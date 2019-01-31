Gainbridge becomes new presenting sponsor for Indy 500

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A drive-time penalty for the No. 26 Montaplast by Land Motorsport driver Ricky Feller has elevated the No. 12 AIM Vasser-Sullivan team to second in GTD class results for the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona. The No. 88 WRT Speedstar Audi Sport entry was elevated to third.

The No. 29 was penalized for rule SSR 12.13.2, minimum and base drive-time that states “two drivers rated silver and/or bronze must individually achieve the minimum drive-time and each other driver (regardless of Driver rating) must individually drive the car for a base drive-time as listed in the SR or Car penalized in the drive-time penalty order priority.”

The No. 29 was originally credited with a second-place finish in class and 18th overall.

The minimum drive-time for the GTD class this year was 4 hours, 45 minutes. The base drive-time was 3 hours, 30 minutes. Both times were adjusted by a percentage commensurate to the time lost when the race was stopped for red flags.

NBC analyst Townsend Bell, Aaron Telitz, Jeff Segal and Frank Montecalvo drove the new second-place car.

The No. 88 was driven by Frederic Vervisch, Kelvin van der Linde, Ian James and Roman DeAngelis.

This marks the second consecutive year the No. 29 was penalized during the Rolex 24. Last year they were held for a five minutes in the 10th hour of the race for a fueling infraction.

The No. 63 and driver Toni Villander were also penalized for a drive-time infraction after finishing 14th in class (34th overall).

The No. 29 car has been moved to 22nd (46th overall) in the GTD race results with the No. 63 scored 23rd in GTD (47th overall).