Blake Baggett had high hopes for Anaheim

By Dan BeaverJan 23, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

It has been a season of surprises. A week after finishing 12th in the AMA Monster Energy Supercross race season opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., Blake Baggett took advantage of a mid-race restart in Glendale Ariz. and won his first career 450 event.

On Race Day Live, available as part of the NBC Sports Gold subscription, Baggett stood with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley and shared his high hopes for his second attempt at Anaheim. He had ample reason to be excited because of how the race at Glendale unfolded.

“Last weekend, it was a bummer about Malcom (Stewart) going down, but it was basically two 12-minute Mains plus or minus,” Baggett said on Race Day Live, referencing the race stoppage for an injury midway through the race. “It was a ‘Double Crown’.”

The second Anaheim race was the first of three Triple Crown format races this year. Riders run three separate Main events with the average finish deciding the overall winner. The Mains in Anaheim II were each 12 minutes plus one lap.

Winning under the three-main format is not only about charging hard for shorter periods of time than is typical in a feature race, but also about managing one’s physiology.

“It wasn’t really the heartrate coming down, it was how are you going to keep your heartrate up so that is wasn’t a few laps to get going again. … you already knew the lines and somebody was going to go right away so as soon as you crested that turn, you needed to pop that rhythm lane right away.”

Baggett never got a chance to bring his high hopes to fruition. He lost two laps in the first Main and finished 21st, which forced him to play catchup for the rest of the event.

And while this has been a season of surprises, it has also been a seesaw event for several riders. After running such strong race at Glendale, Baggett struggled through the three Mains finishing with a best result of 10th and an overall of 15th. His average finish of 8.75 is ninth best among fulltime riders.

Don’t know the Rolex 24? You should. Here’s why.

By Chris EstradaJan 21, 2019, 3:43 PM EST
Leave a comment

Hello, America. It’s time to go racing again.

Yes, Supercross is now three weeks into its season, and the Chili Bowl Nationals is now effectively the Christopher Bell Invitational after the young NASCAR star won his 3rd consecutive Golden Driller last weekend.

But the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway is the first marquee event on the American racing calendar – an event that just happens to have international prestige.

It’s also the start of Daytona Speedweeks, which culminates with NASCAR’s Daytona 500 on Feb. 17. But this is no mere opening act just warming up the crowd for the headliner.

In case you’re new to this event, here are a few reasons why it stands out:

Twice around the clock: Are you the kind of person that appreciates a challenge? Well, challenges don’t get much bigger in motorsports than a 24-hour endurance race where drivers, crews, machines, and strategies must work together flawlessly. For those behind the wheel in the Rolex 24, the obstacles are numerous: Punishing G-forces, extreme mental focus, lack of sleep, and staying on top of hydration and nutrition.

Star power: Speaking of those behind the wheel, the Rolex 24 traditionally draws top drivers from other disciplines such as IndyCar, Formula 1 and NASCAR to join sports car regulars from North America and around the world. As a result, the winners’ list is a Who’s Who of Motorsports.

This year’s field includes a clutch of NTT IndyCar Series drivers, highlighted by 5-time series champion and past Rolex 24 winner Scott Dixon. But pre-race buzz has centered on two particular interlopers: Alex Zanardi, the former CART champion making his first North American start since losing his legs in a 2001 crash, and Fernando Alonso, the two-time F1 champion looking to add another endurance triumph alongside his win with Toyota in last year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Cool cars: If you’re a gearhead, the Rolex 24 is a 200-mile-per-hour candy store. Across the four separate classes of competition, 13 of the world’s premier car manufacturers are represented.

The majority of those manufacturers are found in the Grand Touring classes that feature vehicles based on road-going production models. Chevy and Ford’s eternal rivalry rages on in the factory-backed GT Le Mans, but the class also boasts efforts from BMW, Porsche, and Ferrari. It’s even more diverse in the pro-am GT Daytona, where Porsche is joined by Audi, Lamborghini, Lexus and Mercedes.

As for the exotic, purpose-built Daytona Prototypes, they are powered by engines from Cadillac, Acura, Mazda and Nissan.

Nifty fifty: This year’s Rolex 24 begins the 50th anniversary season for IMSA, the sanctioning body for North American sports car racing. A select group of teams will mark the occasion at the Rolex 24 by running historic IMSA paint schemes on their machines. You may not be familiar with these looks, but it’s worth discovering the history behind them.

Here’s an example. The Starworks Motorsports team (GT Daytona) will carry a scheme based on Audi of America’s 90 Quattro from the 1989 IMSA GTO season. Boasting sports car legends Hurley Haywood and Hans-Joachim Stuck in the driver lineup, the 90 Quattro captured 7 GTO wins that season.

Audi’s performance led one competitor to create a “no passing” sticker with Stuck’s face on it. Stuck’s response: A doll fixed to his car’s rear window that dropped its pants to moon anyone Stuck put behind him.

Status symbol: Last but not least, the Rolex 24 has a unique prize – a trophy you can wear.

Winners get a standard cup, but what they’re really after are the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona watches, which include a special engraving to commemorate their victory. A standard version of this watch retails for tens of thousands of dollars, but you can’t put a price on the ones awarded at the Rolex 24.

This year’s grand marshal, 5-time Rolex 24 winner Scott Pruett, sums it up as “the ultimate reward.”

“To be presented a watch engraved with the word ‘Winner’ after 24 hours of intense racing is a moment that lives with you forever,” he added. “Your Rolex is a constant reminder of the perseverance and hard work that goes into succeeding at the highest level.”

Supercross: Jason Anderson injured in practice crash

SupercrossLIVE.com
By Dan BeaverJan 22, 2019, 6:19 PM EST
Leave a comment

Jason Anderson was injured in a practice crash on Monday, according to reports from RacerXOnline.com.

The team reports that Anderson broke his arm in two places, which will require surgery. He also sustained a fractured rib.

Anderson is expected to miss at least eight weeks and there is no firm date scheduled for his return.

“I am really bummed to have to say that I am out for an injury,” Anderson said. “I was struggling to find my groove but had high hopes of pushing forward to the podium in all of the upcoming rounds. I will be back stronger. Thank you for the support.”

Anderson stood on the podium at Glendale in Week 2, but his other results have been outside the top five.

Anderson joins Malcolm Stewart on the injury list, just three weeks into the season.

Subscribe to NBC Sports Gold for expanded weekend coverage.