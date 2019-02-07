Get ‘IndyCar Pass’ from NBC Sports Gold

The 2019 IndyCar season begins in one month, including an historic broadcast of the Indianapolis 500 on NBC.

Fans can, of course, watch every race on the networks or NBC and the NBC Sports app, but fans wanting even more might want NBC Sports Gold, which will have nearly everything an IndyCar race fan could want.

A full release on what’s included in NBC Sports Gold is listed below. to buy the package, click here.

STAMFORD, Conn., & INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – February 7, 2019 – NBC Sports Gold — NBC Sports Group’s direct-to-consumer live streaming product — launched “INDYCAR Pass“ today , providing fans in the U.S. with one convenient location to watch live coverage of all NTT IndyCar Series qualifying and practice sessions, and Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires races, plus full-event replays of all NTT IndyCar Series races, and 15-30 minute race cutdowns of both series. “INDYCAR Pass” will provide 200+ hours of programming, including 50+ hours of coverage surrounding the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. It is available now until March 10 for an early-bird price of $49.99. The regular price is $54.99.

NBC Sports’ INDYCAR commentators Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell, Paul Tracy and others will call all live streaming coverage on NBC Sports Gold, marking the first time that all NTT IndyCar Series qualifying and practice sessions will receive television-quality production, including timing and scoring. All qualifying and practice sessions will be streamed live on “INDYCAR Pass”, many on an exclusive basis. Some practice and qualifying sessions will be available on television either live or on delay. NBC Sports Gold will also feature INDYCAR archival and library content, and other motorsports shoulder programming.

For the Indianapolis 500, which NBC Sports will broadcast for the first time in its history on May 26, “INDYCAR Pass” will provide 50+ hours of streaming coverage surrounding the race, including qualifying, practices, Carb Day, the banquet, parade, and other shoulder programming.

“We’re excited about our partnership and could not be more thrilled to offer ‘INDYCAR Pass’ throughout the season,” said Portia Archer, Vice President, Direct-to-Consumer Services, NBC Sports Group. “‘INDYCAR Pass’ is a first-of-its-kind direct-to-consumer experience that will provide INDYCAR fans with high-quality coverage and unprecedented access to some of the circuit’s most exciting events, all in one easy-to-access location.”

“Having NBC Sports Gold as an option for INDYCAR fans who want to consume all of INDYCAR and engage more deeply with the sport is really exciting for us this year, particularly given the high-quality production NBC Sports will bring to it,” said Mark Miles, CEO of Hulman & Company, which owns INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “This is our first opportunity to present the sport this way. INDYCAR Pass on NBC Sports Gold is a great complement to watching the NTT IndyCar Series on television, either on NBC or NBCSN. It really is another format that we think will make us that much more accessible and that much more exciting, especially to our hard-core fans.”

All INDYCAR Series races will be televised live on either NBC or NBCSN, and streamed live via authentication on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. For a full schedule, click here.

The 2019 INDYCAR season is the first under a new media rights agreement that was announced in March 2018 in which NBC Sports Group acquired the exclusive rights to all races – including the Indianapolis 500 for the first time – qualifying, practices, and Indy Lights across its numerous platforms.

“INDYCAR Pass” is powered by Playmaker Media, NBC Sports Group’s end-to-end video support service for companies in need of best-in-class live streaming and VOD solutions.

NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and online at NBCSportsGold.com.

Following is NBC Sports Gold’s “INDYCAR Pass” schedule: