Al Unser Jr.: Harding Steinbrenner Racing ready to be contenders in 2019

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 10, 2019, 7:00 AM EST
SPEEDWAY, Indiana – One of two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Al Unser Jr.’s favorite sayings of late is “momentum has gone into another gear.”

It’s a rather telling phrase, encompassing not just Unser’s life for nearly the last two years, but also the upstart IndyCar team he has worked for during that time, Harding Steinbrenner Racing.

Unser’s official title at HSR is “consultant,” but he’s much more than that. The two-time Indy 500 winner and two-time CART champion is also a mentor, coach, strategist, business-to-business and sponsorship advisor, trouble shooter, talent evaluator, spokesman and figurehead.

It was team owner Mike Harding, who has had a long sponsorship association with the Indy 500, who called Unser one day in early 2016, asking if he’d speak at the annual Carb Day party Harding throws that draws upwards of 3,000 guests.

When the two men finally met in-person for the first time, they clicked immediately, as much as Unser did with several of the former team owners he worked for during his driving career, including Rick Galles, Doug Shierson and Roger Penske.

“We hit it off right away,” Unser said of Harding. “He mentioned that he wanted to go IndyCar racing. My first response was, ‘Are you sure you want to do that?’ (he said with a laugh). He said, “Yeah, yeah, I want to be an owner.’ So I went, ‘Okay, let’s rock and roll.’”

Unser believed in Harding and his vision so much that Harding was able to do something that Galles, Shierson nor Penske were never able to do: convince Unser to leave his lifelong home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and relocate to Indianapolis to work out of the HSR headquarters just two blocks from Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“I said ‘there was no way in hell that I’m moving to Indy, so just get that out of your mind,’” Unser chuckles, recalling what he told Harding. “But Mike just kept on and kept on and then what happened in the fall of ‘17, we brought (longtime IndyCar and IMSA official) Brian Barnhart on as president of Harding Racing.

“And then the real kicker was this race shop (formerly occupied by Sarah Fisher Racing and Ed Carpenter Racing) became available and he said he was going to get this place.

“Once he made the commitment to Brian and this shop, I thought about it and went, ‘You know what, I need to get my butt to Indianapolis, and so here we are.”

Unser is especially keen on HSR’s two drivers, who will be competing in their respective rookie IndyCar seasons in 2019: Pato O’Ward and Colton Herta, who finished 1-2 in the 2018 Indy Lights season.

From left at Yankees Stadium: Pato O’Ward, George Michael Steinbrenner IV, Mike Harding, Al Unser Jr. and Colton Herta.

The final piece of the HSR puzzle is George Michael Steinbrenner IV, grandson of legendary New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner III. Shortly after last season ended, George IV became an official co-owner of HSR, further elevating the status of the program and illustrating just how serious this operation truly is to become a winner.

“The way this thing has unfolded, all the pieces falling in place, we’re in a very, very unique and exciting time with George Michael Steinbrenner coming onboard and what he brings,” Unser said. “George Michael is 22 years old, the youngest team owner in IndyCar history.

“Plus (the Yankees are) the No. 1 sports franchise in the country, they’re going IndyCar racing and they’ve decided to do it with our team. It’s not just exciting for our team, it’s exciting for all of IndyCar to have the No. 1 sports franchise in the country, of all sports, coming to our series, it’s just phenomenal.”

Even though he is 34 years older than his 22-year-old “boss,” Unser, 56, said age doesn’t make a difference.

“I don’t see Mike Harding or George Michael as my boss,” Unser said. “I see them as my partner and I feel that back from them, that I’m their partner and we go into it together with one common goal: to go out and win races.”

When asked to reflect back on his career to what was the most exciting time of his life, you would think Unser would say either his two Indy 500 wins (1992, 1994) or two CART championships (1990, 1994).

Not so.

“This is the most exciting time of my life, without a doubt,” Unser said of joining HSR. “The only thing that I can compare this to is when Roger (Penske) gave me the call and said, ‘Al, I want you to drive for me.’

“That’s why I relocated and moved here to Indy. I really am all-in.”

When Unser hung up his firesuit for the final time after competing in the 2007 Indianapolis 500, he admits he was ready for it.

“To be honest with you, when I ended my driving career, I was burned out on the racing,” he said. “I had raced my entire life since I was nine years old and going to the races and that sort of thing. I needed a break from it.”

Al Unser (right) talked son Al Jr. out of becoming an IndyCar team owner several years ago.

After a respite away from the sport, Unser briefly considered becoming a team owner, but was talked out of it by his father, four-time Indy 500 winner Al Unser.

But when Harding proposed a role as a consultant, Unser didn’t have to think too hard about it. He was one of the first drivers Rick Mears worked with at Team Penske after the latter retired as a driver and became a consultant, a role he still holds today.

The situation is the same with Dario Franchitti and his consultancy to Chip Ganassi Racing.

“I’m here to help in any way I can,” Unser said. “It’s just a true blessing.”

Unser has raced against the best in IndyCar, including A.J. Foyt, Mario Andretti, Scott Dixon and so many others. He has a keen eye for talent and ability.

That’s why when asked how quickly HSR can be a championship contender, Unser didn’t hesitate, responding with a very serious look upon his face.

“Right away,” he said. “The team is jelling real good, the kids are super-talented, there’s so much experience here that’s going to support these young kids who have so much talent and the way the cars are super competitive.

“Yeah, we can go and be championship contenders straight away this year, absolutely.”

Those are not cheap words or uttered just to impress a reporter or fans. Unser absolutely, positively believes in HSR and its potential. The organization has all the pieces in place to win from the moment the first green flag drops March 10 in the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

“It’s hard to put into words how excited we are,” Unser said. “I just feel so fortunate, so lucky and so blessed that Mike Harding showed the confidence in me to bring me onboard in the beginning, and then of course Brian Barnhart.

Unser congratulates O’Ward on a job well done in his rookie debut last September in the 2018 season-ending race at Sonoma. O’Ward qualified fifth and finished a strong ninth.

“Brian was my left rear (tire changer) on both my Indy 500 wins and both my championships. Brian and I go back a long way. Mike came to me and asked me just a simple question, ‘How do I take my team to the next level.’ I simply said, ‘We have to go get Brian Barnhart, it just has to happen.’

“Mike made it happen, Mike is the one who has made all this happen. He’s invested his money and he’s definitely committed in a huge way. Without Mike Harding, none of this would exist, simply put.

“I have not seen this kind of situation fall into place as quickly and as talented as the people are that are involved here. It’s like a brand new franchise going straight to the top.

“(Harding) definitely took the bull by the horns and said, ‘I’m in.’ That’s why I moved here, because of Mike, because of his vision for his company, the asphalt company, the race team, he comes from a great family and he’s just a down-to-earth person.

“Everything here is just so exciting and moving so quick. And at the same time, we’re really watching our steps.”

Then, Unser adds with a big smile, “We’re actually taking baby steps – we’re just doing them really quick.”

Get ready for even more IndyCar coverage from NBC Sports

Getty
By NBC Sports StaffJan 9, 2019, 4:16 PM EST
The indyCar season doesn’t kick off for another two months (OK, we didn’t include the COTA testing next month), but NBC Sports Group wants you to know that we’re ready. A full season of IndyCar on the NBC networks means good things for IndyCar fans and fans of racing.

So read on for what’s in store. And enjoy.

The full press release is below:

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 9, 2019 – NBC Sports will provide unprecedented coverage of the 2019 IndyCar Series during its first season as the exclusive television and streaming home of INDYCAR – totaling nearly 350 hours of coverage across NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports Gold – highlighted by the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 26, on NBC.

Highlights of NBC Sports’ 2019 INDYCAR schedule:

  •  NBC Sports’ inaugural presentation of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 26, on NBC, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app;
  •  Eight total INDYCAR races on NBC, including the Grand Prix of Indianapolis on Saturday, May 11, the Detroit Dual races on the weekend of June 1-2, and the final two races of the season in Portland (Sunday, Sept. 1) and Laguna Seca (Sunday, Sept. 22).
  •  Extensive coverage on NBC Sports Gold – NBC Sports’ direct-to-consumer live streaming product – including live coverage of all practices and qualifying, all Indy Lights races, and on-demand replays;

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app – NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets and connected TVs – will stream all races during the 2019 IndyCar Series.

“As the exclusive home of INDYCAR in 2019, NBC Sports will provide fans with more on-track coverage than ever before,” said Jon Miller, President, Programming, NBC Sports & NBCSN. “From centralized, seamless coverage on NBC and NBCSN to unparalleled support surrounding the 103rd Indianapolis 500, one of the most prestigious events in all of sports, NBC Sports will super-serve INDYCAR Nation through its best-in-class television, digital, production and marketing assets.”

“This will be the most complete and robust season of INDYCAR viewing for our fans,” said Mark Miles, president and CEO of Hulman & Company, which owns INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “Fans can not only see everything that happens on the track, they can see races at their convenience on the same day, which until now had not been available.”

2019 INDYCAR SEASON ON NBC AND NBCSN

NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2019 IndyCar Series begins on Sunday, March 10, on NBCSN with live coverage of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, the first of 17 races to air on NBC and NBCSN during the season.

The 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500, set for Sunday, May 26, 2019, will be the first ever on NBC. The Indy 500 will also be included in NBC Sports’ Championship Season marketing campaign, which touts numerous high-profile championship events that are presented across NBC Sports platforms from May to July, including the Triple Crown, The PLAYERS, Premier League Championship Sunday, French Open, Stanley Cup Final, Tour de France, and The Open Championship.

INDYCAR coverage on NBC will begin with the Grand Prix of Indianapolis on Saturday, May 11. Following the Indy 500, NBC will present the Detroit Dual on the weekend of June 1-2, followed by races at Road America on Sunday, June 23 and Mid-Ohio on Sunday, July 28. For the first time, the INDYCAR championship will be decided on NBC, with the season’s penultimate race in Portland on Sunday, Sept. 1, followed by season finale at Laguna Seca on Sunday, Sept. 22.

NBCSN will televise the first four races of the 2019 IndyCar Series. Following the season opener at St. Pete, NBCSN will showcase INDYCAR’s inaugural race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on Sunday, March 24, followed by the Grand Prix of Alabama on Sunday, April 7, and the iconic Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday, April 14.

NBCSN will also present a trio of primetime races (Texas, June 8; Iowa, July 20; Gateway, August 24), as well as schedule mainstays at Toronto on July 14 and Pocono on August 18.

Following is the NBC Sports’ 2019 IndyCar television schedule on NBC and NBCSN:

Date Race/Track Network Time (ET)
Sun, March 10 Streets of St. Petersburg NBCSN 1 p.m.
Sun., March 24 Circuit of the Americas NBCSN 1 p.m.
Sun., April 7 Barber Motorsports Park NBCSN 4 p.m.
Sun., April 14 Streets of Long Beach NBCSN 4 p.m.
Sat., May 11 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course NBC 3 p.m.
Sun., May 26 The 103rd Indianapolis 500 NBC 11 a.m.
Sat., June 1 Raceway at Belle Isle/Detroit – Race 1 NBC 3 p.m.
Sun., June 2 Raceway at Belle Isle/Detroit – Race 2 NBC 3 p.m.
Sat., June 8 Texas Motor Speedway NBCSN 8 p.m.
Sun., June 23 Road America NBC 12 p.m.
Sun., July 14 Streets of Toronto NBCSN 3 p.m.
Sat., July 20 Iowa Speedway NBCSN 7 p.m.
Sun., July 28 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course NBC 3 p.m.
Sun., August 18 Pocono Raceway NBCSN 2 p.m.
Sat., August 24 Gateway Motorsports Park NBCSN 8 p.m.
Sun., September 1 Portland International Raceway NBC 3 p.m.
Sun, September 22 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca NBC 2:30 p.m.

*details for qualifying and practice telecasts will be released at a later date

2019 INDYCAR SEASON ON NBC SPORTS GOLD

NBC Sports Gold – NBC Sports Group’s direct-to-consumer live streaming product – will offer a package to INDYCAR fans that features live coverage of all practices and qualifying, all Indy Lights races, and full-event replays. Additional details, including the cost of the NBC Sports Gold offering, will be announced at a later date.