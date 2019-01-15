Dean Wilson’s life as a privateer reconnects the rider to his roots

By Dan BeaverJan 15, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
One of the added benefits of subscribing to NBC Sports Gold is the in-depth interviews from each Saturday’s action. Last week between the first and second rounds of qualification for the Glendale Supercross race, a relaxed and confident Dean Wilson joined Race Day Live’s Daniel Blair and Jim Holley to review his fourth-place finish in the season opener and his mindset moving forward.

Losing factory support from Rockstar / Husqvarna at the end of 2018 was not exactly what Wilson had in mind, but after getting off to a great start in the first two races this season, it may well have been a blessing in disguise.

The life of a privateer is not exactly relaxed, but it affords a rider the opportunity to call his own shots. For Wilson, it is also a way to reconnect with the grassroots feel that attracted him to Supercross in the first place.

“I think that’s what I like,” Wilson said on Race Day Live. “I think that’s the environment and atmosphere I like – it’s just more low key. At Anaheim I, you would think I was local racing at Glen Helen. I had a Sprinter and I had another trailer just to chill in, do my spins. It was so cold I had a little propane heater to warm me up. But I like that. That’s what works for me.”

The program Wilson was able to put together during the offseason produced back-to back top 10s – a much better start to the 2019 season than he experienced last year.

In 2018, Wilson did not score a top 10 until his fourth feature at San Diego. His first top five would not come until late March in Indianapolis.

This year Wilson got the hole shot and led 14 laps at Anaheim in the opener before finishing fourth. Last week in Glendale, he finished eighth.

“What was going through my head was ‘it’s about time; it’s about five years too late to lead some laps here,’ ” Wilson described his emotion as he led at Anaheim. “It was nice because I did a lot of work in the off-season and my starts were really good. The thing is I haven’t over-analyzed my starts and practice.”

At Anaheim I, Wilson struggled with visibility as his goggles began to get fouled by mud. A once comfortable lead was eroded by Justin Barcia. With pressure from behind, Wilson made a minor mistake that was then compounded by lapped traffic.

“I was leading my laps; I was just trying to hit my marks. I was doing really well until I made a couple of mistakes. I couldn’t hit that middle double, double … the rut was getting real chewed out, but I was already on the right side where you couldn’t double the middle part so you had to go roll, roll, roll – and Barcia was already on me.”

Wilson’s pair of top 10s was enough to keep him fifth in the standings, three points behind Glendale’s winner Blake Baggett.

For more, watch the video above.

Next Race: Anaheim II Jan. 19, 11 p.m., NBCSN

Dakar Stage 7 Highlights: Casey Currie climbs in side-by-sides

By Dan BeaverJan 15, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
Stage 7 of the Dakar Rally was made up of hard-pack that favored speed setups and fesh-fesh (fine, loose sand) that gave the handling racers an advantage.  In the end, familiar names topped the leaderboard with both Stephane Peterhansal and Sam Sunderland taking their second stage wins in cars and motorcycles respectively.

American Casey Currie is climbing through the class rankings. Standing 14th at the end of Stage 2, he improved to seventh by Stage 5, sixth at Stage 6 and moved up one more spot to fifth. He is slowly catching the leaders while battling setbacks such as the suspension damage incurred on Stage 7.

Here are some of the other highlights:

In the cars class, Stephane Peterhansel took a hard landing after jumping a dune and suffered whiplash, but that was not enough to slow him. He beat Nani Roma by four minutes and is slowly closing the gap on Nasser Al-Attiyah, who finished nearly 12 minutes back in fourth. … Wedged between, Carlos Sainz rounded out the top three. … Robby Gordon and Blade Hildebrand continue to soldier on, but well off the pace. Gordon is currently more than 60 hours behind the class leader; Hildebrand is 27 hours behind. Both drivers lost more than four hours during Stage 7.

Class Leaders: Al-Attiyah holds an advantage of 29:16 over Peterhansel and 37:59 over Roma

In motorcycles, Sam Sunderland became the first motorcycle rider in the 2019 rally to win two stages. His rollercoaster ride has also contributed to two stages in which he finished sixth and 12th. … For Jose Florimo it may be a case of too little, too late. He sits 12th in the class rankings, but has finished second in two of the last three stages. … Ricky Brabec retook the class lead with his third-place finish. … Adrien van Beveren has been steady and fast with six of his seven stages ending either fourth or fifth; in Stage 7, he was fourth. … Toby Price has also developed a tendency to finish well or poorly. Since Stage 2, he has alternated results of third or fourth with those of eighth or ninth.

Class Leaders: Brabec holds an advantage of 7:47 over van Beveren and 8:28 over Price

In side by sides Francisco Lopez Contardo grabbed his second consecutive stage win and third overall to climb to second in the class standings. … Reinaldo Varela retook the class lead with his second-place finish. … Rodrigo Piazzoli rounded out the top three. … American Casey Currie climbed to fifth in class after finishing ninth in the stage. … Sergey Kariakin barrel-rolled his side by side and broke his running gear, but was able to finish the stage five hours off the pace. His title hopes are practically over after starting the morning second in class.

Class Leaders: Varela hold an advantage of 4:03 over Contardo and 45:26 over Piazolli

In quads, With his sixth stage win of the rally, Nicolas Cavigliasso extended his lead over the field to more than an hour and 15 minutes. … Alexandre Giroud earned his best stage finish of the year with a second; he finished third in Stage 2 and 4. … Manuel Andujar scored his second consecutive podium with back-to-back third-place finishes. … Gustavo Gallego finished just off the podium in fourth … Jeremias Gonzalez Ferioli lost 8:47 to the class leader with his fifth-place finish.

Class Leaders: Cavigliasso holds and advantage of one hour, 15:36 over Ferioli and one hour, 38:39 over Gallego

In trucks, Gerard de Rooy was originally listed as the winner of Stage 6, but officials elevated Dmitry Sotnikov overnight – making de Rooy wait a day to score his first stage win of the rally. … Siarhei Viazovich finished 30:55 back in second with Eduard Nikolaev rounding out the top three. … Sotnikov finished sixth on the stage and lost nearly an hour to class leader Nikolaev.

Class Leaders: Nikolaev holds and advantage of 32:54 over Sotnikov and one hour, 15:28 over de Rooy

Stage Wins

Motorcycles
Sam Sunderland [2] (Stage 5 and 7), Joan Barreda [1] (Stage 1), Matthias Walkner [1] (Stage 2), Xavier de Soultrait [1] (Stage 3), Ricky Brabec [1] (Stage 4) and Pablo Quintanilla [1] (Stage 6)

Quads
Nicolas Cavigliasso [6] (Stage 1, 2, 4, 5, 6 and 7) and Jeremias Gonzalez Ferioli [1] (Stage 3)

Cars
Sebastien Loeb [3] (Stage 2, 5 and 6), Nasser Al-Attiyah [2] (Stage 1 and 4) and Stephane Peterhansel [2] (Stage 3 and 7)

Side-by-sides
Francisco Lopez Contardo [3] (Stage 2, 6 and 7), Reinaldo Varela [1] (Stage 1), Gerard Farres Guell [1] (Stage 3), Sergei Kariakin [1] (Stage 4) and Rodrigo Piazzoli [1] (Stage 5)

Trucks
Eduard Nikolaev [3] (Stage 1, 2 and 5), Andrey Karginov [2] (Stage 3 and 4), Dmitry Sotnikov [1] (Stage 6) and Gerard de Rooy [1] (Stage 7)

