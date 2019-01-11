Dakar.com Antonin Vincent / DPPI

Dakar Stage 4 Highlights: Robby Gordon withdraws

By Dan BeaverJan 11, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
Ricky Brabec lost his way on Wednesday in Stage 3 of the Dakar Rally. Finishing 12th in that stage cost him and he was ranked seventh in the overall standings, but Brabec came roaring back in Stage 4. He won his first stage of the year by a margin of six minutes, 19 seconds over Matthias Walkner.

“I needed it,” Brabec said at Dakar.com. “Yesterday was tough on me and I lost a lot of time. Today I really, really needed to push with the marathon night and motocross start tomorrow. It kind of helps me because tomorrow I can kind of just hang back and have the stage under my control and finish where I want. With the motocross start it makes it easy to manage.”

All three Team Speed entries withdrew in Stage 4. This is the shortest amount of time Robby Gordon has spent in the Dakar, tied with his retirement on Stage 4 of the 2011 race. Cole Potts and Blade Hildebrand also failed to complete the stage.

Here are some of the other highlights:

In the cars class, Nasser Al-Attiyah has won at least two stages in nine of the past 10 Dakars. … Stephane Peterhansel finished close behind, but lost another 1:52 to the overall leader. … Jakub Przygonski rounded out the top three. … Sebastian Loeb suffered three punctures on the stage and was riding on a deflated tire at the end in fifth place. He lost 12:23 on the stage and now trails the overall leader Al-Attiyah by 50 minutes.

Overall: Al-Attiyah holds an advantage of 8:55 over Peterhansel and 20:51 over Nani Roma

In motorcycles, Ricky Brabec made up all the ground he lost in the last stage plus a lot more to win. … Matthias Walkner fell 6:19 behind with Toby Price ending the stage 7:07 back. … Sam Sunderland took a fall in the rock and lost 13:35 to Brabec, but still managed to finish fifth. … Pablo Quintanilla had a tough outing and finished 14th on the stage.

Overall: Ricky Brabec holds an advantage of 2:19 over Quintanilla and 4:22 over Price.

In side by sides Sergei Kariakin keeps improving. After finishing eighth in Stage 1, he has stood on the podium in each successive stage with thirds in Stage 2 and 3. This is his first win of the season. … Rodrigo Piazzoli and Gerard Farres Guell round out the top three

Overall: Kariakin holds an advantage of 11:26 over Guell and 30:00 over Piazolli

In quads, Nicolas Cavigliasso won his third stage of the year and has not finished worse than second so far in 2019. … Twenty-three year old Jeremias Gonzalez Ferioli finished second to score his third podium of the year. … Alexandre Giroud rounded out the top three.

Overall: Cavigliasso holds an advantage of 1:00 over Ferioli and 2:00 over Gustavo Gallego

In trucks, Andrey Karginov got off to a slow start with a sixth-place finish in Stage 1 and a seventh the following day; he’s won the last two stages to make up for that and sits second in the overall rankings. … Martin Macik and Airat Mardeev round out the top three. … Overall leader Eduard Nikolaev finished fifth in the stage and gave up more than 13 minutes to his closest challenger Karginov.

Overall: Nikolaev holds and advantage of 4:58 over Karginov and 8:39 over Dmitry Sotnikov

Stage Wins

Motorcycles
Joan Barreda [1] (Stage 1), Matthias Walkner [1] (Stage 2), Xavier de Soultrait [1] (Stage 3) and Ricky Brabec [1] (Stage 4)

Quads
Nicolas Cavigliasso [3] (Stage 1, 2 and 4) and Jeremias Gonzalez Ferioli [1] (Stage 3)

Cars
Nasser Al-Attiyah [2] (Stage 1 and 4), Sebastien Loeb [1] (Stage 2) and Stephane Peterhansel [1] (Stage 3)

Side-by-sides
Reinaldo Varela [1] (Stage 1), Francisco Lopez Contardo [1] (Stage 2), Gerard Farres Guell [1] (Stage 3) and Sergei Kariakin [1] (Stage 4)

Trucks
Eduard Nikolaev [2] (Stage 1 and 2) and Andrey Karginov [2] (Stage 3 and 4)

Ford, Chip Ganassi sport special liveries in 2019 Rolex 24

IMSA.com
By Dan BeaverJan 10, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
Ford Performance and Chip Ganassi Racing will sport two special liveries on their Ford GTs for the 2019 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, which will be shown live on the NBC family of networks beginning Jan. 24.

The special paint will commemorate key moments in IMSA as the series kicks off its 50th anniversary year.

The No. 66 of Joey Hand, Dirk Muller and Sebastien Bourdais will carry colors replicating Roush Racing’s Motorcraft Ford from 1985. Wally Dallenbach Jr., Doc Bundy and John Jones drove that car. Jones went on to win the IMSA driver’s championship that season.

The No. 67 of Richard Westbrook, Ryan Briscoe and Scott Dixon will pay tribute to Castrol oil with retro looking green and red stripes.

“We’re excited to show off our Ford GTs in a new way, and at the same time join IMSA in celebrating its 50th anniversary,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports at IMSA.com.

Ganassi won the last two Rolex 24 GTLM titles, bringing their total to eight.

“I’m really excited and proud that Ford is doing something to celebrate the 50th anniversary of IMSA,” Westbrook said. “Ford and Castrol had a lot of successful history in those years, so for the two to come together and do something as eye-catching as these new liveries, I’m going to be really proud driving that car. I’ve seen enough footage of cars in that livery going around Daytona before the bus stop chicane was put in, which was a very iconic period of IMSA racing, so to be in an iconic car in that livery trying to defend our title will be something really special.”