A fiery ending for the pole-sitter of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The pole-sitter’s bid for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona went down in flames Saturday night as part of dual mechanical problems for Mazda Team Joest at Daytona International Speedway.
The No. 77 Mazda DPI, which Oliver Jarvis qualified first Thursday with a record-setting lap, suffered a fire after completing 220 laps. About 20 minutes later, the team determined the car was beyond repair and retired after just more than seven hours of the 24-hour event.
“The car suddenly stopped working,” said Timo Bernhard, who was behind the wheel of the car at the time and was unable to extinguish the fire. “We were competitive and fighting for victory. Just disappointed because we had a great car.”
A few minutes earlier, the No. 55 Mazda also had a problem with an apparent fuel leak, losing three laps while making repairs.
It was an unfortunately familiar storyline for Mazda, which had both of its car suffer problems in last year’s Rolex, too.
For the first time in 2019, Ken Roczen set quick time in qualification for Round 4 of the Supercross season. With a lap of 52.709, he was more than two-tenths of a second faster than Cole Seely.
The race can be seen live at 10 p.m. ET on NBC Sports, Gold. A replay will be shown Sunday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. on NBCSN.
Cole Seely was fastest in Qualification 2. His lap of 52.956 narrowly beat Joey Savatgy with a 52.962.
Roczen set his fast time in the first session over Marvin Musquin (53.046) and Cooper Webb (53.122). Seely (eighth) and Savatgy (sixth), however, were much deeper in the field in their first session.
Click here for complete Qualifying 2, Group A results
Click here for complete Qualifying 1, Group A results
In the 250 class:
Group A, Qualifying 2: Dylan Ferrandis (53.358) beat RJ Hampshire (53.367) and James Decotis (53.882)
Group A, Qualifying 1: Ferrandis (52.795) beat Shane McElrath (53.320) and Decotis (53.413)
Click here for complete Qualifying 2, Group A results
Click here for complete Qualifying 1, Group A results
Qualification each week can be seen live with NBC’s Sport Gold Supercross / Motocross season pass, which can be purchased at https://www.nbcsports.com/gold.
MORE: Oakland Preview: Three races, three winners. Will Oakland make four?
Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter