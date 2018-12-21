Christmas Ideas?: NBC Sports Gold offers Supercross, Motocross combo

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Looking for a last minute Christmas gift?

NBC Sports Gold is offering a “Supercross and Motocross Package” that features almost 200 hours of live, commercial-free coverage for 2019.

NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross and Pro Motocross package serves as a one-stop shop for all Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship fans.

The package includes comprehensive live coverage of their respective 2019 seasons, including all Supercross qualifiers and races, and all Pro Motocross main practice sessions, qualifiers, Moto 1s and Moto 2s. The package also includes full on-demand replays of all Pro Motocross events from 2017 and 2018. Best still: The Supercross and Pro Motocross combination package is available now for $89.99.

Click here to purchase.

The Sports Gold package enhances nearly 100 hours of linear coverage for Supercross and Pro Motocross on NBC and NBCSN.

“NBC Sports Gold provides a truly unique platform to bring the dedicated Supercross and Motocross fan bases more of the content they crave than ever before,” said Portia Archer, Vice President, Direct-To-Consumer Services, NBC Sports Group. “We’ve seen success with our Pro Motocross Pass over the past two seasons, and we’re excited to welcome Supercross to the Home of Motorsports and superserve fans by combining these two fantastic off-road motorcycle racing series into one package on NBC Sports Gold in 2019.”

The Supercross season kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 5 in Anaheim, while the Pro Motocross season begins on Saturday, May 18 with the Hangtown Classic.