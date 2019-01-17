Dakar Stage 9 Highlights: Al-Attiyah, Price close in on victory

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As the rally winds down, leaders Nasser Al-Attiyah in cars and Toby Price in motorcycles are one strong stage away from class victories in the 2019 Dakar Rally.

Stephane Peterhansel retired from the rally 26 kilometers into Stage 8 when his navigator David Castera hurt his back. It is the first time in 10 years that Peterhansel has retired and only the fourth time in 31 years.

Here are some of the other highlights:

In the cars class, Nasser Al-Attiyah all but sealed his third Dakar Rally victory with a stage win. He padded his lead by nearly five minutes and leads the field by 51 minutes. … Nani Roma finished second on the stage. … Giniel de Villiers scored his first podium finish of the rally in third. … Sebastien Loeb entered the stage as one of two drivers who could possibly challenge Al-Attiyah, but a broken transmission removed that potential. … Cyril Despres was 20 kilometers away from the stage win until he rolled his car near the end. He finished eighth, 39 minutes behind.

“I think we were doing a really good stage, pushing hard from the start, but at kilometer 250 or something like this we had a broken transmission,” Loeb said at Dakar.com. “We had to change it, it’s quite tough to do, but we have a spare one, so we changed it. Maybe we made a little mistake, we lost a lot of time trying to put a clips. Finally, we decided to go like this and it broke again, so we had to wait for Pierre [Lachaume] to give us his spare transmission. We changed it again, [it took] a long time and now we’re here. That’s just the way it is.

Class Leaders: Al-Attiyah holds an advantage of 51:27 over Roma and two hour, 02:37 over Loeb.

In motorcycles, Michael Metge became the seventh different rider to win one of the first nine stages. … Daniel Nosiglia Jager also stood on the podium for the first time in 2019; previously, his best performance was 13th in Stage 8. … Pablo Quintanilla rounded out the top three. … Toby Price finished fifth and maintained the class lead.

Class Leaders: Price holds a narrow advantage over Quintanilla by 1:02 and 6:35 over Matthias Walkner.

In side by sides, Reinaldo Varela his second stage win – having waited since Stage 1 to get it. … Gerard Farres Guell finished second to stand on the podium six times this year. … Class leader Francisco Lopez Contardo rounded out the top three.

Class Leaders: Contardo holds an advantage 0f 59:46 over Guell and one hour, 11:29 over Varela

In quads, With his eighth win in nine stages, Nicolas Cavigliasso remains untouchable in class. … Maneul Andujar finished just four minutes back in second. … Gustavo Gallego rounded out the top three.

Class Leaders:

Cavigliasso holds and advantage of one hour, 49:24 over Ferioli and two hours, 4:33 over Gallego

In trucks, After winning back to back stages to lead the rally, Eduard Nikolaev had to wait a long time to earn his third stage win. … He outpace Siarhei Viazovich and Dmitry Sotnikov, who entered the stage with the class lead. … Nikolaev regained the class lead with this performance.

Class Leaders: Nikolaev holds and advantage of 28:35 over Sotnikov and and one hour, 35:10 over Gerard de Rooy

Stage Wins

Motorcycles

Sam Sunderland [2] (Stage 5 and 7), Matthias Walkner [2] (Stage 2 and 8), Joan Barreda [1] (Stage 1), Xavier de Soultrait [1] (Stage 3), Ricky Brabec [1] (Stage 4), Pablo Quintanilla [1] (Stage 6) and Michael Metge [1] Stage 9

Quads

Nicolas Cavigliasso [8] (Stage 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9) and Jeremias Gonzalez Ferioli [1] (Stage 3)

Cars

Sebastien Loeb [4] (Stage 2, 5, 6 and 8), Nasser Al-Attiyah [3] (Stage 1, 4 and 9) and Stephane Peterhansel [2] (Stage 3 and 7)

Side-by-sides

Francisco Lopez Contardo [4] (Stage 2, 6, 7 and 8), Reinaldo Varela [2] (Stage 1 and 9), Gerard Farres Guell [1] (Stage 3), Sergei Kariakin [1] (Stage 4) and Rodrigo Piazzoli [1] (Stage 5)

Trucks

Eduard Nikolaev [4] (Stage 1, 2, 5 and 9), Andrey Karginov [2] (Stage 3 and 4), Dmitry Sotnikov [2] (Stage 6 and 8) and Gerard de Rooy [1] (Stage 7)

For more watch the daily highlight show on NBCSN. Click here for the complete schedule.

Or check out the streaming show at 5-6:30 p.m. by clicking this link.