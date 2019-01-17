Dakar.com, Frederic le Floc'h / DPPI

Dakar Stage 9 Highlights: Al-Attiyah, Price close in on victory

By Dan BeaverJan 17, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
As the rally winds down, leaders Nasser Al-Attiyah in cars and Toby Price in motorcycles are one strong stage away from class victories in the 2019 Dakar Rally.

Stephane Peterhansel retired from the rally 26 kilometers into Stage 8 when his navigator David Castera hurt his back. It is the first time in 10 years that Peterhansel has retired and only the fourth time in 31 years.

Here are some of the other highlights:

In the cars class, Nasser Al-Attiyah all but sealed his third Dakar Rally victory with a stage win. He padded his lead by nearly five minutes and leads the field by 51 minutes. … Nani Roma finished second on the stage. … Giniel de Villiers scored his first podium finish of the rally in third. … Sebastien Loeb entered the stage as one of two drivers who could possibly challenge Al-Attiyah, but a broken transmission removed that potential. … Cyril Despres was 20 kilometers away from the stage win until he rolled his car near the end. He finished eighth, 39 minutes behind.

“I think we were doing a really good stage, pushing hard from the start, but at kilometer 250 or something like this we had a broken transmission,” Loeb said at Dakar.com. “We had to change it, it’s quite tough to do, but we have a spare one, so we changed it. Maybe we made a little mistake, we lost a lot of time trying to put a clips. Finally, we decided to go like this and it broke again, so we had to wait for Pierre [Lachaume] to give us his spare transmission. We changed it again, [it took] a long time and now we’re here. That’s just the way it is.

Class Leaders: Al-Attiyah holds an advantage of 51:27 over Roma and two hour, 02:37 over Loeb.

In motorcycles, Michael Metge became the seventh different rider to win one of the first nine stages. … Daniel Nosiglia Jager also stood on the podium for the first time in 2019; previously, his best performance was 13th in Stage 8. … Pablo Quintanilla rounded out the top three. … Toby Price finished fifth and maintained the class lead.

Class Leaders: Price holds a narrow advantage over Quintanilla by 1:02 and 6:35 over Matthias Walkner.

In side by sides, Reinaldo Varela his second stage win – having waited since Stage 1 to get it. … Gerard Farres Guell finished second to stand on the podium six times this year. … Class leader Francisco Lopez Contardo rounded out the top three.

Class Leaders: Contardo holds an advantage 0f 59:46 over Guell and one hour, 11:29 over Varela

In quads, With his eighth win in nine stages, Nicolas Cavigliasso remains untouchable in class. … Maneul Andujar finished just four minutes back in second. … Gustavo Gallego rounded out the top three.

Class Leaders:
Cavigliasso holds and advantage of one hour, 49:24 over Ferioli and two hours, 4:33 over Gallego

In trucks, After winning back to back stages to lead the rally, Eduard Nikolaev had to wait a long time to earn his third stage win. … He outpace Siarhei Viazovich and Dmitry Sotnikov, who entered the stage with the class lead. … Nikolaev regained the class lead with this performance.

Class Leaders: Nikolaev holds and advantage of 28:35 over Sotnikov and and one hour, 35:10 over Gerard de Rooy

Stage Wins

Motorcycles
Sam Sunderland [2] (Stage 5 and 7), Matthias Walkner [2] (Stage 2 and 8), Joan Barreda [1] (Stage 1), Xavier de Soultrait [1] (Stage 3), Ricky Brabec [1] (Stage 4), Pablo Quintanilla [1] (Stage 6) and Michael Metge [1] Stage 9

Quads
Nicolas Cavigliasso [8] (Stage 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9) and Jeremias Gonzalez Ferioli [1] (Stage 3)

Cars
Sebastien Loeb [4] (Stage 2, 5, 6 and 8), Nasser Al-Attiyah [3] (Stage 1, 4 and 9) and Stephane Peterhansel [2] (Stage 3 and 7)

Side-by-sides
Francisco Lopez Contardo [4] (Stage 2, 6, 7 and 8), Reinaldo Varela [2] (Stage 1 and 9), Gerard Farres Guell [1] (Stage 3), Sergei Kariakin [1] (Stage 4) and Rodrigo Piazzoli [1] (Stage 5)

Trucks
Eduard Nikolaev [4] (Stage 1, 2, 5 and 9), Andrey Karginov [2] (Stage 3 and 4), Dmitry Sotnikov [2] (Stage 6 and 8) and Gerard de Rooy [1] (Stage 7)

For more watch the daily highlight show on NBCSN. Click here for the complete schedule.

Or check out the streaming show at 5-6:30 p.m. by clicking this link.

Rico Abreu returns to championship form in Chili Bowl Night 3

RicoAbreu.com
By Dan BeaverJan 17, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
Rico Abreu returned to form last night during Night 3 of the 33rd annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals to win his fourth preliminary in five years. The California Midget and Sprint Car driver won back-to-back Chili Bowls in 2015 and 2016.

When asked by ChiliBowl.com about regaining the confidence he had in 2015 and 2016, Abreu replied, “Yeah, I think so. I won those back to back years and I kind of had a slump year and came back to be competitive. Last year I felt I wasn’t as good as the top two but if the roles were reversed, I think if I was in a little better position I think where they could chase me instead of me chasing them. Because those two boys [Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson] – they don’t too many mistakes when they get out front. I think this year was a matter of just minimizing the mistakes”.

Last year’ Chili Bowl was Abreu’s first event back after sitting out more than 15 weeks following a crash at Eldora during the Four Crown Nationals.

Abreu started on the outside of the first row after winning his heat and qualifier. He lost a position on the first lap to Blake Hahn who was immediately challenging then-leader Cole Bodine.

The first caution of the night came on Lap 3 when Matt Westfall spun to avoid a crashing Chris Windom who slapped the wall on the frontstretch. Westfall rebounded; Windom’s damage sent him to the work area ending the 2017 USAC Sprint car champion’s night.

Hahn faded on the restart and by Lap 5, Abreu was back in second and closing in on the leader. On Lap 8, Abreu preformed a slider and executed the final lead change of the night.

World of Outlaws driver David Gravel took the second transfer spot in a hard fought battle for second. He grabbed the runner-up spot after a quick game of three-card monte with Bodine and TIm McCreadie – who faded to sixth at the checkers.

Bodine completed the podium after narrowly holding back Jake Swanson who advanced 14 positions in the 25-lap feature. Cannon McIntosh  rounded out the top five.

Former Chilli Bowl champion Sammy Swindell started fifth, but spun on Lap 9and finished 15th.

Wednesday’s Results

1. Rico Abreu
2. David Gravel
3. Cole Bodine
4. Jake Swanson
5. Cannon McIntosh
6. Tim McCreadie
7. Colby Copeland
8. Ryan Smith
9. Robert Dalby
10. Daniel Robinson
11. Blake Hahn
12. Justin Peck
13. Aaron Reutzel
14. Alex Bright
15. Sammy Swindell
16. Tom Harris
17. Matt Westfall
18. Tristan Guardino
19. Jason McDougal
20. Holley Hollan
21. Geoff Ensign
22. Tyler Thomas
23. Chris Windom
24. Davey Ray