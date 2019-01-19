Qualification report for Anaheim II Supercross

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marvin Musquin posted the fastest lap in Qualification 2 for the third round of the 2019 Supercross season at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. His fastest lap was 57.660 seconds.

Eli Tomac was second-fast at 58:026 with Ken Roczen rounding out the top three at 58.381.

The 250s were almost as fast in the Qualification 2 with Adam Cianciarulo posting a lap of 58.892. In fact, in the first qualification round while the track was still drying out from weekday rains, the 250s were considerably quicker with Dylan Ferrandis’ lap of 58.637 topping the 450 field. Tomac was fastest in that session with a lap of 59.003 seconds.

In the 250 class:

Group A, Qualifying 2: Adam Cianciarulo and the field lost some time from Qualification 1, posting a fastest lap of 58.892 seconds. Dylan Ferrandis was second fast at 59.027 with RJ Hampshire third at 59.541 seconds. Thomas Do was quickest in Group B with a time of 1:02.704.

Group A, Qualifying 1: Ferrandis (58:637) was fastest over Cianciarulo (58.725) and Colt Nichols (59.173). Scott Champion was fastest from Group B with a 1:03.544, which was 19th best.

