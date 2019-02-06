Photo courtesy Austin Prock official Facebook page

NHRA: Austin Prock joins John Force Racing lineup in Top Fuel dragster

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 6, 2019, 6:22 PM EST
Rather than wait until some point later in the season like it originally planned, John Force Racing has moved up its timeline to add a new driver and car to its lineup.

23-year-old Austin Prock, who was originally expected to make his NHRA debut in a Funny Car for JFR, will now get his first start for the organization driving a 11,000-horsepower, 330-plus mph Top Fuel dragster in this weekend’s season-opening Lucas Oil Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, California.

Son of Jimmy Prock, crew chief for JFR’s Robert Hight Funny Car, Austin Prock will join JFR’s other Top Fuel driver, 2017 champion Brittany Force, daughter of team owner John Force.

That means for the first time in team history, JFR will have two Top Fuel dragsters alongside the two Funny Cars of 16-time champ John Force and two-time champ Hight.

From a numeric standpoint, Prock essentially replaces Courtney Force in the JFR lineup. Courtney Force stepped away from the sport two weeks ago after seven seasons as a Funny Car driver.

Prock’s dragster will be sponsored by Montana Brand/Rocky Mountain Twist in a deal that originated when legendary drag racer Don “Snake” Prudhomme introduced John Force to Montana Brand owner Frank Tiegs.

“This all came together rather quickly,” John Force said Wednesday. “Who would have thought after all these years of racing against Prudhomme, all these years of being in the other lane, that we’d be working together on the same team?”

Added Prudhomme, “It’s an honor to be involved with John Force Racing. John and I have been friends for many years. I had an opportunity to help bring in a sponsorship for Austin and I was happy to do it.”

Austin Prock will have former John Force co-crew chiefs Jon Schaffer and Ronnie Thompson as his co-crew chiefs for the 2019 season.

“I’m excited to head out to Pomona for my first national event,” Prock said. “This is what I’ve been working towards for years now. I know it took a lot of hard work from everyone at John Force Racing to be able to make this happen.”

While Prock is new behind the wheel for JFR, he’s no stranger to the organization. He previously worked on the mechanical side of both Courtney Force’s and Brittany Force’s race cars.

Before joining JFR, Prock was an outstanding sprint and midget car driver. In 2012 he was named National Pavement Midget Rookie of the Year. A year later he was awarded the Bob Tattersall Hard Charger of the Year. In 2014, his first year racing a complete schedule, Prock was the STARS National Pavement Midget Champion after winning four races.

Following his championship year, Prock entered into the world of Dirt Sprint Cars and picked up a win in his seventh start.

Prock finished his circle track career having entered 139 races with 27 wins and 84 top five finishes.

Now it’s on to the 1,000-foot straight-line for Prock, who recently earned his NHRA Top Fuel driver’s license and tested at last weekend’s NHRA preseason test in Chandler, Arizona.

“I’m ready to get my professional drag racing career started,” he said. “I know it’s going to be a lot of hard work but I’m confident. I’ve got John Force, Don Prudhomme, and all of JFR in my corner, that believe in me.

“I get to be out with my family, continue the family trade and represent a legendary team. What more could I ask for? … I’m going to have fun while I’m out here.”

NHRA: 8-time Top Fuel champ Tony Schumacher to miss season-opening Winternationals

NHRA
By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 6, 2019, 3:13 PM EST
The NHRA season kicks off this weekend with the Lucas Oil Winternationals, but there will be one name conspicuously absent from the starting line.

Eight-time champion Tony Schumacher, the winningest driver in NHRA Top Fuel history (84 wins), will not be competing in this weekend’s race.

While rumors have been floated that the 49-year-old Schumacher may be retiring from the sport, the Austin, Texas resident was adamant in a post on his Facebook page this week that he is not stepping away or stepping down permanently:

“Some of you have probably heard the news that our car is parked. We are still working on a sponsorship deal. These things take time but like I said before, I am absolutely NOT retiring. I love this sport and have dedicated most of my life to it. I love my team and they are the best guys I know. Unfortunately, our car will not be at Pomona but I will still be there to support my teammates and fans. Thank you all for your continued support and patience!”

Tony Schumacher will not be racing in this weekend’s NHRA season-opening Winternationals in Pomona, California. Photo: NHRA.

Schumacher’s inability to race this weekend is understandable. Schumacher lost sponsorship from the U.S. Army after nearly two decades following last season. Don Schumacher Racing has been working on putting together a new sponsorship deal for Tony Schumacher, but has not been able to wrap things up yet.

Ergo, while Tony Schumacher – who finished second to Steve Torrence in the Top Fuel standings last season – will be attending in-person this weekend’s race at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, California, he will not be behind the wheel.

Schumacher is a two-time Winternationals winner (2004, 2008). He also was runner-up in 2000 and 2013.

The son of team owner Don Schumacher did not say whether he will also miss the second race of the season, February 22-24, in Chandler, Arizona.

In a post three days earlier, also on his Facebook page, Schumacher had this to say: “For all the people asking, I have no plans to retire or take time off. I drive a Top Fuel dragster and that is what I will continue to do for as long as I am able to. See y’all soon!”

While Tony Schumacher will not be racing this weekend, his six teammates will be: Top Fuel drivers Antron Brown and Leah Pritchett, as well as Funny Car drivers Ron Capps (entering his 25th season in Funny Car), Jack Beckman, Matt Hagan and Tommy Johnson Jr.

