IMSA

NBC Sports goes all-in with commentators on Rolex 24 coverage

By Dan BeaverJan 17, 2019, 9:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

STAMFORD, Conn. – January 17, 2019 – Over the course of 24 hours, NBC Sports will utilize 17 of its IMSA, NASCAR, and INDYCAR commentators, analysts and reporters on-site for its inaugural presentation of the 57th running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona from Daytona International Speedway starting Saturday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Beginning this season, NBC Sports is the exclusive home of the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA).

Continuous 24-hour coverage from the iconic Daytona International Speedway will feature a rotating cast of commentators, analysts and reporters, headlined by NBC Sports’ lead IMSA commentating team of play-by-play voice Leigh Diffey, former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver A.J. Allmendinger (analyst), and former IMSA GT driver and analyst Calvin Fish (analyst).

“There is no better spectacle in U.S. racing over a 24-hour period than this event with these drivers, who have incredible storylines,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer and President of Production, NBC Sports. “From the all-female IMSA team to Alex Zanardi racing on U.S. soil again to our very commentators driving in the race, we couldn’t ask for a better way to launch our partnership with IMSA.”

NASCAR legend-turned analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins analyst Steve Letarte and host Krista Voda inside the “Peacock Pit Box,” a state-of-the-art remote studio set designed to bring viewers closer to the action. Built within a traditional pit box frame, the “Peacock Pit Box” will be set up along pit road.

An additional broadcast booth comprised of NASCAR on NBC lead announcer Rick Allen, INDYCAR on NBC analysts Paul Tracy and Townsend Bell, and Brian Till will be featured throughout the weekend. Bell will compete in all rounds of the upcoming IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, while Allmendinger will participate in IMSA’s endurance races. Both will race in the Rolex 24.

NASCAR on NBC reporters Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kelli Stavast and Parker Kligerman will join INDYCAR on NBC reporters Kevin Lee and Jon Beekhuis to share in pit road duties. In addition, Rutledge Wood will showcase stories around the Daytona International Speedway.

The following is a snapshot of NBC Sports’ on-site commentating coverage from Daytona:

Time (ET) Platform Commentators Pit Crew “Peacock Pit Box”
2 – 5 p.m. NBCSN Diffey, Fish & Allmendinger Snider, Burns & Stavast Voda, Letarte, Earnhardt & Bell
5 – 9 p.m. NBC Sports App Allen, Tracy, Bell & Till Beekhuis, Lee & Parker Voda
9 p.m. – 12 a.m. NBCSN Diffey, Fish, Allmendinger & Till Snider, Burns & Stavast Voda, Letarte & Earnhardt
12 – 3 a.m. NBCSN Allen, Tracy & Till Beekhuis, Lee & Parker N/A
6 – 9 a.m. NBCSN Diffey & Fish Snider & Burns N/A
9 a.m. – 12 p.m. NBCSN Allen, Tracy,  Allmendinger & Bell Beekhuis, Lee & Parker Voda, Letarte & Earnhardt
12 – 3 p.m. NBCSN Diffey, Fish,  Allmendinger & Bell Snider, Burns & Stavast Voda, Letarte & Earnhardt

*Subject to change

Coverage from Daytona begins Thursday, Jan. 24, with a special IMSA preview show, which features a sit-down interview with driver and Paralympian Alex Zanardi, who is scheduled to race in the Rolex 24. In 2001, Zanardi lost both of his legs in an accident at EuroSpeedway Lausitz in Klettwitz, Germany, and has since gone on to win two Paralympic gold medals in Para-cycling, most recently at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio.

Additionally, Earnhardt Jr. recounts racing the 2001 Rolex 24 with his late father, when the two split time driving the No. 3 Corvette C5-R as part of an interview with NBCSports.com lead motorsports writer Nate Ryan. Thursday’s coverage continues with live qualifying from 3-5 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Ryan will lead extensive digital coverage throughout the week on MotorSportsTalk, NBCSports.com’s vertical dedicated to open-wheel and sports car racing.

Dakar Stage 9 Highlights: Al-Attiyah, Price close in on victory

By Dan BeaverJan 17, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

As the rally winds down, leaders Nasser Al-Attiyah in cars and Toby Price in motorcycles are one strong stage away from class victories in the 2019 Dakar Rally.

Stephane Peterhansel retired from the rally 26 kilometers into Stage 8 when his navigator David Castera hurt his back. It is the first time in 10 years that Peterhansel has retired and only the fourth time in 31 years.

Here are some of the other highlights:

In the cars class, Nasser Al-Attiyah all but sealed his third Dakar Rally victory with a stage win. He padded his lead by nearly five minutes and leads the field by 51 minutes. … Nani Roma finished second on the stage. … Giniel de Villiers scored his first podium finish of the rally in third. … Sebastien Loeb entered the stage as one of two drivers who could possibly challenge Al-Attiyah, but a broken transmission removed that potential. … Cyril Despres was 20 kilometers away from the stage win until he rolled his car near the end. He finished eighth, 39 minutes behind.

“I think we were doing a really good stage, pushing hard from the start, but at kilometer 250 or something like this we had a broken transmission,” Loeb said at Dakar.com. “We had to change it, it’s quite tough to do, but we have a spare one, so we changed it. Maybe we made a little mistake, we lost a lot of time trying to put a clips. Finally, we decided to go like this and it broke again, so we had to wait for Pierre [Lachaume] to give us his spare transmission. We changed it again, [it took] a long time and now we’re here. That’s just the way it is.

Class Leaders: Al-Attiyah holds an advantage of 51:27 over Roma and two hour, 02:37 over Loeb.

In motorcycles, Michael Metge became the seventh different rider to win one of the first nine stages. … Daniel Nosiglia Jager also stood on the podium for the first time in 2019; previously, his best performance was 13th in Stage 8. … Pablo Quintanilla rounded out the top three. … Toby Price finished fifth and maintained the class lead.

Class Leaders: Price holds a narrow advantage over Quintanilla by 1:02 and 6:35 over Matthias Walkner.

In side by sides, Reinaldo Varela his second stage win – having waited since Stage 1 to get it. … Gerard Farres Guell finished second to stand on the podium six times this year. … Class leader Francisco Lopez Contardo rounded out the top three.

Class Leaders: Contardo holds an advantage 0f 59:46 over Guell and one hour, 11:29 over Varela

In quads, With his eighth win in nine stages, Nicolas Cavigliasso remains untouchable in class. … Maneul Andujar finished just four minutes back in second. … Gustavo Gallego rounded out the top three.

Class Leaders:
Cavigliasso holds and advantage of one hour, 49:24 over Ferioli and two hours, 4:33 over Gallego

In trucks, After winning back to back stages to lead the rally, Eduard Nikolaev had to wait a long time to earn his third stage win. … He outpace Siarhei Viazovich and Dmitry Sotnikov, who entered the stage with the class lead. … Nikolaev regained the class lead with this performance.

Class Leaders: Nikolaev holds and advantage of 28:35 over Sotnikov and and one hour, 35:10 over Gerard de Rooy

Stage Wins

Motorcycles
Sam Sunderland [2] (Stage 5 and 7), Matthias Walkner [2] (Stage 2 and 8), Joan Barreda [1] (Stage 1), Xavier de Soultrait [1] (Stage 3), Ricky Brabec [1] (Stage 4), Pablo Quintanilla [1] (Stage 6) and Michael Metge [1] Stage 9

Quads
Nicolas Cavigliasso [8] (Stage 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9) and Jeremias Gonzalez Ferioli [1] (Stage 3)

Cars
Sebastien Loeb [4] (Stage 2, 5, 6 and 8), Nasser Al-Attiyah [3] (Stage 1, 4 and 9) and Stephane Peterhansel [2] (Stage 3 and 7)

Side-by-sides
Francisco Lopez Contardo [4] (Stage 2, 6, 7 and 8), Reinaldo Varela [2] (Stage 1 and 9), Gerard Farres Guell [1] (Stage 3), Sergei Kariakin [1] (Stage 4) and Rodrigo Piazzoli [1] (Stage 5)

Trucks
Eduard Nikolaev [4] (Stage 1, 2, 5 and 9), Andrey Karginov [2] (Stage 3 and 4), Dmitry Sotnikov [2] (Stage 6 and 8) and Gerard de Rooy [1] (Stage 7)

For more watch the daily highlight show on NBCSN. Click here for the complete schedule.

Or check out the streaming show at 5-6:30 p.m. by clicking this link.