Supercross Preview: Justin Barcia leads riders to Glendale

On Saturday, Jan. 12 Justin Barcia and the rest of the Monster Energy Supercross riders head to State Farm Stadium in Glendale Ariz. for the second round of the 2019 season.
Barcia and Colt Nichols will bolt on red plates as the points leaders after scoring victories last week in Anaheim, Calif. For Barcia, this is the first time in his career that he has been decked out in red.
With a retractable roof on State Farm Stadium, there will not be a repeat of last week’s muddy conditions, but Barcia has a good opportunity to replicate his performance and keep the top spot after finishing second in last year’s Glendale round.
Long whoops sections will require riders to triple-jump coming and going with sharp 180 degree turns providing dramatic passing zones.
Ken Roczen is looking for his first win in two years with his last coming in San Diego on Jan. 14, 2017. Roczen has four podiums in his last six events, including last week. He also stood on the podium last year in Glendale with a third-place finish.
Last year’s champion Jason Anderson struggled in the mud at Anaheim and dropped from third at the gate to 14th at the checkers. He finished fourth at Glendale last year, but it was a distant fourth nearly 12 seconds behind Eli Tomac and 15.355 seconds off the lead.
Schedule:
Qualifying: 3:00 pm on NBC Sports Gold
Race: 9:00 on NBCSN, or stream live by clicking here
Last Week:
Justin Barcia beat Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac in the 450 class.
Colt Nichols beat Dylan Ferrandis and Shane McElrath in the 250 class.
Last year:
Eli Tomac beat Justin Barcia and Ken Roczen in the 450 class.
Aaron Plessinger beat Shane McElrath and Adam Cianciarulo in the 250 class.
Points Leaders
450s:
Justin Barcia (26)
Ken Roczen (23)
Eli Tomac (21)
Dean Wilson (19)
Cooper Webb (18)
250s:
Colt Nichols (26)
Dylan Ferrandis (23)
Shane McElrath (21)
RJ Hampshire (19)
Adam Cianciarulo (18)