Qualification report for Oakland Supercross

For the first time in 2019, Ken Roczen set quick time in qualification for Round 4 of the Supercross season. With a lap of 52.709, he was more than two-tenths of a second faster than Cole Seely.

The race can be seen live at 9 p.m. ET on NBC Sports, Gold. A replay will be shown Sunday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. on NBCSN.

Cole Seely was fastest in Qualification 2. His lap of 52.956 narrowly beat Joey Savatgy with a 52.962.

Roczen set his fast time in the first session over Marvin Musquin (53.046) and Cooper Webb (53.122). Seely (eighth) and Savatgy (sixth), however, were much deeper in the field in their first session.

Click here for complete Qualifying 2, Group A results

Click here for complete Qualifying 1, Group A results



In the 250 class:

Group A, Qualifying 2: Dylan Ferrandis (53.358) beat RJ Hampshire (53.367) and James Decotis (53.882)

Group A, Qualifying 1: Ferrandis (52.795) beat Shane McElrath (53.320) and Decotis (53.413)

Click here for complete Qualifying 2, Group A results

Click here for complete Qualifying 1, Group A results



