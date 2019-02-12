Ryan Hunter-Reay
Getty Images

Drivers already thinking 2019 will be IndyCar’s ‘best year’

Associated PressFeb 12, 2019, 2:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

More on IndyCar

Colton Herta IndyCar’s rookie class should shine bright in 2019 Harding Steinbrenner Racing President Brian Barnhart Harding Steinbrenner ‘looking forward’ with Herta, one-car team robert wickens Robert Wickens ‘pretty inspiring’ to IndyCar drivers

AUSTIN, Texas — IndyCar heads into 2019 with everything going in the right direction.

The series has a new long-term sponsor in Japanese communications giant NTT. Tire manufacturer Firestone has extended its supplier deal for five more years. A new broadcast deal with NBC is set to launch. Every race will be on the networks on NBC, including the Indianapolis 500. Fans also can sign up for NBC Sports Gold, which offers live practices, qualifying, Indy Lights and more

On the track, an already deep driver pool keeps adding veteran and rookie talent. And the series has added a new stop in Texas while bringing back an old favorite in California. IndyCar has even been exploring a return to Australia and possibly adding another international event to the American open-wheel series.

For longtime driver and 2004 series champion Tony Kanaan of A.J. Foyt Racing, all signs point to a spectacular season that will open with Scott Dixon defending his fifth championship.

“Since I’ve been around … this is the best year I’ve ever seen,” Kanaan said Monday. “By a long shot.”

The 17-race season starts March 10 in St. Petersburg, Florida, before making its debut two weeks later at the Circuit of the Americas. The series was in Austin, Texas, for its preseason media day Monday, and for two days of testing on the 3.4 mile (5.5 kilometer) road course that was built for Formula One and has been hosting that series’ U.S. Grand Prix since 2012.

The contract with NTT settles the title sponsorship after two years of trying to replace Verizon, which pulled out after a five-year partnership. The new broadcast rights deal moves the crown jewel of the season, the Indianapolis 500, away from ABC for the first time in 53 years and puts the entire series on one network with a promise of more consistent and broader exposure.

The new deal puts eight races on NBC and the other nine on its cable sports network, NBCSN.

“I was climbing the ladder when this thing was falling apart,” said 2012 champion Ryan Hunter-Reay of Andretti Autosport. “(Now) there’s so much momentum in this sport: the class of competition, the caliber of teams, the support of sponsors. It’s pretty awesome to see this sport where it should be.”

The new race in Texas and the return to Laguna Seca in Monterrey, California, for the season finale gives IndyCar a taste for new fans and old. The Texas track had long coveted hosting IndyCar but had been frozen out by a geographic exclusivity clause the series had for years with Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

Circuit of the Americas President Bobby Epstein has vowed that his track will make a splashy debut for the March 24 race and has said he wants it to have the second-largest purse behind the Indianapolis 500, including a $100,000 bonus if the pole winner also wins the race.

This year’s Indianapolis 500 will be the 50th anniversary of Mario Andretti’s sole victory there. And it will see former Formula One champion Fernando Alonso return in his quest to claim auto racing’s Triple Crown of winning the Monaco Grand Prix, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Indy 500. Alonso made a strong bid to win in 2017 before a late-race engine failure.

Andretti’s son, Michael, failed to win in Indy, and grandson Marco Andretti said Friday a victory this year would be the perfect way to mark the anniversary.

“I want to win any Indy 500, but if there was one to pick, it would be this one,” Marco Andretti said. “I would cry.

IndyCar has a handful of drivers with Formula One experience and is adding more. Sweden’s Marcus Ericsson, who lost his seat at his old F1 Sauber team, joined Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. Ericsson is already eyeing his first start at the Indy 500.

“I spoke with Alonso about it. He said, `You will love it, it’s an amazing experience,”‘ Ericsson said.

Carlin’s Max Chilton, who made the switch from F1 in 2015, predicted Ericsson will be fine on the road courses but will have to adjust to the ovals.

“It’s very daunting. F1 cornering speed is quicker. IndyCar (on ovals) is crazy fast and the walls are right there,” Chilton said. “He’ll be fine.”

Notes: Reigning Indy Lights champion Patricio O’Ward of Mexico said he had left new team Harding-Steinbrenner Racing and will be looking for a new seat for 2019. O’Ward didn’t give a reason but said the team had agreed to let him out of his contract. Teammate Colton Herta said he didn’t know why O’Ward left.

“The news came as a bit of shock to me. It’s tough. We pushed each other,” Herta said. “He’s a good driver. He’ll find something else.”

IndyCar’s rookie class should shine bright in 2019

Colton Herta
IndyCar
By Bruce MartinFeb 13, 2019, 2:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

IndyCar 2019 season

Harding Steinbrenner Racing President Brian Barnhart Harding Steinbrenner ‘looking forward’ with Herta, one-car team Ryan Hunter-Reay Drivers already thinking 2019 will be IndyCar’s ‘best year’ robert wickens Robert Wickens ‘pretty inspiring’ to IndyCar drivers

AUSTIN, Texas – When Robert Wickens arrived in the NTT IndyCar Series as a 28-year-old rookie in 2018, the term “rookie” was hardly reflective of his skills. He was already an accomplished driver for Mercedes in the German DTM Series. When Mercedes ended its DTM program, Wickens returned to his racing roots by rejoining his boyhood pal from Canada, James Hinchcliffe, at ARROW Schmidt Peterson Racing in IndyCar.

Wickens proceeded to set the bar rather high for all rookies to follow. He was fast from the start, won the pole for the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, nearly won the race before he was spun out as the leader by Alexander Rossi during a restart with two laps to go, and was fast for the rest of the season before his horrendous crash at Pocono Raceway on August 19.

Wickens, continues to make remarkable progress from his spinal cord injury, but the standard he set for first-year drivers is being felt by this year’s rookie class in IndyCar.

Ask the rookies if they can be, this year’s Robert Wickens in terms of speed and performance, and they believe they can.

But three of the six drivers considered rookies this season stand out.

The first is Felix Rosenqvist of Sweden, who will drive the No. 10 NTT Data Honda at Chip Ganassi Racing. Rosenqvist is a 27-year-old driver who most recently competed in Formula E for Mahindra Racing and Super GT for Lexus Team LeMans Wako’s. He is the only driver ever to win the Macau Grand Prix (twice), the Masters of Formula 3 (twice), the Grand Prix de Pau and the FIA Formula 3 European Championship.

Watch the entire 2019 IndyCar season on NBC, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold

He won three races and six poles in Formula E and is equally adept racing internal combustion engines as he was in the electric engine series.

Rosenqvist was among the front runners in IndyCar’s “Spring Training” at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and finished Tuesday’s session fourth on the timing sheet, with a fast time of 1:48.0451 around the 3.41-mile, 20-turn road course. That was faster than his five-time IndyCar Series champion teammate Scott Dixon, who finished fifth at 1:48.0474 (113.674 mph).

“I’m here to win, I’m not here to play around,” Rosenqvist said. “I’m here and I’m here to stay.”

Rosenqvist is familiar with Chip Ganassi Racing because he tested for the team at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in 2016 and 2017.

“It’s getting more real every day and after these two days, we’ll know a lot more than we do now,” Rosenqvist said. “I always aim to win races, wherever I go. I’m not here to play around. I have high expectations of myself. I know I’m with probably the best team with Chip Ganassi.

“I have all the right preparations going for me and that is probably more important than anything. I’m here to win. It’s not a question of if I win, but when I win.”

Dixon believes his rookie teammate can be this year’s Robert Wickens and has confidence Rosenqvist will be fast from the start.

“Absolutely,” Dixon said. “He can do the same thing this year that Robert did last year.

“Felix is doing a great job. We have fairly similar feedback already. It’s been going really well and he’s a fantastic guy.”

After Tuesday’s full day of testing at COTA, Rosenqvist was pleased with his performance, but believes there is more speed left in his Honda.

“I love the way it’s been going with the team and with me and Scott,” Rosenqvist said. “This track is more what I’m used to racing than anything else.”

Chip Ganassi Racing Managing Director Mike Hull has confidence in Rosenqvist’s ability but wants to temper any lofty expectations until the season starts.

“We just have to be careful going forward as we race together with somebody who hasn’t raced in IndyCar,” Hull said.

Next on the rookie list is a driver with 97 Formula One starts, Marcus Ericsson. The 28-year-old from Kumla, Sweden was with Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 and had a trio of ninth-place finishes as his best finish for 2018.

Ericsson joins Hinchcliffe and the recovering Wickens at ARROW SPM. The team has Wickens No. 6 reserved for the injured driver if he is able to continue his racing career. Ericsson will drive the No. 7 ARROW Honda.

Despite his lack of statistics from Formula One, Ericsson earned the respect of the Formula One paddock and has experience on street and road courses that can benefit him in IndyCar.

Is he this year’s Wickens?

“I believe so,” Ericsson said. “I’m not coming here to be P20; I’m coming here to fight at the top. That’s my goal.”

Ironically, Ericsson has the most experience of any driver at COTA, having competed in every United States Grand Prix at this facility since 2015.

“All the tracks we go to this year will be brand new to me, but this one is my track,” Ericsson quipped. “It’s one of my favorite tracks on the F1 calendar and I think it’s great that IndyCar races here.

“I can’t wait. This is a fresh start for me and after five years in Formula One, this is something completely new. I’m going in with an open-mind and humbled with the challenge ahead.”

Ericsson believes the Indy car is completely different than Formula One, but it is more fun because the car slides in the corners. In F1, the high-downforce keeps the cars stuck to the racing surface.

“I want to stay in the highest category of racing and outside of Formula One, it’s IndyCar,” Ericsson said. “I think the cars are impressive and also the series as a whole. There are a lot of talented drivers with different types of tracks. It’s a one-spec series and as a driver you can either win or be P20. In Formula One, only a few cars can win every weekend.

“In Formula One, you are only as good as the car you are in. In IndyCar, it’s more of a driver’s championship. A driver can make the difference and I’m excited about that.”

And finally, there is 18-year-old Colton Herta of Valencia, California, who was the fastest driver in both sessions on Tuesday and in the first session Wednesday. Herta’s fast time in Tuesday’s combined session was 1:46.6258 (115.132 mph) in the No. 88 Honda. He was the fastest in the first of two sessions on Wednesday at 1:46.6401.

Herta was supposed to be part of an all-rookie driver effort at Harding Steinbrenner Racing, but before the test ever began, 2018 Indy Lights champion Pato O’Ward announced he was leaving the team.

Despite the confusion that ensued, Herta has kept his focus throughout this week’s testing and it has paid off with more speed than any of the 25 drivers on the track.

“I’m super happy with how the day went,” Herta said Tuesday. “We did some great things to the car and I’m very happy with how the boys got everything together in time for this test. Everyone did a fantastic job and there were no issues with the car, it was perfect. We kept chipping away and kept finding time, by the end of the day we were quickest by quite a margin.

“We still went quickest. I’m super proud about it. Not really surprised, I guess, because I knew if I could put the lap together, it would be quick. To be quickest is pretty cool.”

The son of former IndyCar driver Bryan Herta has been trained well in the early days of his career. Although this week is just a test session, Herta is living up to his promise as one of the top rookies in the series, hoping to start the season fast, just as Wickens did in 2018.