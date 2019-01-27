COURTESY OF IMSA

Fernando Alonso leads rain-drenched Rolex 24 with eight hours remaining

By Nate RyanJan 27, 2019, 7:21 AM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso is leading the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, which was under a full-course caution because of rain with 8 hours remaining.

The car owner of Alonso’s Wayne Taylor Racing No. 10 Cadillac DPI was lobbying IMSA officials to stop the race with a red flag instead of having cars circle under yellow, which had been out for more than an hour because of persistent rain and standing water in many sectors of the course.

“The entire team doesn’t have any clue why we’re going around in circles and neither do the drivers,” Wayne Taylor told Parker Kligerman. “Anyone can look at the radar and see this is getting worse. Someone sitting in an office looking at the track needs to take the advice of drivers on the track.”

Taylor said officials either should close the track’s pit entry to throw the red flag.

“It’s just silly,” he said. “I’m not even mad. It’s just, ‘What are they doing?'”

Dane Cameron’s No. 6 Acura Team Penske DPI was in second place overall, followed by his teammate Ricky Taylor’s No. 7.

In the GTD class, NBCSN analyst AJ Allmendinger was leading in the No. 86 Acura for Michael Shank Racing. In an interview with the NBCSN booth over his team radio, Allmendinger said he wanted to keep racing.

“Driving around at this speed (under caution), it’s pretty sketchy already,” Allmendinger said. “It’s definitely hard to go back to green right now. But if you want to go racing, stopping the race, there’s no way that’s going to help. We stop this race, the track is gone.

“It’s a difficult position to be in now. It sucks. We like to be racing and putting on a great show for everybody, but hey, anything can happen. Hopefully we get this thing back green.”

At 7:22 a.m., IMSA put out the red flag to stop the race.

Dual problems for Team Penske’s Acuras with illness and oil leak

By Nate RyanJan 27, 2019, 11:12 AM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Trouble struck twice for Team Penske’s Acura DPIs while running under yellow in a downpour with less than 6 hours remaining in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Penske’s No. 6, driven by Simon Pagenaud at the time and shared by Juan Pablo Montoya and Dane Cameron, pulled off the track with an apparent malfunctioning oil pump for repairs during a caution that had lasted for more than hour because of persistent rain that began nearly five hours earlier.

While running for nearly an hour behind the pace car with the lead, Ricky Taylor fell ill in Penske’s No. 7 Acura. Taylor pitted and turned the car over to Helio Castroneves.

NASCAR on NBC analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. speculated that Taylor might have fallen ill because of “the pace car lights. They are extremely bright. Under these muggy conditions, they are emphasized quite a bit.

“I used to lobby NASCAR to minimize the lights at night because it was so disturbing and made you ill. Riding around in humid, muggy race car, and it’s a bad combination.”

NASCAR senior vice president and chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell confirmed the sanctioning body had made adjustments after complaints from Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson.

During his last Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona start in 2004, Earnhardt said teammate Andy Wallace also had fallen ill after riding behind the pace car for two hours and needed several hours to recover. Earnhardt and teammate Tony Stewart had to double their stints as a result.

NBCSN’s Marty Snider reported that Taylor was resting in his best after briefly visiting the care center and being checked and released.