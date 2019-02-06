Firestone reaches five-year extension as IndyCar tire supplier

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After sweeping the top five in the first four rounds, Eli Tomac earned his first win of the 2019 Supercross season at San Diego last week. And with an average finish of third so far this year, he grabbed the lead from Cooper Webb who struggled to an eighth-place finish.

Last year’s Minneapolis race was a Triple Crown event with Tomac taking the overall victory on the strength of a win in the first race. This could afford him the opportunity to pad his advantage. Marvin Musquin won race two with Jason Anderson taking the third race of the weekend.

Another couple of pre-season favorites lined up behind Tomac in San Diego with Musquin earning his third consecutive runner-up finish and Ken Roczen completing his own season sweep of the top five with a third.

Mud was a great equalizer, however, and more than half of the 450 class earned season-best results including fourth-place Justin Bogle and a fifth-place for mud-specialist Chad Reed.

The open question this week will be whether some of the early season dark horses can ride back to the front or whether the favorites will maintain their positions. Minneapolis is a straightforward track with a lot of rhythm sections, some interesting combinations, and only one set of whoops. Veterans should quickly find the groove.

A long straight leading into a sweeping left-hand turn will allow riders to go side by side into the first rhythm section.

In the 250 class , the East hosts its first race so the riders will be fresh and ready to roll.

Schedule:

Qualifying: 2 p.m. on NBC Sports, Gold

Race: Live, 8 p.m. on NBCSN and NBC Sports, Gold

Last Week:

Eli Tomac won over Marvin Musquin and Ken Roczen in the 450 class.

Adam Cianciarulo won his second consecutive race and third of the season over Garrett Marchbanks and James Decotis in the 250 class.

Last year:

Eli Tomac beat Jason Anderson and Marvin Musquin in the 450 class.

Jeremy Martin beat Zach Osborne and Jordon Smith in the 250 class.

Winners

450s:

[2] Cooper Webb (Anaheim II, Oakland)

[1] Justin Barcia (Anaheim I)

[1] Blake Baggett (Glendale)

[1] Eli Tomac (San Diego)

250 West:

[3] Adam Cianciarulo (Glendale, Oakland, San Diego)

[1] Colt Nichols (Anaheim I)

[1] Shane McElrath (Anaheim II)

Top-5s

450s:

Ken Roczen (5)

Eli Tomac (5)

Marvin Musquin (4)

Cooper Webb (3)

Dean Wilson (2)

Blake Baggett (2)

Justin Barcia (1)

Jason Anderson (1)

Justin Bogle (1)

Chad Reed (1)

250 West:

Shane McElrath (5)

Adam Cianciarulo (5)

Colt Nichols (4)

RJ Hampshire (3)

Dylan Ferrandis (3)

James Decotis (2)

Jacob Hayes (1)

Garrett Marchbanks (1)

Jess Pettis (1)

Points Leaders

450s:

Eli Tomac (106)

Marvin Musquin (102)

Ken Roczen (102)

Cooper Webb (98)

Dean Wilson (80)

250 West:

Adam Cianciarulo (114)

Shane McElrath (105)

Colt Nichols (104)

Dylan Ferrandis (102)

RJ Hampshire (75)

