Christopher Bell wins third straight Chili Bowl

By Dan BeaverJan 20, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
Christopher Bell passed Kyle Larson on the final lap of the 55-lap A-Feature to win the 33rd Annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals. Bell is only the second driver in event history to win three consecutive Golden Drillers, joining Kevin Swindell who holds the record with four.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be able to win the Chili Bowl,” Bell said at ChiliBowl.com. “To do it three straight times is just unbelievable, but man, I don’t even care about three straight. What about that race? I don’t think I’ve ever really been a part of a last lap race like that, so I’m just glad that thing came out in the end.”

As the white flag waved on his eighth appearance in Saturday’s main event, it seemed Larson was finally going to walk away with his first Golden Driller. This was closest he’s been to the win.

Larson took the lead from Logan Seavey on Lap 21 after a five-lap hot pursuit. Bell moved into second for the first time on Lap 27 but a caution forced him back to third as the field realigned to the last completed lap.

On Lap 33, Bell passed Seavey again for second before another caution reset the field. On the next restart Bell road the rim diving to the hub in Turns 3 and 4. With Larson in sight, Bell started to think about where he was going to put his third trophy.

The final caution flag of the night waved with 20 to go to set up the Bell vs. Larson shootout fans had been waiting for since Larson retired early from the race last year. Larson pulled away on the highline in Turns 1 and 2. He switched to the low in 3 and 4.

With five laps to go Larson hit traffic. That gave Bell the opportunity to close the gap. With two to go Bell was on top of Larson and challenging for the lead. On the final lap Bell passed Larson in Turn 2 as they bumped tires. Glued together through the final pair of turns, they touched twice more before Bell pulled away on the final stretch.

The action wasn’t over, however. Bell wound up on his lid following the win. His donuts got a little out of control and he rolled his midget.

Justin Grant took third by passing Brady Bacon on Lap 36. Bacon followed for fourth with Zach Daum in tow to complete the top five.

Tyler Courtney was the hard charger of the night finishing sixth after starting in 22nd. Brad Sweet and CJ Leary finished seventh and eighth.

Seavey was able to hold onto third until late in the race but ultimately the pole sitter who led the first 20 laps faded to ninth.

Tanner Thorson rounded out the top ten.

Friday’s Main Event

1. Christopher Bell
2. Kyle Larson
3. Justin Grant
4. Brady Bacon
5. Zach Daum
6. Tyler Courtney
7. Brad Sweet
8. CJ Leary
9. Logan Seavey
10. Tanner Thorson
11. Danny Stratton
12. Jonathan Beason
13. Tucker Klaasmeyer
14. Colby Copeland
15. Rico Abreu
16. Michael Faccinto
17. Chad Boat
18. David Gravel
19. Cole Bodine
20. Robert Dalby
21. Jake Neuman
22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
23. Shane Golobic
24. Sean McClelland

Mick Schumacher follows in father’s footsteps at Ferrari

Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 20, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
MARANELLO, Italy (AP) Mick Schumacher is following in his father Michael Schumacher’s footsteps at Ferrari.

Scuderia Ferrari says the 19-year-old Mick Schumacher, who will be racing in the 2019 Formula 2 championship as the European F3 champion, has joined its driver academy and will take part in pre-season preparation activities from next week.

Team principal Mattia Binotto says “there’s no doubt that welcoming Mick into Ferrari has a special emotional meaning, but we have chosen him for his talent and the human and professional qualities that have already distinguished him despite his young age.”

It increases the chances that Mick Schumacher could be on the F1 grid as early as 2020 if he shines in F2 the way Charles Leclerc has.

After joining the Ferrari academy, the 21-year-old Leclerc won the F2 title at the first attempt and got an F1 seat with Sauber for 2018. He did so well in his debut F1 season he was fast-tracked to Ferrari, where he will race this season alongside Sebastian Vettel.

Schumacher’s father Michael won seven F1 titles, five of those with Ferrari from 2000-04. Michael Schumacher holds the record for race wins with 91 and is second all-time for pole positions behind Lewis Hamilton.

“This is another step forward in the right direction,” Mick Schumacher said in a statement released by Ferrari. “It is more than obvious that Ferrari has a big place in my heart since I was born and also in the hearts of our family, so I am delighted on a personal level about this opportunity as well.”

Michael Schumacher, 50, suffered serious head injuries in an accident while he was skiing with Mick in the French Alps at Meribel on Dec. 29, 2013. Updates on his health have been scarce since he left hospital in September 2014 to be cared for privately at his Swiss home on the shores of Lake Geneva.

AP Sports Writer Jerome Pugmire in Paris contributed to this report.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports