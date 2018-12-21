Stadium Super Trucks join Race of Champions

The Stadium Super Trucks series will be part of the 2019 Race of Champions weekend, it was announced Friday on the Race Champions web site. The ROC will be hosted in Mexico City this year.

Helmed by former NASCAR / IndyCar driver and current off-road star Robby Gordon, the Stadium Super Trucks will compete January 19-20 at the Foro Sol, the amphitheatre forming part of Mexico City’s Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Formula 1 circuit.

The series will have standalone support races on both days featuring aluminum jumps .

“We’re especially thrilled that the Stadium Super Trucks will have their own separate support race once the main racing action has finished on both Saturday and Sunday,” said Gordon at RaceofChampions.com. “I know the trucks will be a first for many of the competing drivers – not to mention the spectators – but these 650 (horsepower) trucks have the capability to jump 20 or 30 feet off the ground for the length of a football field so either way it will be exciting.”

The Race of Champions is an all-star event encompassing the entirety of motorsports. It has been an annual event of more than 30 years. The drivers compete in a variety of identical cars. Drivers have to switch among the car types and adapt their driving style from one to another while competing in head-to-head races.

“Robby is one of the most colorful figures in world motor sport,” said Fredrik Johnsson, ROC President. “At his first Race Of Champions appearance in 2001 he rolled one car, pulled off another spectacular save and set a lap record round our Gran Canaria circuit that still stands … talk about giving the fans value for money!

“But if that sounds good just wait till you see his SPEED XX’s and his Stadium Super Trucks, which are sure to put a smile on the faces of all the drivers – and everyone watching. We have greats racing from Formula 1, Le Mans, IndyCar, NASCAR and RallyX but I bet you will never have had the chance to watch them drive anything like this before. If you’ve never seen a truck fly, now’s your chance.”

