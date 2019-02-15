Mike Tirico to host 2019 Indy 500

The 103rd running of the Indy 500 is 100 days away and when it airs at 11 a.m. ET on May 26, Mike Tirico will host NBC’s inaugural coverage of one of auto racing’s biggest events.

Making him one of the most well-rounded broadcasters in sports, Tirico will also perform the play-by-play for his first NHL game on Feb. 20.

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 15, 2019 – With 100 days until the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, NBC Sports announced today that Mike Tirico will serve as host of its first-ever coverage of the event. The 103rd Indy 500 from Indianapolis Motor Speedway will air at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 26, on NBC, the first time the race has ever aired on the network after 54 years on ABC.

Tirico is synonymous with the biggest events in sports. He is the host for NBC’s primetime Olympics coverage, as well as Football Night in America – the most-watched studio show in sports. He also hosts NBC Sports’ Triple Crown and Breeders’ Cup coverage, marquee PGA TOUR events and The Open, and serves as the play-by-play voice for Notre Dame Football and select NFL games. It was recently announced that Tirico will call play-by-play for his first-ever NHL game on Feb. 20, after hosting the 2018 Stanley Cup Final, 2019 NHL Winter Classic, and 2019 NHL All-Star Game.

During 25 years at ESPN, Tirico also hosted or called play-by-play for the FIFA World Cup, Monday Night Football, NBA Finals, The Masters, Wimbledon, the U.S. Open, and major college bowl games, among other big events.

“There’s no better way to come on the air for the biggest spectator event in the world than with Mike Tirico, the best big-event host in sports television,” said Sam Flood, President, Production, NBC Sports and NBCSN. “Mike’s role will be to set the scene for the millions of viewers watching at home, not only touching on the drivers and the racing, but also on the enormous crowd and countless happenings around the speedway that make this a bucket-list event for all sports fans.”

“I am thrilled to join our team as we cover one of America’s iconic sporting events,” said Tirico. “Having long enjoyed the Greatest Spectacle in Racing as a viewer, it will be fabulous to see it in person for the first time.”

NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series begins on March 10 with the Streets of St. Petersburg at 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app.

The 2019 INDYCAR season is the first under a new media rights agreement that was announced in March 2018 in which NBC Sports Group acquired the exclusive rights to all NTT IndyCar Series races – including the Indianapolis 500 for the first time – qualifying and practice sessions, and Indy Lights races across its numerous platforms. Click here for more information.