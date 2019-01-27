Cooper Webb, Adam Cianciarulo win Oakland Supercross

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On the heels of his first career victory last week at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Cooper Webb doubled down and became the first repeat winner of the season at Oakland Coliseum. With this victory, Webb also vaulted into the points’ lead over Ken Roczen.

It was not an easy victory. On the final lap, teammate Marvin Musquin closed to within less than a second and pressed Webb all the way around the track.

“I was so nervous,” Webb said on NBC Sports Gold after the race. “No one told me the second is harder than the first.”

Webb grabbed the hole shot and extended his lead to more than eight seconds as the pack battled behind him.

Musquin took a fall in the middle of the race, but once he regained the vertical position, he came through field rapidly. Once he got into second he steadily picked away at the lead.

Blake Baggett finished 8.4 seconds behind the leaders to make a perfect sweep of the podium for KTM riders.

Eli Tomac in fourth and Roczen in fifth kept their perfect record of top fives alive for the season.

Joey Savatgy was looking for his first top five of the season and was running third at with 9:30 remaining on the clock. His bike gave up the ghost, however, and he left the track.

Complete Results

Points Standings

250s

Adam Cianciarulo became the first repeat winner of the 2019 season, while Dylan Ferrandis finished in the runner-up position for the third time in four rounds.

Colt Nichols got the hole shot, but lost the lead to Cianciarulo immediately and faded to third at the checkers. Nichols has stood on the podium in all four races this year.

In fourth, Shane McElrath kept his perfect record of top-fives.

Jacob Hayes earned his first top five of 2019.

After going down in his heat, RJ Hampshire found the dirt again in the Main. He finished 13th, which was the first time this season that he failed to score a top five.

Complete Results

Points Standings

450 Heat 1: Eli Tomac beat Cole Seely to the line by 2.854 seconds, Blake Baggett rounded out the top three. … Justin Bogle stood his bike on the back wheel with two laps remaining and dropped out of the final transfer spot. … Dean Wilson jabbed his knee in heavy traffic on the opening lap and dropped to the tail end of the field; he recovered to climb to 12th, but had to move into the Last Chance Qualifier.

450 Heat 2: Cooper Webb got the hole shot, but Joey Savatgy and Ken Roczen swept past midway through the heat as the trio finished in that order. … Savatgy became the first rookie to win a heat race this year.

450 Last Chance Qualifier: Dean Wilson moved through the LCQ over Justin Bogle, Ryan Breece and Ronnie Stewart also advanced. … The drama of the race was provided by Angelo Pellegrini, who cross rutted his bike and got off line. He landed on the tough block and bounced into the racing groove.

250 Heat 1: James Decotis made the pass on Cameron McAdoo with two to go. It was Decotis’ first heat win of the season. Jacob Hayes rounded out the top three. Shane McElrath got the hole shot, but went down immediately after. He charged back up to sixth to transfer.

250 Heat 2: Fast qualifier Dylan Ferrandis took the lead win Hampshire went down off the wall jump with three minutes remaining. He beat Colt Nichols and Adam Cianciarulo. RJ Hampshire rebounded to finish fourth.

250 Last Chance Qualifier: Logan Karnow won over Thomas Do. Scott Champion finished third. … The battle of the race was for the final transfer. Chris Howell took the final spot on the final lap, dropping Devin Harriman out of the Main. … Enzo Lopes was run off track in the first corner of the first lap and failed to advance to the Main.

Points Leaders

450s

Cooper Webb (83 points) (2 wins)

Ken Roczen (81)

Eli Tomac (80)

Marvin Musquin (79)

Justin Barcia (72) (1)

250s

Colt Nichols (91 points) (1 win)

Adam Cianciarulo (88) (2)

Shane McElrath (87) (1)

Dylan Ferrandis (86)

RJ Hampshire (67)

450 top 5s

Ken Roczen: 4

Eli Tomac: 4

Marvin Musquin: 3

Cooper Webb: 3

Dean Wilson: 2

Blake Baggett: 2

Jason Anderson: 1

Justin Barcia: 1

250 top 5s

Shane McElrath: 4

Colt Nichols: 4

Adam Cianciarulo: 4

RJ Hampshire: 3

Dylan Ferrandis: 3

James Decotis: 1

Jacob Hayes: 1

Next race: February 2, Petco Park, San Diego, Calif.

