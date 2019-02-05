Azerbaijan renews F1 contract through 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) Baku has renewed its contract to host Formula One’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix through 2023.
Race organizers and F1 management signed the three-year extension at a conference in Baku on Tuesday.
The Formula One Group’s executive chairman and CEO Chase Carey says, “In just a short space of time, this race has become one of the most popular of the season, always producing closely fought and spectacular racing.”
The Azerbaijan capital was widely considered an unlikely F1 host when it held its first race in 2016 but has won popularity with fans after some unpredictable races.
There was no immediate confirmation that Azerbaijani organizers had won the reduction in the race hosting fee which they had previously said they were seeking.
Justin Hill missed Round 5 of the Supercross season as he was evaluated for a possible injury at San Diego. His return date is uncertain.
Hill went down hard when his front wheel dug into a hole that was obscured by puddling water in the whoops. His chest hit the handlebars and the rider needed to be evaluated for a rib injury in an area that indicated he might also have a spleen injury, according to RacerX.com. That kept him from riding in the heats or feature at San Diego.
San Diego was the first race he missed, but in four previous starts his best result was an 11th at Anaheim II in the Triple Crown event.
Doctors determined he did not have any injury to his spleen, but cartilage damage in his rib cage might keep him from riding this weekend in Minneapolis.
The team has not yet determined if he will return at Minneapolis or a later date.
Round 5 from Minneapolis can be seen live on NBCSN or NBC Sports, Gold at 8 p.m. ET. Qualification can be seen at 2 p.m. ET on NBC Gold.