Podcast: The Earnhardts race the Rolex 24 … recalling one of the last rides for ‘The Intimidator’

By Nate RyanJan 23, 2019, 5:15 PM EST
Their first spins around Sebring International Raceway in sports cars were a little too literal for Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

There were some lucrative silver linings from a crash course in learning how to race a Corvette, though.

In preparing for the 2001 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, the Earnhardts went to Sebring to learn the nuances of driving a GT car, which have more sophisticated cockpit technology and precision braking and handling than the stock cars of which they were accustomed.

Within his 15 minutes on track, Earnhardt Jr. had crumpled the back end of the Corvette. Late in the day, his father joined him

“We got a pile of parts sitting there from both of them crashing,” Corvette Racing program manager Doug Fehan said in a new episode of the NASCAR on NBC podcast (links below). “Dale says, ‘This isn’t really the way we wanted to start.’ I said, ‘I think it was inevitable. End of the day, I’m not sure it wasn’t a good way to start because you both have learned the limits of the car.

Earnhardt told Fehan he still felt bad about the expense and trouble for the team. Fehan pointed at the pile of parts.

“Don’t worry, you and Junior are going to sign all those, and we’re going to sell them,” Fehan said. “We’re going to get the money back.”

The Earnhardts then grabbed Sharpies and headed to the scrap heap.

Beyond making the best of it with their autographs, Earnhardt Jr. said crashing early “probably was a good thing” in getting acclimated to the Corvettes.

“I’m the guy that everyone looks at and thinks, ‘Man, he’s probably the weakest link,’ ” Earnhardt Jr. said in the podcast. “So I put a ton of pressure on myself right out of the gate to be very fast.

“I mashed the gas, and it just spun out. It had so much power, you could just spin that thing out so easily just by touching the throttle pedal. I backed into a bridge abutment. I thought I had killed this race car.”

Dale Earnhardt makes a lap during the 2001 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona. (Jon Ferrey/Allsport)

Once the car was back in the garage, though, the Corvette team unzipped some large black bags and had the rear end replaced in about 20 minutes.

“‘OK, get back in!’” Earnhardt Jr. recalled the team saying. “I tore this thing to hell, and you’re going to fix it with new stuff and want me to get back in it! You’re not going to let me take a couple of hours to think about what I did, send someone else out there. ‘No! Get back in, you’ve got to learn!’

“I got back in and took a little better care of it the rest of the day.”

It was near the end of the session when his father lost control on a fresh set of tires, and Earnhardt Jr. believes he was partly responsible.

“Dad’s out there, I’m way faster than him,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “I’m like, ‘Dad, look at me, doing good!’ and he’s like, ‘It’s not important how fast we’re going. We ain’t even racing here. I don’t know what the big deal is.’ I’m like, ‘OK.’

“Well right at the end of the day, I think it was eating away at him a little bit. He wouldn’t admit it. It’s 5 o’clock. It’s time to stop. He’s like, ‘Put me some tires on this!’ One last run, he goes out and is running a lap by the flagstand to start his run. He nosed the car into the tire barrier head first in the last corner.

“I knew he was pushing as hard as he could to match or better my time. So there was some competition between us two that I think he would never admit to. Because I’d be like, not ‘I’m better than you,’ but ‘Look at what I’m doing! Isn’t this cool?’ He’d be like, ‘We don’t even race at Sebring. We race at Daytona! I don’t know why you’re pushing so hard, you’re going to tear it up.’ We had two completely different approaches.”

But there was much common ground for a duo that didn’t always spend much time together at the track. When Earnhardt Jr. was up and coming in Late Models, his father rarely attended his short-track races. They competed together for only one season together in Cup but on separate teams.

The Rolex 24 provided a unique opportunity to work together on a full-time basis.

“This is the closest I’ve ever been to him to be able to do that,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “Usually we’re racing on the racetrack and against each other. He might not even see me all day or know what I’m doing. Here we are together, debriefing and talking about the car and changing things on the car together.

“This is a really great opportunity for me to show him just what I thought about race cars and how I communicated.”

Listen to the NASCAR on NBC podcast to hear more stories about the Earnhardts’ run in the 2001 Rolex 24, including:

–How Dale Earnhardt grew close with the Corvette Racing team (“He said I want to be treated like any other guy on this team,” Fehan said. “I don’t want to be treated as Dale Earnhardt. I’m just a driver like anyone else on this race team. Coming from anyone else, I would have thought it was BS. Coming from him, it was genuine. He was serious about it.”)

–The welcoming reception he received in the sports car community (“Dad had a lot of respect for people all across all forms of motorsports. He sort of crossed those lines and boundaries. So I think everybody was like, ‘This is great!’ They weren’t intimated by him from a competitors’ standpoint. He didn’t act like, ‘Boy I’m going to light the world and show you guys. I’m Dale Earnhardt, move out of the way and give me my space.’ He just came in there inquisitive, asking all the right questions. Easy to approach, and people just liked it, man.”

–Why Earnhardt initially believed the team didn’t necessarily need a fourth driver, and the Daytona test that told him otherwise.

You can listen to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher or Spotify or by clicking on the embed below.

Part II of this special narrative edition of the NASCAR on NBC Podcast will be released early Thursday morning.

Don’t know the Rolex 24? You should. Here’s why.

By Chris EstradaJan 21, 2019, 3:43 PM EST
Hello, America. It’s time to go racing again.

Yes, Supercross is now three weeks into its season, and the Chili Bowl Nationals is now effectively the Christopher Bell Invitational after the young NASCAR star won his 3rd consecutive Golden Driller last weekend.

But the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway is the first marquee event on the American racing calendar – an event that just happens to have international prestige.

It’s also the start of Daytona Speedweeks, which culminates with NASCAR’s Daytona 500 on Feb. 17. But this is no mere opening act just warming up the crowd for the headliner.

In case you’re new to this event, here are a few reasons why it stands out:

Twice around the clock: Are you the kind of person that appreciates a challenge? Well, challenges don’t get much bigger in motorsports than a 24-hour endurance race where drivers, crews, machines, and strategies must work together flawlessly. For those behind the wheel in the Rolex 24, the obstacles are numerous: Punishing G-forces, extreme mental focus, lack of sleep, and staying on top of hydration and nutrition.

Star power: Speaking of those behind the wheel, the Rolex 24 traditionally draws top drivers from other disciplines such as IndyCar, Formula 1 and NASCAR to join sports car regulars from North America and around the world. As a result, the winners’ list is a Who’s Who of Motorsports.

This year’s field includes a clutch of NTT IndyCar Series drivers, highlighted by 5-time series champion and past Rolex 24 winner Scott Dixon. But pre-race buzz has centered on two particular interlopers: Alex Zanardi, the former CART champion making his first North American start since losing his legs in a 2001 crash, and Fernando Alonso, the two-time F1 champion looking to add another endurance triumph alongside his win with Toyota in last year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Cool cars: If you’re a gearhead, the Rolex 24 is a 200-mile-per-hour candy store. Across the four separate classes of competition, 13 of the world’s premier car manufacturers are represented.

The majority of those manufacturers are found in the Grand Touring classes that feature vehicles based on road-going production models. Chevy and Ford’s eternal rivalry rages on in the factory-backed GT Le Mans, but the class also boasts efforts from BMW, Porsche, and Ferrari. It’s even more diverse in the pro-am GT Daytona, where Porsche is joined by Audi, Lamborghini, Lexus and Mercedes.

As for the exotic, purpose-built Daytona Prototypes, they are powered by engines from Cadillac, Acura, Mazda and Nissan.

Nifty fifty: This year’s Rolex 24 begins the 50th anniversary season for IMSA, the sanctioning body for North American sports car racing. A select group of teams will mark the occasion at the Rolex 24 by running historic IMSA paint schemes on their machines. You may not be familiar with these looks, but it’s worth discovering the history behind them.

Here’s an example. The Starworks Motorsports team (GT Daytona) will carry a scheme based on Audi of America’s 90 Quattro from the 1989 IMSA GTO season. Boasting sports car legends Hurley Haywood and Hans-Joachim Stuck in the driver lineup, the 90 Quattro captured 7 GTO wins that season.

Audi’s performance led one competitor to create a “no passing” sticker with Stuck’s face on it. Stuck’s response: A doll fixed to his car’s rear window that dropped its pants to moon anyone Stuck put behind him.

Status symbol: Last but not least, the Rolex 24 has a unique prize – a trophy you can wear.

Winners get a standard cup, but what they’re really after are the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona watches, which include a special engraving to commemorate their victory. A standard version of this watch retails for tens of thousands of dollars, but you can’t put a price on the ones awarded at the Rolex 24.

This year’s grand marshal, 5-time Rolex 24 winner Scott Pruett, sums it up as “the ultimate reward.”

“To be presented a watch engraved with the word ‘Winner’ after 24 hours of intense racing is a moment that lives with you forever,” he added. “Your Rolex is a constant reminder of the perseverance and hard work that goes into succeeding at the highest level.”

How Alex Zanardi makes beautiful music behind the wheel — with only his hands

By Nate RyanJan 23, 2019, 1:15 PM EST
To explain how he controls a BMW M8 at speeds above 180 mph by using two hands and no foot pedals, Alex Zanardi cites another virtuoso with his hands.

Imagine Jimi Hendrix running through the chord progressions of “Purple Haze” or “Little Wing”, and you will have a decent idea of the dexterity needed to record elite-level laps around Daytona International Speedway by Zanardi, who lost his legs in a 2001 crash.

With one qualifier.

“I’m not that talented,” the Italian jokes when Hendrix is referenced. “But they are the type of exercises that remind me of what a guitarist has to do. To work independently with his finger over different chords and buttons.

“It’s difficult. Not impossible but difficult.”

“Not impossible” could be the mantra of Zanardi’s extraordinary life, which could be viewed as adding another remarkable chapter with this weekend’s Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

The veteran of CART ChampCar (where he won consecutive championships in 1997-98) and Formula One became a world-class athlete in other sports after the Sept. 15, 2001 wreck in Lausitz, Germany that ended the first phase of his auto racing career.

Competing in Paralympic handcycling, Zanardi, 52, won gold medals at the 2012 London Games and won another gold at the 2016 Rio De Janeiro Games. He also finished the 2014 Ironman World Championships triathlon.

The No. 24 BMW waits in the pits during testing at Daytona International Speedway (LAT Images/Michael L. Levitt).

But he has returned to motorsports the past few years, and the Rolex 24 will be his most high-profile test yet.

After deciding to run the endurance race a little more than a year ago, Zanardi spent a few days with BMW engineers in Munich, Germany, to develop a setup that would optimize his driving and driver changes during the race with teammates John Edwards and Jesse Krohn.

Zanardi, who has been proactive in designing and developing implements to overcome the challenges of his lower body, brought ideas for his specially modified steering wheel. Within a month of the initial meeting, the setup was ready to be mounted and fitted.

“Everything basically felt right, so damn right,” he said. “I was very, very impressed by the amazing job they did in Munich in solving every concept I dedicated to develop this and transform all that into reality. Everything was installed.”

He has had a few warmups to test the equipment ahead of Daytona, including a DTM Championship race where he was “very competitive.” His endurance was measured in another two-day test at an Italian circuit.

“It was very demanding from a physical point of view,” Zanardi said. “They were concerned I wouldn’t survive more than half a day because that is a very physical car, very demanding car like an Indy car, and I basically wore the car out. They said, ‘We cannot stop, we don’t have any more mileage in the engine.’

“I did almost like 800 miles in two days. That was a lot, and I really enjoyed myself. I had a blast. I was a little sore but don’t tell them!”

Alex Zanardi, right, speaks with an unidentified person in the garage at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Friday, Jan. 4, 2018, where he is preparing for the Rolex 24, an endurance race at Daytona in late January. Zanardi is still racing 17 years after both his legs were severed in a crash. The Italian is now behind the wheel of a BMW that has been customized for Zanardi to race without his prosthetic legs. (AP Photo/Mark Long)

Zanardi struggled while racing touring cars with prosthetic legs from 2005-09. Though they granted more freedom to move his hands over the wheel, he was uncomfortable with the bulkiness and weight of the prosthetics.

It wore him down too much during a 24-hour race in 2015 on the Spa circuit in Belgium, and the hand controls will allow him to stay much fresher at Daytona, where he will drive in stints that last three hours.

“I don’t feel any weaker over the distance of a single lap,” Zanardi said of the hand controls. “I can squeeze every ounce of performance from the race car. I proved that. On top of everything, the advantage I will have is indescribable. In the past, I wasn’t able to keep up with same the quantity of driving as teammates and wasn’t able to help as much as I wanted.

“To do a double stint in the middle of the night and then be completely trashed. I had to rest, and that was difficult. Here, I’m planning to shout, ‘Present!’ whenever they say we need you back in the car.”

Zanardi controls acceleration and shifting through buttons and levers and uses a trigger on the side for braking. It gets trickiest when the car is sliding.

“Mainly when you get sideways above a certain angle, and you have to play with the steering wheel more than you had planned approaching the turn,” he said. “The risk is that by turning the wheel too rapidly, you lose grip on the throttle mechanism. You use more oversteer because of the sharp reducement of power. You could generate more oversteer closing top too rapidly. When the car gets sideways a little, you countersteer and tease a little with the throttle.

“You lose grip on the throttle and then have to hope you don’t get in that situation. But I’ve been in that situation, and I’m talking to you.”

He also can control fuel mapping in the engine while driving and shifting. “This is where I say I’m a little like Hendrix,” he said. “Sometimes I make small mistakes, but the good thing is that I’m safe. This is not dangerous neither for myself or other drivers. Maybe sometimes I’m a little late executing commands from the pit. Other than that, everything works best it can be.”

His teammates can attest it isn’t easy. Edwards tried driving with Zanardi’s steering wheel during a Daytona test and nearly looped it because he was unaccustomed to the brake bias.

“My heart rate took the rest of the end lap to come back down and be able to do a debrief,” Edwards said. “I didn’t know how I was going to explain it if I lost the car. Especially if I lost it and touched the wall because I was just trying to screw around with the hand brake.

“To be as quick in a race car having changed the whole way he drives is totally unbelievable. When that stuff isn’t second nature and you’re in the middle of your life, to retrain your body and get back to a similar level is something I don’t think many people can achieve.”

Krohn helped develop the hand controls in testing and said he was faster using his hands instead of the footbrake because Zanardi’s system is so efficient.

“What he can do on track and off track, he doesn’t have a disability,” Krohn said. “Just his mindset is driven to work with what he has. He’s been able to really drive on that.”

Edwards said the only challenge that might arise is if Zanardi’s detachable wheel gets stuck during a driver change (Edwards and Krohn wouldn’t have to rely on the hand controls, but the pedal functionality could be more difficult).

Swift driver changes have gone well in practice. Zanardi, who shares a seat insert with Krohn, is able to swap out his ride in 14 seconds, which is about half the original time.

“It looks like a dance; quite artistical,” Zanardi joked about the change, which he can do much quicker without prosthetics. “I’m actually faster than able-bodied drivers are to get in and out of the car, which compensates a little bit for the extra time we waste in changing the steering wheel.”

Though his goal is “to leave the circuit with a smile on my face,” Zanardi, Krohn and Edwards all believe they have the car and talent to win their class.

Such an achievement would be regarded as sublimely as any riff that Hendrix ever dreamed, but it would just be another brilliant piece for Zanardi in the daily demands of songwriting his unique life.

“These days, every day, I have to adapt,” he said. “It’s my life. Every time I come to a different step, different door, different obstacle, I have to figure a way to go around that problem.

“For sure, when you go through types of problems, you develop new instruments which may enable you to do things you didn’t think possible.”