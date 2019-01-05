Photo and video courtesy NHRA

NHRA: Take an explosive ‘wild ride’ back through the 2018 season

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 5, 2019, 1:01 PM EST
To whet your appetite for the upcoming 2019 season, which kicks off just over a month from now, the NHRA recently released a highlight video of some of the most spectacular motor explosions and crashes seen during the 2018 season.

That includes John Force’s three motor explosions and crashes, Brittany Force’s lane-crossing crash and sideways slide towards the finish line and Cruz Pedregon’s two massive motor explosions.

And let’s not forget one of the most notable examples of triumphing under extremely difficult conditions: Robert Hight’s run at Gateway Motorsports Park near St. Louis, where as he crossed the finish line on the final round, the motor blew up, his car crashed hard into the wall and left Hight with a broken collarbone.

But he still held on long enough and hard enough to wind up winning the second race of the six-race playoffs, nonetheless, before taking an ambulance ride to the nearest hospital.

Most other drivers would have missed the final four races of the season, but not Hight. Undergoing surgery a few days after the big wreck, Hight was right back at it in the next event two weeks later and gave eventual Funny Car champ JR Todd a battle all the way to the final race before Todd emerged with his first crown.

Check out the following video, which the NHRA appropriately dubbed “2018 Wild Rides”:

Blake Baggett, Adam Cianciarulo top qualifiers for Anaheim Supercross

@SupercrossLIVE Twitter
By Dan BeaverJan 5, 2019, 7:38 PM EST
With rain starting to fall on Angel Stadium, Blake Baggett posted a lap of 54.346 seconds to sit atop the qualification board for Round 1 of the Supercross season.

Race coverage will begin at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

As the clock was winding down, Baggett beat privateer Dean Wilson (54.384) for the top spot.

Malcolm Stewart (54.471), Justin Brayton (54.698) and Eli Tomac (54.795) rounded out the top five.

Adam Cianciarulo set fast time among the 250s with a lap of 53.963

Dylan Ferrandis (54.801), James Decotis (55.312), Shane McElrath (55.493) and Colt Nichols rounded out the top five.

