Alex Zanardi, Jesse Krohn experience steering wheel trouble

Alex Zanardi and his Rahall Letterman Lanigan teammate Jesse Krohn experienced trouble changing steering wheels early in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.
As Zanardi climbed into the car for his first stint at about the 1 hour, 30 minute mark, the car appeared to drop from the jack as he was securing the steering wheel, which may have contributed to the issues. Zanardi lost a lap while getting the steering wheel to respond.
“My steering wheel was dead, not connected to the car,” Zanardi said on the NBC Sports App. “I was ready to jump out of the car and it would have been the shortest stint of my life.”
At the end of Zanardi’s stint, Krohn also experienced trouble and brought out a full course caution at the 2 hour, 43 minute mark when the car lost power at pit exit.
The team was able to effect repairs in the garage and reentered the race six laps behind the class leader.
For the first time in 2019, Ken Roczen set quick time in qualification for Round 4 of the Supercross season. With a lap of 52.709, he was more than two-tenths of a second faster than Cole Seely.
The race can be seen live at 9 p.m. ET on NBC Sports, Gold. A replay will be shown Sunday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. on NBCSN.
Cole Seely was fastest in Qualification 2. His lap of 52.956 narrowly beat Joey Savatgy with a 52.962.
Roczen set his fast time in the first session over Marvin Musquin (53.046) and Cooper Webb (53.122). Seely (eighth) and Savatgy (sixth), however, were much deeper in the field in their first session.
In the 250 class:
Group A, Qualifying 2: Dylan Ferrandis (53.358) beat RJ Hampshire (53.367) and James Decotis (53.882)
Group A, Qualifying 1: Ferrandis (52.795) beat Shane McElrath (53.320) and Decotis (53.413)
