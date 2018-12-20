Getty Images

Conor Daly represents IndyCar in 2019 Chili Bowl

By Dan BeaverDec 20, 2018, 10:52 AM EST
IndyCar driver Conor Daly is one of 302 entrants so far for the 2019 Chili Bowl. He will drive the 23C of Jonathan Byrd Racing and make his first attempt in the iconic race.

Daly got his first Midget start in September’s Driven2SaveLives BC39 support race for NASCAR’s Brickyard 400 on a newly designed track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. That race was in honor of Bryan Clauson – the 2014 Chili Bowl winner.

Daly joins more than a half-dozen drivers with NASCAR connections in a race that regularly pulls entrants from outside of Midget racing.

Last year featured more than 350 entries.

Featured among the 2019 interlopers is current Xfinity driver Christopher Bell who won the past two Chili Bowls, former Truck Series driver Rico Abreu who won in 2016 and 2015 and Cup driver Kyle Larson.

Other notable drivers include Kasey Kahne, Justin Allgaier, JJ Yeley, and Kelley Earnhardt Miller’s daughter Karsyn Elledge – also making her first Chili Bowl start.

NHRA: NAPA extends sponsorship of 2016 Funny Car champ Ron Capps

NHRA
By Jerry BonkowskiDec 19, 2018, 8:48 PM EST
Fans of NHRA Funny Car driver Ron Capps won’t have to look hard to recognize his car or firesuit in 2019 — they’ll look very similar to what he drove and wore in 2018.

Don Schumacher Racing announced Wednesday that NAPA Auto Parts has extended its contract to sponsor Capps’ Funny Car in a new multi-year agreement.

NAPA first appeared on the side of Capps’ car in 2007 as an associate sponsor, and became primary sponsor the following season. During the 11-year tenure between NAPA, DSR and Capps, the latter has won 36 races, 15 poles, and the 2016 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Funny Car championship.

“The longevity of our relationship speaks volumes, and we look forward to many more wins, championships and years representing NAPA Auto Parts,” team owner Don Schumacher said in a media release.

Added Capps, “It’s been an honor to represent the thousands of NAPA Auto Parts stores and NAPA AutoCare Center owners, employees and customers for the last decade, both on and off the race track. Our race fans are as passionate as they come and I’m elated about our future with NAPA Auto Parts and our continued goal to be number one.”

Capps, who has earned 60 wins in his Funny Car career – second-most in NHRA Funny Car annals behind John Force (16 championships, 149 wins) will be celebrating his 25th season as a professional NHRA competitor in 2019.

The upcoming season, which begins at the NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, California, February 8-10, will also mark Capps’ 15th season with DSR.

Capps is coming off a strong 2018 season, winning three races and claiming one No. 1 qualifier position in his NAPA Auto Parts Dodge Charger SRT HellCat en route to a fourth-place finish in the Funny Car ranks.

With NAPA now locked up for the next few years, DSR is still seeking a replacement sponsor for the U.S. Army, which did not extend its contract following the just completed 2018 NHRA season.

The Army was primary sponsor for nearly 20 years of eight-time Top Fuel champion Tony Schumacher, as well as associate sponsor on the Top Fuel dragsters of Antron Brown and Leah Pritchett.

