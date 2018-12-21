Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Stadium Super Trucks join Race of Champions

By Dan BeaverDec 21, 2018, 5:00 PM EST
The Stadium Super Trucks series will be part of the 2019 Race of Champions weekend, it was announced Friday on the Race Champions web site. The ROC will be hosted in Mexico City this year.

Helmed by former NASCAR / IndyCar driver and current off-road star Robby Gordon, the Stadium Super Trucks will compete January 19-20 at the Foro Sol, the amphitheatre forming part of Mexico City’s Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Formula 1 circuit.

The series will have standalone support races on both days featuring aluminum jumps .

“We’re especially thrilled that the Stadium Super Trucks will have their own separate support race once the main racing action has finished on both Saturday and Sunday,” said Gordon at RaceofChampions.com. “I know the trucks will be a first for many of the competing drivers – not to mention the spectators – but these 650 (horsepower) trucks have the capability to jump 20 or 30 feet off the ground for the length of a football field so either way it will be exciting.”

The Race of Champions is an all-star event encompassing the entirety of motorsports. It has been an annual event of more than 30 years. The drivers compete in a variety of identical cars. Drivers have to switch among the car types and adapt their driving style from one to another while competing in head-to-head races.

“Robby is one of the most colorful figures in world motor sport,” said Fredrik Johnsson, ROC President. “At his first Race Of Champions appearance in 2001 he rolled one car, pulled off another spectacular save and set a lap record round our Gran Canaria circuit that still stands … talk about giving the fans value for money!

“But if that sounds good just wait till you see his SPEED XX’s and his Stadium Super Trucks, which are sure to put a smile on the faces of all the drivers – and everyone watching. We have greats racing from Formula 1, Le Mans, IndyCar, NASCAR and RallyX but I bet you will never have had the chance to watch them drive anything like this before. If you’ve never seen a truck fly, now’s your chance.”

Christmas Ideas?: NBC Sports Gold offers Supercross, Motocross combo

NBC
By Dan BeaverDec 21, 2018, 11:15 AM EST
Looking for a last minute Christmas gift?

NBC Sports Gold is offering a “Supercross and Motocross Package” that features almost 200 hours of live, commercial-free coverage for 2019.

NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross and Pro Motocross package serves as a one-stop shop for all Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship fans.

The package includes comprehensive live coverage of their respective 2019 seasons, including all Supercross qualifiers and races, and all Pro Motocross main practice sessions, qualifiers, Moto 1s and Moto 2s. The package also includes full on-demand replays of all Pro Motocross events from 2017 and 2018. Best still: The Supercross and Pro Motocross combination package is available now for $89.99.

The Sports Gold package enhances nearly 100 hours of linear coverage for Supercross and Pro Motocross on NBC and NBCSN.

“NBC Sports Gold provides a truly unique platform to bring the dedicated Supercross and Motocross fan bases more of the content they crave than ever before,” said Portia Archer, Vice President, Direct-To-Consumer Services, NBC Sports Group. “We’ve seen success with our Pro Motocross Pass over the past two seasons, and we’re excited to welcome Supercross to the Home of Motorsports and superserve fans by combining these two fantastic off-road motorcycle racing series into one package on NBC Sports Gold in 2019.”

The Supercross season kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 5 in Anaheim, while the Pro Motocross season begins on Saturday, May 18 with the Hangtown Classic.