Getty

Get ready for even more IndyCar coverage from NBC Sports

By NBC Sports StaffJan 9, 2019, 4:16 PM EST
Leave a comment

The indyCar season doesn’t kick off for another two months (OK, we didn’t include the COTA testing next month), but NBC Sports Group wants you to know that we’re ready. A full season of IndyCar on the NBC networks means good things for IndyCar fans and fans of racing.

So read on for what’s in store. And enjoy.

The full press release is below:

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 9, 2019 – NBC Sports will provide unprecedented coverage of the 2019 IndyCar Series during its first season as the exclusive television and streaming home of INDYCAR – totaling nearly 350 hours of coverage across NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports Gold – highlighted by the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 26, on NBC.

Highlights of NBC Sports’ 2019 INDYCAR schedule:

  •  NBC Sports’ inaugural presentation of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 26, on NBC, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app;
  •  Eight total INDYCAR races on NBC, including the Grand Prix of Indianapolis on Saturday, May 11, the Detroit Dual races on the weekend of June 1-2, and the final two races of the season in Portland (Sunday, Sept. 1) and Laguna Seca (Sunday, Sept. 22).
  •  Extensive coverage on NBC Sports Gold – NBC Sports’ direct-to-consumer live streaming product – including live coverage of all practices and qualifying, all Indy Lights races, and on-demand replays;

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app – NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets and connected TVs – will stream all races during the 2019 IndyCar Series.

“As the exclusive home of INDYCAR in 2019, NBC Sports will provide fans with more on-track coverage than ever before,” said Jon Miller, President, Programming, NBC Sports & NBCSN. “From centralized, seamless coverage on NBC and NBCSN to unparalleled support surrounding the 103rd Indianapolis 500, one of the most prestigious events in all of sports, NBC Sports will super-serve INDYCAR Nation through its best-in-class television, digital, production and marketing assets.”

“This will be the most complete and robust season of INDYCAR viewing for our fans,” said Mark Miles, president and CEO of Hulman & Company, which owns INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “Fans can not only see everything that happens on the track, they can see races at their convenience on the same day, which until now had not been available.”

2019 INDYCAR SEASON ON NBC AND NBCSN

NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2019 IndyCar Series begins on Sunday, March 10, on NBCSN with live coverage of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, the first of 17 races to air on NBC and NBCSN during the season.

The 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500, set for Sunday, May 26, 2019, will be the first ever on NBC. The Indy 500 will also be included in NBC Sports’ Championship Season marketing campaign, which touts numerous high-profile championship events that are presented across NBC Sports platforms from May to July, including the Triple Crown, The PLAYERS, Premier League Championship Sunday, French Open, Stanley Cup Final, Tour de France, and The Open Championship.

INDYCAR coverage on NBC will begin with the Grand Prix of Indianapolis on Saturday, May 11. Following the Indy 500, NBC will present the Detroit Dual on the weekend of June 1-2, followed by races at Road America on Sunday, June 23 and Mid-Ohio on Sunday, July 28. For the first time, the INDYCAR championship will be decided on NBC, with the season’s penultimate race in Portland on Sunday, Sept. 1, followed by season finale at Laguna Seca on Sunday, Sept. 22.

NBCSN will televise the first four races of the 2019 IndyCar Series. Following the season opener at St. Pete, NBCSN will showcase INDYCAR’s inaugural race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on Sunday, March 24, followed by the Grand Prix of Alabama on Sunday, April 7, and the iconic Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday, April 14.

NBCSN will also present a trio of primetime races (Texas, June 8; Iowa, July 20; Gateway, August 24), as well as schedule mainstays at Toronto on July 14 and Pocono on August 18.

Following is the NBC Sports’ 2019 IndyCar television schedule on NBC and NBCSN:

Date Race/Track Network Time (ET)
Sun, March 10 Streets of St. Petersburg NBCSN 1 p.m.
Sun., March 24 Circuit of the Americas NBCSN 1 p.m.
Sun., April 7 Barber Motorsports Park NBCSN 4 p.m.
Sun., April 14 Streets of Long Beach NBCSN 4 p.m.
Sat., May 11 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course NBC 3 p.m.
Sun., May 26 The 103rd Indianapolis 500 NBC 11 a.m.
Sat., June 1 Raceway at Belle Isle/Detroit – Race 1 NBC 3 p.m.
Sun., June 2 Raceway at Belle Isle/Detroit – Race 2 NBC 3 p.m.
Sat., June 8 Texas Motor Speedway NBCSN 8 p.m.
Sun., June 23 Road America NBC 12 p.m.
Sun., July 14 Streets of Toronto NBCSN 3 p.m.
Sat., July 20 Iowa Speedway NBCSN 7 p.m.
Sun., July 28 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course NBC 3 p.m.
Sun., August 18 Pocono Raceway NBCSN 2 p.m.
Sat., August 24 Gateway Motorsports Park NBCSN 8 p.m.
Sun., September 1 Portland International Raceway NBC 3 p.m.
Sun, September 22 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca NBC 2:30 p.m.

*details for qualifying and practice telecasts will be released at a later date

2019 INDYCAR SEASON ON NBC SPORTS GOLD

NBC Sports Gold – NBC Sports Group’s direct-to-consumer live streaming product – will offer a package to INDYCAR fans that features live coverage of all practices and qualifying, all Indy Lights races, and full-event replays. Additional details, including the cost of the NBC Sports Gold offering, will be announced at a later date.

Dakar Stage 2 Highlights: Loeb wins stage, de Villiers takes overall

Dakar.com, @world ASO Charly López
By Dan BeaverJan 9, 2019, 1:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Stage 2 of the Dakar Rally featured close finishes in the car and motorcycle classes.

Sebastien Loeb won the second stage on the Peruvian dunes – the site of last year’s accident.

Here are some of the highlights:

In the cars class, Sebastien Loeb, finished eight seconds ahead of Nani Roma. Third-place Bernhard Ten Brinke was 1:20 behind. … Giniel de Villiers was the biggest gainer of the stage. Finishing fourth, he grabbed the overall lead. … Recovering from a neck injury sustained in 2016, Harry Hunt has returned to the Rally to finish ninth in Stage 1 and seventh in Stage 2. … Nasser Al-Attiyah finished 11th in the stage and fell to eight overall after losing more than seven minutes in Stage 2. Orlando Terranova was transported to the hospital with back pain. … Robby Gordon finished 25th in the stage and is 24th overall.

“For us it was not an easy stage,” Stephane Peterhansel said on Dakar.com, after finishing 17th. “We started with some electrical problems inside the car: no microphones, no air-conditioning, no wipers, nothing was ok. I lost my concentration a little bit and after I got stuck in a really bad place. We are happy because Cyril (Despres) stopped for us and pulled us out. In the end we have lost a lot of time, but without the help of Cyril I think we would probably still be in the same place, so it’s ok.”

Overall: Giniel de Villiers holds an advantage of 0:28 over Ten Brinke and 0:42 over Roma.

In motorcycles, Matthias Walkner edged Ricky Brabec at the end of the stage in the last few kilometers. He crossed into the staging area just 22 seconds ahead of his American rival. … Joan Barreda finished third, but holds onto the overall lead. … Andrew Short finished ninth in the stage and is 10th overall.

Overall: Barreda holds an advantage of 1:31 over Walkner and 1:33 over Brabec.

In side by sides it was another narrow victory, this time for Francisco Lopez Contardo over Reinaldo Varela by a margin of only 19 seconds. … Sergei Kariakin finished third (1:51 hehind).

Overall: Varella holds an advantage of 1:08 over Contardo and 6:35 over Kariakin

In quads, Nicolas Caviglisasso crushed the stage with an advantage of 11:18 over Gustavo Gallego. … Alexandre Giroud finished third, which is where he also sits in the overall standings.

Overall: Cavigliasso holds an advantage of 21:14 over Gallego and 30:02 over Giroud.

In trucks, Eduard Nikolaev scored his second consecutive stage win to beat Gerard de Rooy by 2:39. Dmitry Sotnikov finished third.

Overall: Nokolaev holds an advantage of 4:23 over De Rooy and 7:23 over Federico Villagra.

Stage Wins

Motorcycles: (1) Joan Barreda (Stage 1) and (1) Matthias Walkner, Stage 2
Quads: (2) Nicolas Cavigliasso (Stage 1 and Stage 2)
Cars: (1) Nasser Al-Attiyah (Stage 1) and (1) Sebastien Loeb (Stage 2)
Side-by-sides: (1) Reinaldo Varela (Stage 1) and (1) Francisco Lopez Contardo (Stage 2)
Trucks: (2) Eduard Nikolaev (Stage 1 and Stage 2)

For more watch the daily highlight show on NBCSN. Click here for the complete schedule.

Or check out the streaming show at 6:30-7 p.m. by clicking this link.