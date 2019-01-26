Alex Zanardi, Jesse Krohn experience steering wheel trouble

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alex Zanardi and his Rahall Letterman Lanigan teammate Jesse Krohn experienced trouble changing steering wheels early in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

As Zanardi climbed into the car for his first stint at about the 1 hour, 30 minute mark, the car appeared to drop from the jack as he was securing the steering wheel, which may have contributed to the issues. Zanardi lost a lap while getting the steering wheel to respond.

“My steering wheel was dead, not connected to the car,” Zanardi said on the NBC Sports App. “I was ready to jump out of the car and it would have been the shortest stint of my life.”

At the end of Zanardi’s stint, Krohn also experienced trouble and brought out a full course caution at the 2 hour, 43 minute mark when the car lost power at pit exit.

The team was able to effect repairs in the garage and reentered the race six laps behind the class leader.