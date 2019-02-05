Azerbaijan renews F1 contract through 2023

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Justin Hill missed Round 5 of the Supercross season as he was evaluated for a possible injury at San Diego. His return date is uncertain.

Hill went down hard when his front wheel dug into a hole that was obscured by puddling water in the whoops. His chest hit the handlebars and the rider needed to be evaluated for a rib injury in an area that indicated he might also have a spleen injury, according to RacerX.com. That kept him from riding in the heats or feature at San Diego.

San Diego was the first race he missed, but in four previous starts his best result was an 11th at Anaheim II in the Triple Crown event.

Doctors determined he did not have any injury to his spleen, but cartilage damage in his rib cage might keep him from riding this weekend in Minneapolis.

The team has not yet determined if he will return at Minneapolis or a later date.

Round 5 from Minneapolis can be seen live on NBCSN or NBC Sports, Gold at 8 p.m. ET. Qualification can be seen at 2 p.m. ET on NBC Gold.