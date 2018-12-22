Rinus VeeKay advances to Indy Lights with Juncos Racing

After a championship season in the Indy Pro 2000 series, Rinus VeeKay will make the move up to Indy Lights with Juncos Racing, it was announced on Friday.

In 2018, VeeKay won seven Indy Pro 2000 races and six poles with Juncos. That earned a scholarship and incentive package valued at more than $800,000.

“I feel really at home with Juncos Racing,” VeeKay said at IndyCar.com. “I think I can improve my performance and get better with this team, and that is extremely important for my next goal, the IndyCar Series.”

Team owner Ricardo Juncos has created a ladder system that advanced Spencer Pigot and Kyle Kaiser onto the upper rung.

“Rinus has proved that he is ready for the next level of the Road to Indy through his work ethic both on and off the track,” Juncos said. “The level of training he goes through and the time he commits to developing himself as a driver shows the dedication and passion he has to take his career to the next level. We developed a great relationship throughout the 2018 season and look forward to carrying that momentum into next year. I would like to thank Rinus, his family and sponsors for their commitment to Juncos Racing.”