cars.
In 2019, Zanardi will face one of his biggest challenges since his fateful accident: He will compete in a specially adapted M8 GTE along with Jesse Krohn, John Edwards and Chaz Mostert in the 2019 24 Hours of Daytona.
Earlier this month, Zanardi climbed behind the wheel of his BMW and took some laps around the track.
IndyCar driver Conor Daly is one of 302 entrants so far for the 2019 Chili Bowl. He will drive the 23C of Jonathan Byrd Racing and make his first attempt in the iconic race.
Daly got his first Midget start in September’s Driven2SaveLives BC39 support race for NASCAR’s Brickyard 400 on a newly designed track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. That race was in honor of Bryan Clauson – the 2014 Chili Bowl winner.
Daly joins more than a half-dozen drivers with NASCAR connections in a race that regularly pulls entrants from outside of Midget racing.
Last year featured more than 350 entries.
Featured among the 2019 interlopers is current Xfinity driver Christopher Bell who won the past two Chili Bowls, former Truck Series driver Rico Abreu who won in 2016 and 2015 and Cup driver Kyle Larson.
Other notable drivers include Kasey Kahne, Justin Allgaier, JJ Yeley, and Kelley Earnhardt Miller’s daughter Karsyn Elledge – also making her first Chili Bowl start.
