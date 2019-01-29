Getty Images

A first-timer’s experience of the Rolex 24 at Daytona

By Chris EstradaJan 29, 2019, 4:48 PM EST
The baptism was over, and all I wanted to do was crawl into bed.

Working the Rolex 24 at Daytona as a researcher for NBC Sports promised to deliver a memorable experience, as it was my first sports car event and my first visit to one of the world’s great race tracks.

It did just that, but I was in no mood to celebrate afterwards. I was too chilled to the bone. My clothes were too soaked by the torrential rain that turned the race into a chaotic mess. And I could feel a head cold coming on.

I had to tell my grandparents down the road in Edgewater that I was too tired to see them one last time before heading back to Connecticut (they didn’t need to drive in the downpour to see me, anyway). My post-race dinner was Lean Cuisine chicken alfredo and a Sprite from the mini-market inside the hotel lobby. I promptly went to sleep after that, and when I got back home on Monday, I snoozed away the afternoon.

I don’t write this to scare you off seeing the Rolex 24 for yourself. Far from it. But if you do go to next year’s running, plan to lay low the day after. As I learned the hard way, that’s a given.

Also a given? You’ll have a really good time.

Sports car racing attracts a unique crowd. Well-heeled types bring their prized four-wheel possessions – a Corvette here, a Porsche 911 there – and show them off in massive car corrals. But there’s plenty of blue-collar folks as well, and they’re loving the experience just as much. IMSA’s long line of manufacturers know this, and they set up impressive hospitality and display areas to hock their latest models.

Even cooler is the access that fans get to the team garages and, before the race, pit lane. A crushing mass of humanity made it tough for yours truly to get to the Peacock Pit Box for work, but as a fan, this open access is pretty great. You’ll never get a better chance to get a selfie with a world-class driver or watch one of these highly technological, highly expensive race cars being prepared for battle.

What’s special about these cars is that they all have personality. Each manufacturer has its own distinct growl to playfully tickle or brutally pulverize your ears. Either way, you find yourself attracted to the sound as much as their looks. The Corvettes and Ford GTs from the GT Le Mans class deliver raw, uncensored screams from their American muscle – don’t bother trying to talk to the person next to you when you’re near them. On the other hand, the Lamborghini Huracan from the GT Daytona class has a futuristic-sounding ‘whistle’ sitting on top of its natural roar. Hang around this world long enough, and you’ll learn to recognize cars on their sound alone (and perhaps win a few infield bets).

But while the cars are fantastic, it’s still very much a human sport. More than 170 drivers took part in the Rolex 24, and while some of them had a bigger presence than others, they all had the dream of winning and taking home a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona timepiece.

We tried to showcase some of their stories on the Peacock Pit Box, welcoming drivers fresh off or preparing for a stint in the car. We even had a handful of legends join us, like 5-time Rolex 24 champs Scott Pruett and Hurley Haywood, as well as Indy 500 icon Bobby Rahal, whose #25 BMW squad took the class win in GTLM.

From the perspective of my job, I produced race recaps at certain intervals for the crew on the Pit Box and also gave them information on our guests before they arrived. With this being our first Rolex 24 and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race, we really wanted to make a great first impression with everyone – drivers, teams, and most importantly, the fans. As a researcher, you do that by finding accurate information and entertaining stories that can make people care about the subject as a person, not just an athlete. Not to brag, but I believe we did well on this front; the largely positive social media reaction to our broadcast bore that out.

It’s just a pity that Mother Nature had such an impact on the final outcome. They say this was some of the worst weather ever seen at a Rolex 24, and I’ll take their word for it. The rain kept coming, and so did the carnage. Understandably, only one word seemed to be on drivers’ lips through it all: Insane. When the checkered flag finally flew, 10 minutes away from the traditional 24-hour distance, it was, quite frankly, a relief.

But even with that, and being wet and shivering when it was all over, I still discovered why the Rolex 24 is such a special event. It’s a legendary test of human and machine, a massive auto show, and a raging party rolled into one. You don’t have to be a race fan to get the appeal of this global gathering.

Just make sure to ask for the following Monday off. You’ll need it.

NHRA: John Force Racing shuffles 2019 crew chief lineup, adds new driver to fold

John Force Racing
By Jerry BonkowskiJan 29, 2019, 10:15 AM EST
One week after the departure of Courtney Force, John Force Racing announced Tuesday its driver and crew chief lineup for the upcoming 2019 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season.

When it comes to drivers, team patriarch, 16-time Funny Car champion John Force, who turns 70 in May, returns, as well as two-time Funny Car champion and JFR president Robert Hight.

Also returning is John Force’s daughter, 2017 NHRA Top Fuel champion Brittany Force.

John Force Racing drivers (clockwise from top left): John Force, Brittany Force, Austin Prock and Robert High.

And at some point this season, contingent upon sponsorship, will see the debut of Austin Prock in either a Funny Car or Top Fuel dragster. The younger Prock is the son of Jimmy Prock, crew chief for Hight’s Funny Car.

Austin Prock, who earned his NHRA Funny Car license last season and is expected to earn his Top Fuel license shortly, has been part of JFR’s development program. How many races he competes in during 2019 will be predicated upon sponsorship and whether he’ll compete in Funny Car or Top Fuel, according to JFR.

“My operation fully functions with a four-car team, with the chassis shop, machine shop and engine program, it makes it all make sense,” John Force said in a media release. “We will find a partnership to run this fourth car. Chasing sponsorships is no different than chasing a championship, you work on it 24/7.”

As for crew chiefs in the JFR fold for 2019:

* Jimmy Prock returns as crew chief for Hight, which finished second in the standings last season after capturing the 2017 championship. Also returning is assistant crew chief Chris Cunningham. Together, the trio led Hight to four wins in the last seven races of the 2018 season.

* Brian Corradi and Dan Hood, who served as co-crew chiefs for Courtney Force last season, will assume the same roles with the Peak Coolant and Motor Oil Chevrolet Camaro SS driven by John Force.

Corradi, who joined JFR at the start of 2018, and Hood, who is married to John Force’s second-oldest daughter, Ashley Force Hood, helped lead Courtney Force to four wins and 11 No. 1 qualifiers in her career-best season performance, finishing fifth in the overall Funny Car standings.

“Working with Brian Corradi and son-in-law Dan Hood is exciting for me,” John Force said. “They, along with (car chief) Tim Fabrisi, have put a strong team together as proven last year with Courtney making a run for the championship.

“Even with all the day to day operations of John Force Racing, I’m committed to giving 100 percent. I know what it takes to win a championship and its 100 percent focus. I’m committed to giving that to my new team.”

John Force is looking to achieve a significant milestone in the 2019 season: the winningest driver in NHRA history is seeking the 150th national event win of his career. The elder Force currently has 149 career wins.

* And in another personnel move, JFR has hired veteran crew chief and former Top Fuel driver David Grubnic to serve as crew chief for Brittany Force in 2019. Brittany Force, who has assumed her sister Courtney’s prior sponsorship from Advance Auto Parts for the upcoming season, finished fifth in 2018 after capturing her first career Top Fuel championship in 2017.

Grubnic joins JFR after leading Clay Millican to a career-best third-place finish in the Top Fuel ranks last season.

“Everyone wants the chance to get to tune for a legendary team and I’m grateful for the opportunity,” Grubnic said in a media release. “I’m sure there will be a bit of a learning curve for this new Advance Auto Parts team but Brittany is a championship driver and this team is ready to put in the work to go rounds, get wins and chase another championship for JFR.”

* Austin Prock will have John Force’s co-crew chiefs the last two seasons, Jon Schaffer and Ronnie Thompson, in the same role once Prock begins competing.

“The 2019 season is going to be an exciting one for John Force Racing,” Hight said. “We have some new faces in the pits, some new sponsors, but the same drive and determination that we’ve always had.

“We’re going after race wins and championships and we have the right people, partners and parts to make that happen. It’s been a long off-season and we’re ready to go racing.”

The new season begins February 8-10 with the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, California. A number of primarily Top Fuel and Funny Car drivers will also take part in a three-day test this weekend in suburban Phoenix at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park.

