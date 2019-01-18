Supercross Preview: Ken Roczen eyes his first win of 2019

By Dan BeaverJan 18, 2019, 5:00 PM EST
On Saturday, Jan. 19 Ken Roczen will look for his first win of the 2019 Supercross season as the series tackles Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. for the second time in three weeks. Roczen has been shut out of Victory Lane since January 2017.

Despite failing to win, Roczen has stood on the podium twice this season with a second in Anaheim I and a third last week in Glendale. This is the first time since his injury two years ago that Roczen has bolted on the red plate.

In the 250 class, Colt Nichols held onto his red plate after finishing second at Glendale and winning Anaheim I.

Riders faced muddy conditions in the first Anaheim race and it has been wet in Southern California this week as well, but the forecast is for clear conditions on Saturday.

Anaheim II will feature some serious elevation changes and decisions that need to be made about when to double or triple.

Fans are left to wonder which Jason Anderson will show up this week: the one that struggled to a 14th-place finish in the mud in Week 1 or the rider who challenged for the win at Glendale?

Anderson claimed his head was not in the right place for the season opener, saying he was “overwhelmed with everything,” at RacerX.com. “It was crazy. It was just a lot of stuff going on. Not only from obligations and stuff like that, but I had a horrible heat race and they wanted to do the ring presentation for the championship and it was just a lot. I was just not in the right head place to be racing, to be honest.”

Schedule:

Qualifying: 3-7 p.m. on NBC Sports, Gold
Race: 10 p.m. p.m. – 1 a.m. on NBCSN or stream live on NBC Sports Gold

Last Week:

Blake Baggett beat Justin Anderson and Ken Roczen in the 450 class.
Adam Cianciarulo beat Colt Nichols and Shane McElrath in the 250 class.

Last year:

Eli Tomac beat Cole Seely and Justin Anderson in the 450 class.
Joey Savatgy beat Shane McElrath and Christian Craig in the 250 class.

Winners

450s:
[1] Justin Barcia (Anaheim I)
[1] Blake Baggett (Glendale)

250s:
[1] Colt Nichols (Anaheim I)
[1] Adam Cianciarulo (Glendale)

Points Leaders

450s:
Ken Roczen (44)
Justin Barcia (43)
Eli Tomac (40)
Blake Baggett (37)
Dean Wilson (34)

250s:
Colt Nichols (49)
Adam Cianciarulo (44)
Shane McElrath (42)
Dylan Ferrandis (40)
RJ Hampshire (38)

Arrow Electronics gets larger role with Schmidt IndyCar team

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 18, 2019, 2:30 PM EST
Arrow Electronics has significantly increased its partnership with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports and will enter the 2019 season as the title partner of the IndyCar team.

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports unveiled its two-car driver lineup Friday at the Pepsi Center in Denver, not far from Arrow’s Colorado headquarters. The team had three Dallara-Honda Indy cars on display, one for James Hinchcliffe, one for new driver Marcus Ericsson and one for injured driver Robert Wickens.

Wickens suffered a spinal cord injury during a crash in August and has been rehabilitating in a Denver facility. The Canadian won’t compete this season but the team displayed the No. 6 Arrow Electronics Honda to signify his ride will be waiting for him if he is cleared to return to IndyCar.

The cars are black and gold, previously seen only on Hinchcliffe’s car. The signature chrome on the cars has been changed to a sleek matte finish.

Arrow and SPM co-owner Sam Schmidt first partnered in 2014 on a semi-autonomous motorcar. Schmidt, a paraplegic, that same year drove the SAM car 152 mph at Indianapolis Motor Speedway using the Arrow technology embedded in the car.

Arrow joined the race team the next season as primary sponsor for Hinchcliffe and used the No. 5 to signify the company’s “Five Years Out” motto that is part of the company vision of “guiding innovation forward to help you create a better tomorrow.”

“This announcement is nothing short of a lifelong dream come true,” said Schmidt, who thanked Arrow Chairman Mike Long and the company for its vision “to create a system that enabled me to get behind the wheel after 16 years of paralysis,” changing his life and that of many others.

“Now, by becoming our team title partner, they have given us the resources to fulfill another lifelong dream to win the Indy 500 and a championship in the IndyCar Series,” he said.

