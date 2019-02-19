CEO Mark Miles sees INDYCAR heading onward and upward

AUSTIN, Texas – As INDYCAR moves full throttle into the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season, Hulman & Company CEO Mark Miles reflected on his first drivers meeting back in 2013.

Miles is the CEO of both INDYCAR and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and is the architect of some very positive progress the series has enjoyed in recent years.

“I remember very well my first drivers meeting at Barber Motorsports Park,” Miles recalled. “I knew what I was going to say to them, but I had no idea what I was going to get back. Back in the corner of the room was Scott Dixon, Dario Franchitti and Tony Kanaan. All they wanted to talk about was TV. ‘How are you going to fix this TV problem?’

“It showed me that they were focused on the growth of the sport and had enough sense to understand we didn’t have the right platform the way the rights had been licensed. The commercial improvement of the series has been the highest priority of my time since 2013.”

Miles began looking at ways to create a better TV package. At that time, five races were televised over the air by longtime partner ABC with the remainder of the schedule on NBCSN. Because of the way the contracts were structured, ABC was the exclusive television provider of over the air network races but disappeared from the scene after the first weekend in June.

Miles wanted to get one network partner for all IndyCar races when the TV contract came up for renewal in 2018.

Meantime, NBC was showing a real interest in motorsports. The two sides negotiated a deal that brings the entire IndyCar Series schedule to NBC’s family of networks with eight events on NBC, including the 103rd Indianapolis 500. It will be the first time in 55 years that the Indy 500 has aired on a network other than ABC.

Nine races will be televised on NBCSN, creating a near 50-50 split between broadcast and cable. With the same TV crew working the entire schedule, the storylines of the season can be told from start to finish all by the same storytellers.

“The NBC deal will really bear fruit,” Miles said. “If we pulled all of our staff that is either marketing or communications or production in here, the level of work, the daily communications in detail and planning is unprecedented than what we have had in the last few years. It will pay off, I’m sure.”

Enhanced coverage of INDYCAR, including live practice and qualifications, is part of NBC Sports Gold’s INDYCAR Pass, a streaming service that can be purchased for $55 and includes a full video library of IndyCar content.

Miles has also been able to solidify IndyCar’s sponsorship base. Worldwide technological company NTT is the new series sponsor, replacing Verizon after a five-year run.

“NTT is not so much consumer-driven, but the company wakes up every morning to develop technology,” Miles said. “They are serious about seeing what they can do for us.”

Miles explains intramural elbowing under the rim for position between balancing the racing and the cars while others think it should be more about engaging fans.

“We can take more data off the cars and put it on our NTT App, that is available to everyone to download,” Miles said.

It doesn’t end there. In fact, it’s part of a longer list of new partners.

“The one that should be talked about more is Speedway,” Miles said of the large chain of gasoline and convenience stores owned by Marathon Oil. “On the IndyCar side of our street, they will supply the fuel. But from my perspective in building the series, this is an amazing company.

“It’s owned by Marathon, it’s Midwestern-based but is now very national with 4,000 retail/convenience store outlets that 2 million people a day go through. The strategy is to throw all of the ideas in May, not just in Indiana, but broadly, see what ideas work best and roll out those ideas and initiatives where we race, where they have a concentration of stores.”

Firestone has signed a longtime contract extension to remain the sole tire supplier of IndyCar. Firestone is also investing $17 million into a new race tire manufacturing facility in Akron, Ohio.

Gainbridge, an investment firm, has become the presenting sponsor for the Indianapolis 500 over the next five years with a reported price of $1.5 million per year.

“I couldn’t be happier about these additions, and I’m happy with the schedule we have put together for this year,” Miles said. “We want to make more of a crescendo at the end of the season. I’m delighted that NBC is going to air the final two races of the season at Portland and Laguna Seca.”

What about taking IndyCar overseas? There are some countries interested in hosting IndyCar races.

“We’d love to get to Australia because of its history and interest in IndyCar and the nostalgic yearning for those days,” Miles said. “We’ll see how that is going to work out.

“When Brazil gets its economy righted, there is a great fan base there. There is nothing happening at the moment, but when that economy is capable again, it would be a focus for us. Japan is tough because (of) my insistence on a strategy.”

Miles does not want to crown a champion abroad or have an international race after the season begins in March. He would be interested in a few international races in late January or early February.

“That’s why it won’t work in Japan,” Miles said. “There are some climates that don’t work in February, and Japan is one of them.”

He is also interested in a race in Mexico City as part of the regular championship schedule.

“Sooner or later, I hope we find a great place to race in Mexico,” Miles said.

There remains work to finish. One is a TV partner in Canada. Miles said a Canadian television partner will be finalized in time for the season-opening race at St. Petersburg, Florida, on March 10. INDYCAR also took over its international licensing for TV rights, creating new partners in Europe and around the world.

“Hopefully, over time, there will be more engaged channels of communication for us,” Miles said. “It won’t all be linear. Some will be direct-to-consumer, but it will be very interesting.”

Every year, rumors begin to circulate that Miles is going to leave INDYCAR and run for mayor of Indianapolis or governor of Indiana. Miles laughs every time he hears that.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Miles emphasized. “I love growth. As long as I feel like we are making a difference and continue to grow the series, I’m interested.

“I’m not running for mayor. I’m not running for governor. I’m not running for anything, and that’s unequivocal.

“But I’m not staying home. This has been very fulfilling so far, and we are getting to the point where it’s going to get really interesting.”

Drag racer turned tragedy into program that is ‘saving lives’

Photos courtesy B.R.A.K.E.S.
Four-time International Hot Rod Association Top Fuel champion and multi-time NHRA race winner Doug Herbert turned unspeakable tragedy into inspirational triumph.

Herbert was competing in the annual NHRA preseason test in suburban Phoenix in late January 2008 when his ex-wife, Sonnie, called. In tears, she told Herbert that their two sons, Jon and James, en route to McDonald’s for breakfast, had been involved in a traffic accident near their Cornelius, N.C. home.

The crash was so horrific that police would not allow Sonnie Herbert near the crash scene. She told Doug she’d call back once she got more information. Less than an hour later, as Doug Herbert was already traveling to the airport to fly back to Charlotte, his ex-wife called back with the devastating news: 17-year-old Jon and 12-year-old James had both been killed.

The aftermath of the tragic crash that claimed Doug Herbert’s two sons, Jon and James. Photo courtesy Doug Herbert.

The police crash investigation said Jon, who was driving, was going 80 mph in a 45 mph zone when he lost control and slammed into an SUV. The boys were pronounced dead at the scene.

“I was devastated,” Herbert told NBC Sports. “Not only were they my sons, they were my best friends.”

Almost immediately after the funeral, Doug Herbert decided to forego much of the rest of his racing career, as well as divest himself of much of his performance auto parts business, and instead devote the rest of his life to honor his sons’ memory by forming B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe), a non-profit organization dedicated to improve teen-aged drivers’ ability behind the wheel.

“I just tried to figure out how to deal with (his sons’ deaths) and one of the first things I learned is that car crashes are the No. 1 cause of fatalities for teenagers,” Herbert said. “Actually, in 2008, more teens died in car crashes than the next four things put together.

“It just really opened my eyes. If I had known that, I would have been doing more. I needed to do something about this. I made my mind up almost immediately that I was going to make sure Jon and James had a legacy that we were at least going to have some classes and teach their friends how to be safer and defensive drivers and learning about the dangers of being in a car crash and how to avoid car crashes.

“B.R.A.K.E.S. is good therapy for me, knowing that we’re making such a difference. It’s a pretty good feeling to have.”

WHAT IS B.R.A.K.E.S.?

B.R.A.K.E.S. is a four-hour program – one hour in a classroom and three hours behind the wheel of vehicles provided by Kia Motors – and intense indoctrination to safety measures over and above what the students might learn in school. Herbert refers to it as Advanced Driver Training.

Herbert – who wears a shirt with the photos of his sons emblazoned upon the back while teaching – also mandates that at least one parent accompany their teen to every class.

Doug Herbert wears photos of his sons on the back of his B.R.A.K.E.S. uniform shirts. Photo: Doug Herbert.

“As parents, we’re probably the most important part of our kids’ early driving careers,” Herbert said. “They’re driving our cars, we’re probably paying their insurance and we’re responsible for that.

“When you see your kid go down the street and see the taillights fade into the distance, you’re thinking, ‘I hope I did everything I could to make sure that my kid understands how serious this is.’”

Not surprisingly, parents get as much out of the class as their kids do – not to mention some even getting a break on car insurance once their kids complete the program.

“We get letters or emails at the office every day from teenagers or their parents that they learned something that saved their lives,” Herbert said. “We’ve saved lives and that’s so satisfying and makes me so proud to know I’ve been able to push this along and be connected to so many other great people who also want to make a difference.”

HOW B.R.A.K.E.S. CAME ABOUT

Each B.R.A.K.E.S. class begins with a shock to the attendees’ system: a video that tells the story of Herbert’s sons, including graphic photo footage of the accident scene, how it impacted Herbert and his former wife’s lives, as well as the life of their daughter, Jessie, now 20 years old.

To this day, Herbert still breaks into tears almost every time he watches the video. It’s readily clear that even now, 11 years later, his pain and grief are as fresh today as January 26, 2008, when his sons were taken from him.

Bobby Allison and wife Judy were among the first to comfort Doug Herbert and his ex-wife on the deaths of their two sons. Photo: Getty Images.

Upon learning the devastating news, NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Allison and wife Judy who were among the first individuals to comfort Herbert and his ex-wife. The Allison’s also lost two sons: Clifford in a race car crash at Michigan International Speedway, and Davey, 11 months later, in a helicopter crash at Talladega Superspeedway.

“There’s not too many people that can understand losing two sons, but Bobby and Judy did,” Herbert said. “Bobby gave me such incredible advice that I think about every day. He told me, ‘Doug, I know how down you are. And if I could just change that in one second and take away all that pain and all that sadness, what do you think?’

“I said, ‘Of course, I’d do it.’ But, Bobby then said, “but the catch is you get no Jon, no James, they just never existed, you never got them.’ I said, ‘No, I wouldn’t do that because I have so many memories of such great times.’ He said, ‘That’s right. That’s what you need to focus on, how lucky you were to have 17 and 12 years of being their dad and all the good times you had because you can never take that away. You had one bad thing and millions of good things.’

“Sometimes it’s hard. Even Bobby will get choked up some times at what could have been or what should have been. But I was lucky and privileged to be the dad to two really great kids and I’m trying to make sure they are still making a big effect on others even now, 11 years after they’re gone.”

An NBC News video from several years ago illustrates the impact B.R.A.K.E.S. is making:

HOW B.R.A.K.E.S. HAS GROWN SINCE JON AND JAMES’ DEATHS

As he wrapped up his final full-time season of drag racing, Herbert also oversaw the training of 50 teenagers in B.R.A.K.E.S.’ first year in 2008.

“I was pretty excited about that and happy,” Herbert said. “I didn’t know where it was going to go from there. I had more parents call me when would I do more classes, so we did some more, and it just snowballed.”

Today, B.R.A.K.E.S. has trained over 35,000 students (plus 37,000 parents) in 45 states and five countries.

“I had a professor from UNC-Charlotte who put together a study and analyzed 5,000 of our students and compared them to standard Department of Transportation statistics and found that 64 percent (of students who completed the B.R.A.K.E.S. program) were less likely to be involved in a car crash,” the 51-year-old Herbert said. “If it was one percent, I’d be happy, but at 64 percent we’re saving lives and Jon’s and James’ lives are making a difference.”

In just the Charlotte area alone, over 4,000 students are on a waiting list to take B.R.A.K.E.S. training, which indeed can often be the difference between life and death, Herbert noted wistfully.

“Last year, on the Monday before a weekend class, we sent out an email on where to go and so forth,” Herbert recalled, his voice filling with emotion. “This mom emailed back and said they were looking so forward to coming and had been on wait list for three months and her daughter died a week before she was scheduled to take the class.

“She dropped a tire off the road, over-corrected and went across the road and rolled. That’s one of the exercises we do in a car. Talking to that family, that was just really, really difficult.”

WHERE DOES B.R.A.K.E.S. GO FROM HERE?

Herbert’s efforts have been so embraced and so impactful in teaching young drivers and their parents that nearly two weeks ago, legendary 14-time NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle champion Terry Vance donated $1 million to Herbert’s organization to further its mission and expand its reach even more.

B.R.A.K.E.S. is a family operation at heart. Not only is Herbert one of the lead instructors, daughter Jessie is a certified instructor as well, and Doug’s second wife, Mimi (daughter of Chip Ganassi Racing minority owner Felix Sabates), is also an integral part of the overall operation.

Longtime lead instructor Matt Riley also has a personal investment in B.R.A.K.E.S.: his mother was struck and killed in a crosswalk by a teenager who was driving and texting at the same time.

In addition, there are more than 300 trainers around the country that help B.R.A.K.E.S. put on as many as four classes across the country on any given weekend.

“Many other instructors have lost relatives due to what a teenaged driver did,” Mimi Herbert said. “When you come to B.R.A.K.E.S., it’s very apparent that everybody there is trying to help.”

As a promotional brochure states: “B.R.A.K.E.S. provides the foundational skills a new driver needs to make good decisions behind the wheel and reduce the risk of a crash. Courses include distracted driving awareness, panic braking, drop-wheel/off-road recovery, crash avoidance and car control/skid recovery – all of the biggest causes of crashes for new drivers. Other educational elements often include ‘Big Rig’ safety, first responder vehicle extrication demonstration, and what to do in the event of a traffic stop.”

B.R.A.K.E.S. teen pro-active driving instructor Norm Hamden is one of many individuals who are integral parts of the training program. (Photo: B.R.A.K.E.S.)

Even with the impact B.R.A.K.E.S. has had upon young drivers, car crashes remain the No. 1 cause of death among teens. That’s why Herbert will never stop in his quest.

My sons were my life,” he said. “I trained them to follow me into business. I had a race team and airplanes and a big house at the lake, a fast boat and all this stuff, and then I realized none of that mattered.

“I’m proud to have been Jon and James’ dad and I want to continue to make sure that their lives are able to make a difference and we can keep some parents from getting that same phone call that I received. I don’t want any other parent to get that call.”

For more information and/or to register for a B.R.A.K.E.S. class, visit www.putonthebrakes.org.

