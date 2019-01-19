Qualification report for Anaheim II Supercross

Marvin Musquin posted the fastest lap in Qualification 2 for the third round of the 2019 Supercross season at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. His fastest lap was 57.660 seconds.
Eli Tomac was second-fast at 58:026 with Ken Roczen rounding out the top three at 58.381.
The 250s were almost as fast in the Qualification 2 with Adam Cianciarulo posting a lap of 58.892. In fact, in the first qualification round while the track was still drying out from weekday rains, the 250s were considerably quicker with Dylan Ferrandis’ lap of 58.637 topping the 450 field. Tomac was fastest in that session with a lap of 59.003 seconds.
Group A, Qualifying 2: Adam Cianciarulo and the field lost some time from Qualification 1, posting a fastest lap of 58.892 seconds. Dylan Ferrandis was second fast at 59.027 with RJ Hampshire third at 59.541 seconds. Thomas Do was quickest in Group B with a time of 1:02.704. Group A, Qualifying 1: Ferrandis (58:637) was fastest over Cianciarulo (58.725) and Colt Nichols (59.173). Scott Champion was fastest from Group B with a 1:03.544, which was 19th best.
Justin Grant won his preliminary night of the Chili Bowl Nationals for the third year in a row. Grant started on the pole in Friday night’s A-Main, which put him in the perfect position to lead all 25 laps.
“This one was a lot of work,” Grant said at ChiliBowl.com. “You know, I’ve been really fortunate to win some decent races and most of them have been showing up and walking in at three o’clock in the afternoon with my helmet bag and jumping in the car and just doing that and going home.
“It started with a truck, trailer, and a credit card. And a lot of 12-, 14-hour days leading up to this, a ton of work. It just very validating that we could pull off a win. Those guys believed in me probably more than I did myself.”
Tanner Thorson was the only driver that could challenge Grant in his dominating display. He put himself in a position to make the pass on Grant several times. Eventually Thorson had to settle for second. His consolation is that also locked him into Saturday’s Feature. Thorson finished .168 seconds behind at the checkers.
Thorson reeled in the race leader when they battled in clean air. When traffic became a factor on Lap 12, Grant had the clear advantage.
Chad Boat advanced from eight to complete the podium. He was followed by NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. who started to the outside of Grant. Tucker Klaasmeyer moved from fifth to eighth.
Kasey Kahne failed to advance from the B-Main after finishing sixth.