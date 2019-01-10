IndyCar expects to announce new series title sponsor ‘soon’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The search for IndyCar’s new title sponsor may be nearing an end – and just in time for NBC to provide more value with expanded television coverage of the series.
Mark Miles, the president and CEO of IndyCar parent Hulman & Co., said Wednesday he hopes to make a formal announcement before February’s scheduled test at Austin, Texas.
“Very soon,” Miles said, describing the timeline. “Let’s put it this way. I want it on the cars and the fire suits if at all possible for the test. We also want the new sponsor to be involved in a new app and that takes time.”
NTT Data, a sponsor with Chip Ganassi Racing, has been mentioned as a potential replacement for Verizon, which announced in October 2017 it would be leaving IndyCar at the end of last season.
Miles acknowledged no announcement was forthcoming at Wednesday’s news conference to kick off the 2019 season. Instead, the discussion focused primarily on developments and promotions designed to help the series expand its reach and boost its television ratings.
NBC, IndyCar’s sole broadcast partner, announced it will carry eight of the series’ 17 races on its primary network, beginning with the two Indianapolis races in May and concluding with the last two races of the season in September. The other nine events will be shown on NBC’s sports cable channel, NBCSN, starting with the season opener at St. Petersburg on March 10.
The network plans to air almost 350 hours of IndyCar racing across its platforms.
“This will be the most complete and robust season of IndyCar viewing for our fans,” Miles said in a statement.
Miles said there is a possibility Surfer’s Paradise in Australia could be on the 2020 schedule; the series hasn’t raced in Australia since 2008.
Those aren’t the only potentially significant changes for the series.
As tests continue on a protective wind screen on Indy car cockpits, new IndyCar President Jay Frye said the feedback has been mixed. But Miles remains committed to getting the safety devices on the cars as quickly as possible – perhaps even this season.
The wind screen development began after Justin Wilson died from injuries sustained when debris from another car hit him in the head at Pocono in August 2015.
“It’s taken longer than expected, and I think it’s important we get it on there as soon as we can,” Miles said.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles also welcomed Mario Andretti back to the historic 2.5-mile oval with a commemorative logo for the 50th anniversary of Andretti’s Indianapolis 500 victory in 1969. The image of Andretti’s winning wave will appear on the track’s bronze badges, and the cover of the 500 programs. The speedway museum also plans to open a special exhibit about Andretti on May 1. Andretti’s son, Michael, also attended the news conference.
The news conference took on a somber tone when the discussion turned to Mario Andretti’s nephew, John. The former IndyCar and Cup driver was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2017 and had surgery Wednesday.
“If anyone can pull through something like this, it’s going to be him for many reasons,” Mario Andretti said. “It’s our prayers and everything that goes with it. But it’s just believing and thinking positive, and he’s like no other. Always has a smile. I mean, we talk, `Hey, how you doing. I’m doing fine, how you doing,’ that type of thing. He doesn’t want anybody to feel sorry for him.”
Al Unser Jr.: Harding Steinbrenner Racing ready to be contenders in 2019
SPEEDWAY, Indiana – One of two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Al Unser Jr.’s favorite sayings of late is “momentum has gone into another gear.”
It’s a rather telling phrase, encompassing not just Unser’s life for nearly the last two years, but also the upstart IndyCar team he has worked for during that time, Harding Steinbrenner Racing.
Unser’s official title at HSR is “consultant,” but he’s much more than that. The two-time Indy 500 winner and two-time CART champion is also a mentor, coach, strategist, business-to-business and sponsorship advisor, trouble shooter, talent evaluator, spokesman and figurehead.
It was team owner Mike Harding, who has had a long sponsorship association with the Indy 500, who called Unser one day in early 2016, asking if he’d speak at the annual Carb Day party Harding throws that draws upwards of 3,000 guests.
When the two men finally met in-person for the first time, they clicked immediately, as much as Unser did with several of the former team owners he worked for during his driving career, including Rick Galles, Doug Shierson and Roger Penske.
“We hit it off right away,” Unser said of Harding. “He mentioned that he wanted to go IndyCar racing. My first response was, ‘Are you sure you want to do that?’ (he said with a laugh). He said, “Yeah, yeah, I want to be an owner.’ So I went, ‘Okay, let’s rock and roll.’”
Unser believed in Harding and his vision so much that Harding was able to do something that Galles, Shierson nor Penske were never able to do: convince Unser to leave his lifelong home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and relocate to Indianapolis to work out of the HSR headquarters just two blocks from Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
“I said ‘there was no way in hell that I’m moving to Indy, so just get that out of your mind,’” Unser chuckles, recalling what he told Harding. “But Mike just kept on and kept on and then what happened in the fall of ‘17, we brought (longtime IndyCar and IMSA official) Brian Barnhart on as president of Harding Racing.
“And then the real kicker was this race shop (formerly occupied by Sarah Fisher Racing and Ed Carpenter Racing) became available and he said he was going to get this place.
“Once he made the commitment to Brian and this shop, I thought about it and went, ‘You know what, I need to get my butt to Indianapolis, and so here we are.”
Unser is especially keen on HSR’s two drivers, who will be competing in their respective rookie IndyCar seasons in 2019: Pato O’Ward and Colton Herta, who finished 1-2 in the 2018 Indy Lights season.
The final piece of the HSR puzzle is George Michael Steinbrenner IV, grandson of legendary New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner III. Shortly after last season ended, George IV became an official co-owner of HSR, further elevating the status of the program and illustrating just how serious this operation truly is to become a winner.
“The way this thing has unfolded, all the pieces falling in place, we’re in a very, very unique and exciting time with George Michael Steinbrenner coming onboard and what he brings,” Unser said. “George Michael is 22 years old, the youngest team owner in IndyCar history.
“Plus (the Yankees are) the No. 1 sports franchise in the country, they’re going IndyCar racing and they’ve decided to do it with our team. It’s not just exciting for our team, it’s exciting for all of IndyCar to have the No. 1 sports franchise in the country, of all sports, coming to our series, it’s just phenomenal.”
Even though he is 34 years older than his 22-year-old “boss,” Unser, 56, said age doesn’t make a difference.
“I don’t see Mike Harding or George Michael as my boss,” Unser said. “I see them as my partner and I feel that back from them, that I’m their partner and we go into it together with one common goal: to go out and win races.”
When asked to reflect back on his career to what was the most exciting time of his life, you would think Unser would say either his two Indy 500 wins (1992, 1994) or two CART championships (1990, 1994).
Not so.
“This is the most exciting time of my life, without a doubt,” Unser said of joining HSR. “The only thing that I can compare this to is when Roger (Penske) gave me the call and said, ‘Al, I want you to drive for me.’
“That’s why I relocated and moved here to Indy. I really am all-in.”
When Unser hung up his firesuit for the final time after competing in the 2007 Indianapolis 500, he admits he was ready for it.
“To be honest with you, when I ended my driving career, I was burned out on the racing,” he said. “I had raced my entire life since I was nine years old and going to the races and that sort of thing. I needed a break from it.”
After a respite away from the sport, Unser briefly considered becoming a team owner, but was talked out of it by his father, four-time Indy 500 winner Al Unser.
But when Harding proposed a role as a consultant, Unser didn’t have to think too hard about it. He was one of the first drivers Rick Mears worked with at Team Penske after the latter retired as a driver and became a consultant, a role he still holds today.
The situation is the same with Dario Franchitti and his consultancy to Chip Ganassi Racing.
“I’m here to help in any way I can,” Unser said. “It’s just a true blessing.”
Unser has raced against the best in IndyCar, including A.J. Foyt, Mario Andretti, Scott Dixon and so many others. He has a keen eye for talent and ability.
That’s why when asked how quickly HSR can be a championship contender, Unser didn’t hesitate, responding with a very serious look upon his face.
“Right away,” he said. “The team is jelling real good, the kids are super-talented, there’s so much experience here that’s going to support these young kids who have so much talent and the way the cars are super competitive.
“Yeah, we can go and be championship contenders straight away this year, absolutely.”
Those are not cheap words or uttered just to impress a reporter or fans. Unser absolutely, positively believes in HSR and its potential. The organization has all the pieces in place to win from the moment the first green flag drops March 10 in the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.
“It’s hard to put into words how excited we are,” Unser said. “I just feel so fortunate, so lucky and so blessed that Mike Harding showed the confidence in me to bring me onboard in the beginning, and then of course Brian Barnhart.
“Brian was my left rear (tire changer) on both my Indy 500 wins and both my championships. Brian and I go back a long way. Mike came to me and asked me just a simple question, ‘How do I take my team to the next level.’ I simply said, ‘We have to go get Brian Barnhart, it just has to happen.’
“Mike made it happen, Mike is the one who has made all this happen. He’s invested his money and he’s definitely committed in a huge way. Without Mike Harding, none of this would exist, simply put.
“I have not seen this kind of situation fall into place as quickly and as talented as the people are that are involved here. It’s like a brand new franchise going straight to the top.
“(Harding) definitely took the bull by the horns and said, ‘I’m in.’ That’s why I moved here, because of Mike, because of his vision for his company, the asphalt company, the race team, he comes from a great family and he’s just a down-to-earth person.
“Everything here is just so exciting and moving so quick. And at the same time, we’re really watching our steps.”
Then, Unser adds with a big smile, “We’re actually taking baby steps – we’re just doing them really quick.”