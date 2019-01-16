Kyle Larson wins Chili Bowl Night 2 over field of champions

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuesday has traditionally been the start of racing at the Chili Bowl Nationals for the past 32 years, but with more than 300 cars entered in the 2019 edition, two drivers were already locked in from Monday’s action at the River Spirit Expo Center.

On Monday, Logan Seavey led flag to flag to win and lock into Saturday night’s finale. USAC Sprint car standout Brady Bacon finished second.

Tuesday night featured several drivers with a connection to NASCAR and it was Kyle Larson who took top honors over Zach Daum in the 25-lap A Main.

Tuesday was also a night filled with dirt car championships. Daum is a three-time POWRi National Midget Champion. Former ASCS Sprint car champion Sam Hafertepe Jr. also finished in the top five. The 2018 USAC Sprint Car champion Tyler Courtney finished sixth.

Daum led the field to green after racing from sixth to second in his qualifier. That made him the High Point Man for the evening. Daum kept Larson at bay for five laps before the NASCAR star hooked the highside and grabbed the lead going down the backstretch on Lap 6. Larson maintained his advantage during the final 20 laps – surviving two restarts in the process.

This was Larson’s fifth preliminary night win in the Chili Bowl. Larson joins Seavey as two drivers locked into Saturday’s show.

Jonathan Beason took the final spot on the podium after starting 10th with Michael Faccinto and Hafertepe rounding out the top five.

“That might be the second time I got Zach in a prelim night,” said Larson at ChiliBowl.com. “They worked the track before the feature so as the leader you just run the bottom until you hear somebody or see somebody. I was just able to get around him….It was just nice to get to the lead there and run a good pace, but I was hoping I would get a caution before I got close to traffic.”

Alex Bowman finished ninth with Tanner Berryhill 10th

Tuesday also featured the invitation only Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champion that included any Chili Bowl winning driver or driver that raced for a past Chili Bowl winning team. Past winners included Christopher Bell, Rico Abreu, Sammy Swindell, Tim McCreadie, John Heydenreich, and Damion Gardner.

Tanner Thorson passed Bernal on the start and led every lap to claim his second ROC victory, crossing under the checkers 1.710 ahead of the rest of the field.

Larson and Bell slipped around Bernal to stand on the podium. NASCAR driver JJ Yeley rounded out the top five.

Tuesday’s Results

1. Kyle Larson

2. Zach Daum

3. Jonathan Beason

4. Michael Faccinto

5. Sam Hafertepe Jr.

6. Tyler Courtney

7. Dillon Welch

8. Jesse Colwell

9. Alex Bowman

10. Tanner Berryhill

11. Andrew Layser

12. Adam Pierson

13. Brody Roa

14. Tim Buckwalter

15. Kyle Jones

16. Blake Edwards

17. Tony Bruce Jr.

18. Frank Flud

19. Derek Hagar

20. Alex DeCamp

21. Brian Shirley

22. Tye Mihocko

23. Larry Wight

24. Jake Bubak