Topsy-turvy Supercross season may yet be righted

By Dan BeaverJan 29, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
There is an old saying in racing that goes, “that’s why they run the race.” Typically uttered after a dark horse wins and as a way to protect the ego of a prognosticator who got things horribly wrong, it’s a comfort that doesn’t often need to be employed because the favorites are usually that for a very good reason – they win more often than not.

This year, the phrase has been very popular. Nearly one-quarter of the way through the 2019 Supercross 450s schedule, none of the preseason favorites have found victory lane. Instead, all four races have been won by riders claiming their first, second or third career trophies.

Justin Barcia won the opening round of the 2019 season. It was his third career win, but may well have seemed like his first since he had not visited victory lane in six years previous.

The next two weekends went to riders scoring their first victories with Blake Baggett topping the podium at Glendale, Ariz. and Cooper Webb winning the Triple Crown in Anaheim II.  Coming off a couple of mediocre seasons, no one truly expected Webb to back up that performance, but last week in Oakland, he became the first rider this season to win twice.

With those back-to-back wins, Webb took the points lead in Week 4 and is riding above his pay grade.

Cooper Webb won his second career 450 race one week after scoring his first. (Courtesy SupercrossLIVE.com)

It is reminiscent of last year’s campaign by Jason Anderson. Not one of the preseason favorites, “El Hombre” took the points lead in Round 2 and held it to the end of the year. He went on to win four times during 2018 and would not be overlooked once this season began.

Anderson was considered a favorite to challenge for the championship, but he got off to a slow start with a modest run in Anaheim I that produced a 14th-place finish. In Week 2 he rebounded to second; the next week, he was mid-pack again with a ninth. Anderson’s bid to win back-to-back championships was quashed by a practice crash in the middle of last week.

Still, the dark horses face a steep, uphill battle in 2019. If Webb looks over his shoulder he will see three experienced riders within four points of his lead.

Webb took the lead from Ken Roczen last week, but holds only a two-point margin over a rider who has swept the top five in the first four races of the year. Like Barcia, Roczen is also suffering through a long winless steak and is incredibly hungry. Unfortunately, he is on a downward trajectory with results of second, third, fourth and fifth in successive weeks.

Third-place Eli Tomac also has a perfect record of top fives this year with a pair of third-place finishes and two fourths to his credit. He is three points out of the lead.

Marvin Musquin might well have the most momentum, however. He has back to back runner-up finishes in the past two weeks and sits four points behind Webb. Last week in San Diego, he chomped away at Webb’s lead in the second half of the feature and closed the gap to less than one second at the checkers.

Conor Daly part of all-American Andretti lineup for Indy 500

Associated PressJan 30, 2019, 4:57 PM EST
Conor Daly has been chasing sponsorship money all across the country in a nonstop effort to continue his racing career. He’s willing to drive anything, but the Indianapolis 500 is the priority.

The lean sponsorship landscape has pushed Daly and other drivers to the fringe of motorsports in that they can’t land rides unless they bring a significant portion of the funding. But Daly shouldn’t be such a hard sale: He’s American, an Indianapolis native, he just turned 27 and has name recognition beyond IndyCar from one season on “The Amazing Race” reality show.

None if it has been enough to land him that one big deep-pocketed sponsor that can jump-start his career.

Daly did, however, impress the Air Force during a partnership at last year’s Indy 500. Daly finished 21st driving for a smaller team and the Air Force received enough bang for its buck that it wanted to partner with Daly again this May. Only this time the Air Force wanted Daly with a team that could win, and it landed him the fifth seat in the Andretti Autosport lineup.

“If you want to be with a team that can win, then Andretti, absolutely, that’s the best choice, for sure,” Daly told The Associated Press.

He gives the team an all-American roster, rounding out the lineup with Marco Andretti, former Indy 500 winners Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay, and Zach Veach.

It will be Daly’s sixth attempt to make the 500 but first with one of the series’ elite organizations. The Andretti cars are consistently in contention and among the most watched during the buildup to the 500 because of the storied family organization. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Mario Andretti’s victory, the only win for an Andretti.

Daly is close friends with most of the Andretti lineup and raced Rossi in Europe, but the two have been teammates only once before, during their fourth-place finish last year on the reality show.

The all-American element to the Andretti team is a genius marketing move that could have longer financial gains for Daly and the organization. The Air Force already has signed as an associate partner for the entire Andretti lineup during the full IndyCar season, and Daly was popular enough for them last year to warrant a return to Indy with him.

That alone is considered one of Daly’s biggest victories.

“No one is being handing rides, this was a ride that was created through great partnerships,” Daly said. “The system, the financials, nothing is going to change in the immediate future so you just have got to do your best with what you’ve got. I do feel good about the money and sponsors we’ve had the last few years because it is hard and I am starting with nothing.”

The business model in motorsports has shifted in that almost everyone besides the very top stars need to bring some sort of funding to a team to secure a ride.

Daly ran four IndyCar races last season and one Xfinity Series race on a NASCAR road course. He ran the full IndyCar season in 2017 and, acting as his own agent, learned that most potential sponsors care only about his success in the Indy 500.

“My ideal goal is to do more races,” he said. “I don’t want to just do Indy, but that’s all I’ve got so far and it makes it a little bit weird that you show up to the biggest race in the world having not raced at all in an Indy car since last year.”

His priority is to seize this chance with Andretti and deliver the kind of showing he can parlay into more races. Until that happens, he’ll be readying for the May 26 race by trying to find more work.

“I have four other deals I am working on, some of this year, some is already for 2020, but that’s all I do, all day long I pound around on my laptop and take random meetings,” Daly said. “I’m grateful for this opportunity with Andretti to show I’m a worthy investment.”