Video: Are you ready for the test of the Dakar Rally?

Beginning with today’s 5 p.m. ET airing of “Countdown to the Block” on NBCSN, Mecum Auctions will showcase 800 hours of coverage in 2019.

An estimated 3,500 vehicles will cross the auction block this week at Mecum’s Kissimmee (Fla.) event. Nearly 30 hours of coverage is scheduled this week.

Highlighting the offerings are Benny Parson’s 1973 Cup championship car and a 1965 Ford GT Prototype Roadster that raced at Le Mans. Event organizers believe the Kissimmee auction has the potential to raise more than $100 million.

Scott Hoke hosts the event with analysts John Kraman and Stephen Cox.

Following is the full Mecum Auction: Kissimmee telecast schedule on NBCSN:

Date Event Coverage Time (ET) Tues., January 8 Mecum: Countdown to the Block NBCSN 5 p.m. Wed., January 9 Mecum Auctions: Kissimmee NBCSN 12 p.m. Thur., January 10 Mecum Auctions: Kissimmee (Encore) NBCSN 12:30 a.m. Mecum Auctions: Kissimmee NBCSN 12 p.m. Fri., January 11 Mecum Auctions: Kissimmee (Encore) NBCSN 1 a.m. Mecum Auctions: Kissimmee NBCSN 12 p.m. Mecum Auctions: Kissimmee (Encore) NBCSN 11 p.m. Sat., January 12 Mecum Auctions: Kissimmee NBCSN 12:30 p.m. Mecum Auctions: Kissimmee* NBCSN 8 p.m. Sun., January 13 Mecum Auctions: Kissimmee* NBCSN 12 a.m. Mecum Auctions: Kissimmee* NBCSN 7:30 p.m.

*delayed coverage