A fiery ending for the pole-sitter of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The pole-sitter’s bid for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona went down in flames Saturday night as part of dual mechanical problems for Mazda Team Joest at Daytona International Speedway.

The No. 77 Mazda DPI, which Oliver Jarvis qualified first Thursday with a record-setting lap, suffered a fire after completing 220 laps. About 20 minutes later, the team determined the car was beyond repair and retired after just more than seven hours of the 24-hour event.

“The car suddenly stopped working,” said Timo Bernhard, who was behind the wheel of the car at the time and was unable to extinguish the fire. “We were competitive and fighting for victory. Just disappointed because we had a great car.”

A few minutes earlier, the No. 55 Mazda also had a problem with an apparent fuel leak, losing three laps while making repairs.

In a short span of five minutes, Mazda's racing program has blown up in the #Rolex24… almost literally. Problems for the No. 77 moments after the No. 55 headed to the garage! pic.twitter.com/nialXUp9xN — Motorsports On NBC (@MotorsportsNBC) January 27, 2019

It was an unfortunately familiar storyline for Mazda, which had both of its car suffer problems in last year’s Rolex, too.