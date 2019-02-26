American Flat Track

NBC announces 2019 American Flat Track schedule

By Dan BeaverFeb 26, 2019, 8:00 PM EST
On Tuesday, NBC Sports announced the 2019 schedule for coverage of the American Flat Track series.

NBCSN will cover all 18 rounds of the most historic form of American motorcycle racing with shows falling in a highly-desirable weekend time slot and re-airs in the middle of the week. The schedule showcases four distinct track formats: one-mile ovals, half-mile ovals, short tracks and TTs (which incorporate a right-hand turn and a jump).

This is the third consecutive season that NBC will cover the series and it adds to a smorgasbord of events that include AMA Supercross and Motocross, NASCAR, IndyCar and IMSA.

“American Flat Track has become a staple of our racing lineup on NBCSN,” said Jeff Macaluso, Senior Director, Programming, NBC Sports Group in a press release, “and we are excited to continue our partnership.”

Reaching speeds of almost 140 mph on dirt tracks around the country, American Flat Track is among the most exciting forms of racing.

“NBC Sports has provided the platform for American Flat Track to reach millions of new fans across the U.S.,” said Michael Lock, CEO of American Flat Track. “With strong weekend programming slots and exciting storylines both on and off the track, we are forging the path to another record-breaking year for AFT on NBCSN in 2019.”

American Flat Track’s telecasts will be produced by NASCAR Productions, who are uniquely qualified to provide a window into the drama surrounding the weekly events.

Exclusive features and editorial content highlight the triumphs and tribulations of the world’s elite dirt track motorcycle racers as they battle for the win. Cutting-edge technology including aerial drone footage and onboard cameras will once again put viewers on the edge of their seats as the riders blaze around the tight confines of some of America’s greatest dirt tracks.

American Flat Track will kick off its highly-anticipated 2019 season with the Bigger, Better, and Faster Daytona TT presented under the lights of the Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The race will be telecast Sunday, March 24 at 4 p.m. ET.

The schedule for American Flat Track’s premiere telecasts on NBCSN follows, subject to change:

Date Track, Location Track Type Time (ET)
Sun., March 24 Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL TT 4 p.m.
Sun., March 31 Dixie Speedway, Woodstock, GA Short Track 4:30 p.m.
Sun., April 28 Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX Half-Mile 5 p.m.
Sun., May 5 Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, AZ TT 4:30 p.m.
Sun., May 19 Southern California Fair, Perris, CA Half-Mile 12 p.m.
Sun., May 26 Cal Expo, Sacramento, CA Mile 6 p.m.
Sat., June 1 Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL Mile 2:30 p.m.
Sat., June 8 Red Mile, Lexington, KY Mile 2 p.m.
Sun., June 23 New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH Short Track 2:30 p.m.
Sat, July 6 Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, OH Half-Mile 1 p.m.
Sat., July 27 Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, NY Short Track 12:30 p.m.
Sat., August 10 Buffalo Chip Campgrounds, Sturgis, SD TT 12:30 p.m.
Sat., August 10 Black Hills Speedway, Rapid City, SD Half-Mile 1:30 p.m.
Sun., August 25 Peoria Motorcycle Club, Peoria, IL TT 7 p.m.
Sun., September 8 Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL Mile 1:30 p.m.
Sat., September 21 Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, PA Half-Mile 3:30 p.m.
Sun., September 29 Canterbury Park, Shakopee, MN Mile 5 p.m.
Sat., October 12 Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, NJ Mile 10:30 p.m.

Austin Forkner: When hyperbole simply isn’t enough

SupercrossLIVE.com
By Dan BeaverFeb 26, 2019, 6:59 PM EST
There are times when hyperbole is simply not enough.

Austin Forkner was perfect through the first two rounds of the Supercross 250 East schedule, winning every heat and feature he entered, and it was quickly noted that no one had ever gotten off to as strong a start.

The rush to proclaim his perfection was because a Triple Crown at Ford Field in Detroit lurked next on the schedule.

Since the debut of the Triple Crown in 2018 – an event in which three Main Events are averaged to provide an overall winner – no one had managed to sweep all three races. Surely that would put an end to Forkner’s perfection. This format had not been particularly kind to him in 2018.

Forkner gave the field a glimmer of hope in qualification when he allowed Chase Sexton to post a faster time in the second session. Then, he let Jordon Smith lead the first lap of Main 1. It would turn out to be the only lap another rider would lead all evening. Forkner took the lead from Smith on Lap 2 and stretched his advantage to more than 10 seconds at the checkers.

Forkner led the next two Mains flag-to-flag to add another first to his record. One week after being hailed as the first rider to be perfect in the opening two rounds of a 250 Supercross season, he became the first rider ever to sweep a Triple Crown – and in the process, extended his perfection to three rounds.

Forkner’s success fits in the context of the Supercross season as a whole. In the 450 class, Cooper Webb seemingly came from nowhere to lead the division after finishing ninth in the standings last year. Forkner was fourth in the East standings in 2018, but nearly 60 points (the equivalent of about 2.5 races) behind the champion Zach Osborne

What are the odds of Forkner extending his winning streak to four? That depends on exactly what statistic one credits most.

Forkner and the Supercross East riders head to Atlanta this weekend. Last year, this was Round 3 of their season and it was a Triple Crown event. Forkner won his second consecutive race ahead of Zach Osborne. While he took the overall victory, Forkner failed to win any of the mains with a best of second in Main 2. By comparison, Osborne won Main 1 and tied in points, but Forkner won the tiebreaker because he had the best finish – a third to Osborne’s fifth – in the final main.

Atlanta is the first of two Showdown events pitting the best East rider against the best of the West. Last year, Forkner finished sixth in a Showdown race at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. He missed the second Showdown at Las Vegas after sustaining an injury at Minneapolis in another Triple Crown event, so it is unclear how he will fare against that group of riders.

There’s a great thing about records, however; no matter how Round 4 plays out, no one can take away Forkner’s achievement. He remains the most perfect rider this deep into a season even if he struggles in Atlanta. At least until a more perfect rider comes along in the future.