Supercross Preview: Favorites seek revenge in San Diego

What a difference a year makes. Cooper Webb finished ninth in the standings in 2018 with 181 points. He enters San Diego with the red plate affixed to his bike and 83 points to his credit – nearly 46 percent of last year’s total in only four races.

According to RacerXOnline.com, the points leader after Round 4 has gone on to win the last five 450 championships. Then again, no one has had a smaller lead at this stage of the season as the top four are separated by only four points.

Webb is not the only driver riding above expectations this year. In four races so far, riders have scored their first, second or third career victories – shutting out the favorites. And that is going to dominate this week’s storylines as they seek revenge in San Diego.

It won’t be easy, however; last year Marvin Musquin finished second in San Diego to the eventual champion Jason Anderson but the riders currently second and third in the standings experienced trouble and finished at the very back of the pack. Ken Roczen finished 21st two laps off the pace with Eli Tomac DNFing in 22nd.

Increasing the level of difficulty this week is the forecast. For the second time this season, rain is expected to impact the feature just as it did in Anaheim I when Justin Barcia and Colt Nichols survived the mud to post surprising victories.

Schedule:

Qualifying: 3 p.m. on NBC Sports, Gold

Race: Live, 10 p.m. on NBCSN and NBC Sports, Gold

Last Week:

Cooper Webb became the first two-time winner this season ahead of Marvin Musquin and Blake Baggett in the 450 class.

Adam Cianciarulo beat Dylan Ferrandis and Colt Nichols in the 250 class.

Last year:

Jason Anderson beat Marvin Musquin and Blake Baggett in the 450 class.

Justin Hill beat Adam Cianciarulo and Chase Sexton in the 250 class.

Winners

450s:

[2] Cooper Webb (Anaheim II, Oakland)

[1] Justin Barcia (Anaheim I)

[1] Blake Baggett (Glendale)

250s:

[2] Adam Cianciarulo (Glendale, Oakland)

[1] Colt Nichols (Anaheim I)

[1] Shane McElrath (Anaheim II)

Top-5s

450s:

Ken Roczen (4)

Eli Tomac (4)

Marvin Musquin (3)

Cooper Webb (3)

Dean Wilson (2)

Blake Baggett (2)

Justin Barcia (1)

Jason Anderson (1)

250s:

Shane McElrath (4)

Colt Nichols (4)

Adam Cianciarulo (4)

RJ Hampshire (3)

Dylan Ferrandis (3)

James Decotis (1)

Jacob Hayes (1)

Points Leaders

450s:

Cooper Webb (83)

Ken Roczen (81)

Eli Tomac (80)

Marvin Musquin (79)

Justin Barcia (72)

250s:

Colt Nichols (91)

Adam Cianciarulo (88)

Shane McElrath (87)

Dylan Ferrandis (86)

RJ Hampshire (67)

